Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City: Rangel pours misery on Big Sam

Mawson gives Swans leads

Zaha’s stunning equalizer

Rangel nabs winner

Angel Rangel’s 90th minute winner gave Swansea City a massive three points and heaped misery on Sam Allardyce and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

Alfie Mawson had given Swans a lead with new boss Paul Clement watching in the crowd, but Wilfried Zaha ripped a beautiful equalizer home late in the second half.

The win moves 19th place Swans to 15 points, one point behind Allardyce and 17th place Palace.

Angel Rangel is the hero Swansea deserves pic.twitter.com/W1XFlkD3RE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2017

The first half was all Swansea, as caretaker manager Alan Curtis oversaw a possession-heavy 45 minutes that saw Swans outshoot the hosts 7-3.

Mawson put the Swans ahead just before the break when he rose to head Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s free kick beyond Wayne Hennessey. Palace were booed off the pitch y the home crowd.

Palace showed fight back in the second half, but it was Swans’ Jack Cork who blazed danger over the bar in the 57th minute.

Zaha’s gorgeous goal looked to have earned the hosts a point when he reached back across his body to lash a bullet past Lukasz Fabianski.

But there was Rangel at the other end, just before stoppage, poking a ball into the yawning Palace cage.

17 – Only Hull (20) have conceded more goals from set pieces than Crystal Palace (17) in the Premier League this season. Achilles. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2017

