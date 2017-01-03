Midseason awards: Coach of the season, so far

After reaching the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League, Pro Soccer Talk is handing out its awards over the next few days.
Let us know who you’d pick for the top gaffer, at the midway point, in the comments section below.
Joe Prince-Wright
The pick: Antonio Conte – There really is no other contender here. Conte has taken pretty much the same group of players who looked useless for most of last season and reinvigorated them. I was at his press conference following the 3-0 drubbing at Arsenal in September. He was furious and changed to a 3-4-3 after that. The rest (and the winning streak) is history.
Nicholas Mendola
The pick: Antonio Conte – With respect to Eddie Howe and Tony Pulis, it seems a bit too much to say anyone’s done more than Conte (even given Chelsea’s player strength). Adjusting to a new formation and system in close to record time, the Blues are rolling under the Italian manager.
Kyle Bonn
The pick: Antonio Conte – Nobody else is in the same zip code.
Matt Reed
The pick: Antonio Conte – It’s not just because Chelsea is leading the league at the moment or that the club has ripped off 13 straight wins. Conte has transformed the way the Blues have played in 2016, giving the attack a much more free-flowing style and the three-man backline has quickly evolved into the best in Premier League.
Eric Scatamacchia
The pick: Antonio Conte – This choice is fairly obvious. Conte and Chelsea have dominated the Premier League as the Italian manager has galvanized his players with his endless energy and implemented tactics that have Chelsea looking unbeatable. Conte’s decision to change Chelsea’s formation to a 3-4-3 has not only been the turning point of Chelsea’s season, but the turning point of the Premier League season.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was proud of his charges for coming back from a 3-0 deficit at Bournemouth, and thinks they would not have fallen behind if not for the congested Premier League schedule.
Arsenal beat Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Bournemouth won at Swansea City a day earlier.
[ RECAP: Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal ]
Calling it a day-and-a-half’s difference, Wenger said his Gunners “refused to lose” the contest.
From the BBC:
“Bournemouth deserve a lot of credit but the disadvantage is too big to play against a team with three and a half days recovery. That’s too big a handicap. But they are a good team with quality and they played with pace.
“We had some players at half time who had problems. I changed it early in the second half and I believe we refused to lose. There’s a great resilience in the team and we saw that today.”
Most clubs played three league matches in seven days, making the festive period an incredible critical portion of the schedule.
As Arsenal launched a month of opportunity with matches against Bournemouth, Swansea, Burnley, and Watford, Gunners supporters were hoping for a big run up the table.
It hasn’t started ideally, with just one point. Can the schedule really be blamed?
Hull City has parted ways with manager Mike Phelan.
The Tigers cut ties with Phelan, who was caretaker boss after Steve Bruce quit in July and then hired full-time in mid-October.
Phelan, 54, finished 6W-5D-13L as Hull boss. He was assistant to Bruce as the club gained promotion last season.
It’s an odd move, especially given how long Hull waited to make Phelan’s appointment permanent. Like Bob Bradley at Swansea, Phelan was not given resources or a transfer window to fix the club. Who’s in line to take the job now?
There wasn’t much of a statement:
We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as Assistant Manager and Head Coach over the last two years.
The search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course.
- Shawcross scores before half
- Crouch just after it
- Watford down to 14th
Watford’s mid-table run has turned into a relegation battle after Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Stoke City left the Hornets with one point from their last five PL matches.
Stoke City had a run of nearly 40 goals without a British player scoring, and it’s three on the bounce after Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch tallied for the Potters.
The Britannia Stadium saw Stoke rise to 11th with 24 points, two points ahead of the Hornets.
Watford entered the game in a bad place, and it only got worse for Walter Mazzarri‘s crew.
Outshot 8-3 by the hosts, the final one of the first half did the trick for Stoke. Shawcross ran onto Charlie Adam‘s stoppage time cross and turned it past a diving Heurelho Gomes. 1-0 at the break.
Crouch continued his bid for a new contract with a goal just after the break. The feed again came from Adam, and only got to Crouch via poor work from the Hornets.
- Mawson gives Swans leads
- Zaha’s stunning equalizer
- Rangel nabs winner
Angel Rangel’s 90th minute winner gave Swansea City a massive three points and heaped misery on Sam Allardyce and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.
Alfie Mawson had given Swans a lead with new boss Paul Clement watching in the crowd, but Wilfried Zaha ripped a beautiful equalizer home late in the second half.
The win moves 19th place Swans to 15 points, one point behind Allardyce and 17th place Palace.
The first half was all Swansea, as caretaker manager Alan Curtis oversaw a possession-heavy 45 minutes that saw Swans outshoot the hosts 7-3.
Mawson put the Swans ahead just before the break when he rose to head Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s free kick beyond Wayne Hennessey. Palace were booed off the pitch y the home crowd.
Palace showed fight back in the second half, but it was Swans’ Jack Cork who blazed danger over the bar in the 57th minute.
Zaha’s gorgeous goal looked to have earned the hosts a point when he reached back across his body to lash a bullet past Lukasz Fabianski.
But there was Rangel at the other end, just before stoppage, poking a ball into the yawning Palace cage.
