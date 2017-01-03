Hull City cuts ties with manager Mike Phelan

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Hull City has parted ways with manager Mike Phelan.

The Tigers cut ties with Phelan, who was caretaker boss after Steve Bruce quit in July and then hired full-time in mid-October.

Phelan, 54, finished 6W-5D-13L as Hull boss. He was assistant to Bruce as the club gained promotion last season.

It’s an odd move, especially given how long Hull waited to make Phelan’s appointment permanent. Like Bob Bradley at Swansea, Phelan was not given resources or a transfer window to fix the club. Who’s in line to take the job now?

There wasn’t much of a statement:

We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as Assistant Manager and Head Coach over the last two years. The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course.

