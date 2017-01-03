More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and David Luiz of Chelsea tussle during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on November 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Five key battles which will decide Tottenham vs. Chelsea

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 9:59 AM EST

Chelsea has won 13-straight Premier League games. Tottenham has won four-straight and scored eight goals in their last two games.

[ MORE: Conte’s thoughts on Costa

Something has to give when the huge London rivals square off at White Hart Lane on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Chelsea aiming to set a new PL record for most consecutive wins in a single-season.

Let’s take a look at five key battles which promise to be pivotal in deciding the outcome of this game as Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte collide.

Jan Vertonghen vs. Diego Costa

This will be a tough, physical battle and although Costa didn’t score against Spurs in Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge in November, he grew into the game and set up the winning goal for Victor Moses with a surging run into the box. Vertonghen is going to have his hands full and it is highly-likely Pochettino will go back to playing a 3-5-2 system to try and nullify the threat of Costa and Co. The main thing here is that both players keep their cool. Whoever loses their head loses this battle. Costa’s new found focus may give him the edge here as his deceptive pace has seen him breeze by Vertonghen in the past.

Dele Alli vs. N'Golo Kante

This should be epic. Alli is arguably in better form than last season as the reigning PFA Young Player of the Year has scored four goals in his last two games and his link up play with Kane is ripping teams apart. With Kane, the king of tracking runs and shutting down space in front of his defense, marshaling Alli, Spurs’ young playmaker will have to be at his best to create chances. The big question mark around Alli is his temperament as he’s been known to lash out in the past. With Kante set to track his every move, Alli has to stay calm.

Harry Kane vs. David Luiz

Luiz got the better of Kane at Stamford Bridge two months ago and the Brazilian defender has been getting better by the week at Chelsea. The same can be said for Harry Kane at Spurs after a slow start to the season which was disrupted by injury. Kane has now scored three goals in his last two games and has 10 goals in 14 PL appearances this season. He’s Spurs’ go-to man and his ability to drop off and play balls in to the onrushing Alli and Christian Eriksen have proved problematic for opposition defenses to deal with. Luiz has to resist the urge to rush out of his central defensive role to mark Kane.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Victor Moses of Chelsea and Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on November 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Danny Rose vs. Victor Moses

If Pochettino goes for Danny Rose and Kyle Walker at wing back, this is where the game can be won and lost for Spurs. Rose and Walker have been two of the most consistent performers for Spurs over the past three seasons but Victor Moses is in the form of his life for Chelsea and has been a great find for Conte in his right-wing back role. If Spurs go with a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, Moses and Rose will go head-to-head in a wing-back battle. Both have pace and trickery and have popped up with vital goals for their teams. It could be a stalemate as both players know they have to hold back and handle their defensive responsibilities.

Kyle Walker vs. Eden Hazard 

On the other flank there will be an intriguing battle as Hazard and Walker clash. Now, Hazard may play a bit further up the pitch but we all know he loves to drift wide and hug the left touchline. Walker loves to bomb forward and that fact suggests Hazard can have plenty of influence on the game and get on the ball. The bigger battle here could be Hazard against Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele as he drifts inside and Spurs’ two holding midfielder slot over to cover the space Walker has left behind, but I’m guessing Walker and Hazard will be seeing plenty of one another on Wednesday.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Alli to Real Madrid; Pjanic to Arsenal

WATFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates as he scores their third goal during the Premier League match between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

Dele Alli has been linked with a massive move to Real Madrid in the summer.

[ MORE: Best PL XI, so far ]

Despite reports suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of selling Alli, 20, to the Spanish giants and reigning European champions, the Daily Mirror claims that Madrid would also offer Spanish international Isco as part of any deal for the England international.

Alli, who signed a new five-year contract in September, has scored four goals in his last two games for Spurs in the Premier League and the reigning PFA Young Player of the Year is back to his best after an up and down start to the 2016-17 campaign.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news

With Madrid having plenty of success following Gareth Bale‘s move from Spurs to the Santiago Bernabeu back in 2013, they obviously keep an eye on Tottenham’s top talents and Mauricio Pochettino had said himself that he expects Alli to be one of Europe’s top midfielders for the next decade.

Will he fulfill his potential in London or Madrid? Alli is said to be worth well over a fee of $62 million but deals like that aren’t a problem for Real even though they’re banned from signing players until the summer. It’s no surprise they will try to pry Alli away from Tottenham.

Across north London, Arsenal are said to be lining up targets if Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla doesn’t sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Miralem Pjanic, 26, is said to be the man Arsene Wenger wants and the Sun claims that Arsenal’s manager has already reached out to the Juventus midfielder.

The Bosnian playmaker only moved to Juve from AS Roma last season but it is believed a fee of $36 million would be enough to see him swap Turin for London.

For Cazorla, he has just six months left on his current Arsenal deal and is currently out injured for the Gunners and won’t return until February. When he is fit, he is at the hub of Arsenal’s midfield and has excelled in a deep-lying role over the past 12 months. Pjanic is from the same mold and has shown his playmaking qualities in Serie A and for Bosnia and he could well be the long-term replacement for 32-year-old Cazorla.

With Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder yet to sign a new deal, both he and Wenger have revealed multiple times that a new deal is welcomed. That said, this report suggests that perhaps the Gunners are planning for a future without Cazorla.

Swansea City appoint Paul Clement as new manager

DERBY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 11:30 AM EST

Third time lucky?

Swansea City have appointed their third manager of the 2016-17 Premier League as Paul Clement has arrived at the Liberty Stadium.

[ MORE: Best PL XI, so far

Following the decision to fire American coach Bob Bradley last week, Swansea has been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s former assistant manager and now the deal has been completed with Clement signing a two-and-a-half year contract.

Here’s what the Swans had to say in a brief statement on their website:

“Swansea City is delighted to announce Paul Clement as the club’s new head coach. The 44-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal this afternoon after leaving his position as assistant manager at Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Clement will be at tonight’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, although first team coach Alan Curtis is set to take charge of team selection at Selhurst Park.”

Clement’s resume as a coach is undoubtedly top quality.

He has been Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and now Bayern Munich. Clement has also been a head coach at second-tier Derby County in England but that spell lasted just eight months as he was fired in February 2016 despite having the Rams in the playoff places in the Championship.

Swansea currently sits bottom of the PL on 12 points from their opening 19 games of the season as Clement’s first job will be to drag them out of the relegation zone with the south Wales side are three points from safety.

Clement will be at Selhurst Park on Tuesday to see Swansea take on fellow relegation battlers Crystal Palace (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) as he runs the rule over his squad and will undoubtedly line up plenty of incoming transfers in January to boost their chances of survival following a six-year stay in the PL.

Midseason Premier League awards: Best XI

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Virgil van Dijk of Southampton celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 10:49 AM EST

After reaching the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League, Pro Soccer Talk is handing out its awards over the next few days.

[ MORE: PST’s full midseason awards ]

Click on the link above for all of the midseason awards, while below we select our Best XI of the season so far.

Let us know in the comments section below what your Best XI is at the midway point of the PL season.

Joe Prince-Wright

— Lloris —

— Azpilicueta — Van Dijk — Cahill —

— Kante — Pogba — Lallana — Alli —

— Sanchez — Costa — Ibrahimovic —

Nicholas Mendola

— Courtois —

— Azpilicueta — Van Dijk — Koscielny —

— Kante — Pogba — Hazard — De Bruyne —

— Sanchez — Costa — Ibrahimovic —

Matt Reed

—– Lloris —–

— Azpilicueta — Van Dijk — Koscielny — Rose —

—– Alli —– Coutinho —– Payet —–

— Hazard — Costa — Sanchez —

Antonio Conte comments on Diego Costa almost leaving

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea celebrates victory with Diego Costa after the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at Riverside Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 9:15 AM EST

Antonio Conte has spoken about Diego Costa coming close to a Chelsea exit in the summer.

[ MORE: Draxler joins PSG

When Conte first arrived as Chelsea manager there was plenty of speculation that Costa, 28, would be leaving the Blues as the likes of Alvaro Morata were lined up to replace him.

Costa admitted he was incredibly close to leaving the current Premier League leaders in an interview earlier this week, and ahead of Chelsea’s showdown with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) he revealed he had no issues that Costa was in two minds.

“When Diego decided to stay, he said he wanted to fight for this club and for his shirt. I wasn’t concerned,” Conte said. “He is showing great patience in the right way, in every moment of the game. We are happy for this. He is completely focused on the game.”

Boy, Conte must be delighted Costa stayed at Stamford Bridge.

He has been back to his best under Conte with focused, disciplined displays and he leads the PL in goals with 14 and also has five assists. Costa has been the talisman for Chelsea, so often popping up with game-changing performances and weighing in with vital goals.

Last season Costa scored just twice before Jose Mourinho was fired in December and had 12 PL goals in total. That was somewhat of a Sophomore slump after he scored 20 goals in the 2014-15 campaign as Chelsea won the title.

Now Costa leads the line on his own and without him Chelsea would struggle massively.

What a difference a few months can make.