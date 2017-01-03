More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Eden Hazard of Chelsea (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal wth Diego Costa of Chelsea (L) during the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Midseason awards: Player of the season, so far

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

After reaching the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League, Pro Soccer Talk is handing out its awards over the next few days.

Click on the link above for all of the midseason awards, while below we select our player of the season based on their performance so far.

Let us know in the comments section below.

Joe Prince-Wright
The pick: Alexis Sanchez – He has been the best player on the pitch in so many games this season. His consistency is astonishing and overall he can create goals just as easy as he makes it look to score them. The Gunners should pay him the big bucks to keep him and let him run their offense. With 12 goals and 7 assists so far, he could easily reach 20 in both category. Special shout-out to Zlatan too, even though Diego Costa and Eden Hazard would be my second and third picks respectively.

Nicholas Mendola
The pick: N'Golo Kante – He was my player of the season for Leicester City last season, and both sides’ reversals of table fortune can be directly tied to the absence or arrival of the French engine.

Kyle Bonn
The pick: Eden Hazard – Hazard, Alexis Sanchez and Costa have shouts here, but Hazard is back to his old self again, and he’s the best player in the league.

Matt Reed
The pick: Diego Costa – The re-emergence of Eden Hazard has certainly provided another stable option up front for the Blues, however, Costa has been scoring at a lightning pace and has already surpassed his goal total of a season ago.

Eric Scatamacchia
The pick: Diego Costa – Costa has thrived in Antonio Conte’s system using his strength, drive and precision to rip apart Premier League defenses. He has 14 goals to lead the Premier League, not to mention his five assists. The biggest difference for Costa this season has been his emotional control. The outbursts and antics he has been known for have vanished under Antonio Conte who seems to know exactly how to manage the talented striker. A steady Costa has been vital to Chelsea’s success this season.

Premier League Update: Cherries up 2 vs. Arsenal; Swans up on Palace

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Charlie Daniels of AFC Bournemouth (2nd L) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 3, 2017, 3:50 PM EST

Two of three Premier League matches just hit the half, while Arsenal begins a quest to supply a big second half upset in moments on NBCSN.

Here’s what’s cooking in the trio of PL offerings this fine Tuesday.

Bournemouth 2-0 ArsenalSTREAM

Charlie Daniels gave the hosts a shock lead, and Granit Xhaka gave away a penalty that Callum Wilson converted to make it two. Arsenal’s January run includes Bournemouth, Swansea, Watford, and Burnley, and hopeful Gunners won’t be buoyed by the slow start.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Swansea City STREAM

The most recent clubs to swap out managers are meeting at Selhurst Park, and Swans controlled the ball in the early stages. Alfie Mawson headed Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s free kick behind Wayne Hennessey to give Swans a lead with new manager Paul Clement watching from the stands.

Stoke City 1-0 Watford — STREAM

Weeks ago, you wouldn’t have thought this a relegation six-pointer, but it’s being played like one at the Britannia Stadium. Ryan Shawcross turned a corner past Heurelho Gomes in the waning moments of first half stoppage for the lone goal.

Watch Live: Bournemouth-Arsenal; relegation battles (Stream)

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Mesut Oezil of Arsenal celebrates with team-mate Alexis Sanchez after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at London Stadium on December 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 2:14 PM EST

Three more Premier League games are coming your way as we close out Week 20 of the 2016-17 season.

Title-chasing Arsenal head to upstarts Bournemouth, while there is a massive relegation battle at Selhurst Park as Sam Allardye takes charge of his first home game as Crystal Palace manager while new Swansea City boss Paul Clement will watch on from the stands.

Elsewhere, two teams slumping towards the bottom three are Watford and Stoke City. A win for either team at the bet365 Stadium will ease their fears of being dragged into the relegation battle.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal – (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on  NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City – (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on  NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Stoke City vs. Watford – (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on  NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Midseason awards: Coach of the season, so far

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea reacts to his team scoring during the Premier League match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 1:35 PM EST

After reaching the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League, Pro Soccer Talk is handing out its awards over the next few days.

Click on the link above for all of the midseason awards, while below we select our coach of the season.

Let us know who you'd pick for the top gaffer, at the midway point, in the comments section below.

Joe Prince-Wright
The pick: Antonio Conte – There really is no other contender here. Conte has taken pretty much the same group of players who looked useless for most of last season and reinvigorated them. I was at his press conference following the 3-0 drubbing at Arsenal in September. He was furious and changed to a 3-4-3 after that. The rest (and the winning streak) is history.

Nicholas Mendola
The pick: Antonio Conte – With respect to Eddie Howe and Tony Pulis, it seems a bit too much to say anyone’s done more than Conte (even given Chelsea’s player strength). Adjusting to a new formation and system in close to record time, the Blues are rolling under the Italian manager.

Kyle Bonn
The pick: Antonio Conte –  Nobody else is in the same zip code.

Matt Reed
The pick: Antonio Conte – It’s not just because Chelsea is leading the league at the moment or that the club has ripped off 13 straight wins. Conte has transformed the way the Blues have played in 2016, giving the attack a much more free-flowing style and the three-man backline has quickly evolved into the best in Premier League.

Eric Scatamacchia
The pick: Antonio Conte – This choice is fairly obvious. Conte and Chelsea have dominated the Premier League as the Italian manager has galvanized his players with his endless energy and implemented tactics that have Chelsea looking unbeatable. Conte’s decision to change Chelsea’s formation to a 3-4-3 has not only been the turning point of Chelsea’s season, but the turning point of the Premier League season.

Midseason grades: Rating each Premier League club

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool (L) celebrates with team mates as he scores their second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 1:03 PM EST

After reaching the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League, Pro Soccer Talk is handing out its awards over the next few days.

[ MORE: PST’s full midseason awards ]

Click on the link above for all of the midseason awards, while below we dish out grades to each PL team based on their performance so far this season.

Too harsh? Too lenient?

Let us know in the comments section below.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, left, and Chelsea's team manager Antonio Conte celebrate after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Chelsea: A+
16 wins out of 19 will get you top of the class. Antonio Conte has made a huge impact and Blues are the title favs.

Liverpool: A
Jurgen Klopp‘s project is gathering steam. Offensively incredible but still question marks in defense. Legit title contenders.

West Brom: B+
Tony Pulis‘ side have started to score goals by the bucket load. Combined with their tight defense, the Baggies are flying high.

Burnley: B+
Turf Moor is a fortress and it seems like Sean Dyche‘s side have learned from their PL experience two seasons ago. Great start.

Tottenham Hotspur: B+
Mauricio Pochettino‘s youngsters are back in the groove after their shock UCL exit. Spurs’ star players Kane and Alli back to their best.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Gareth McAuley of West Bromwich Albion (C) celebrates scoring his sides second goal with Jose Salomon Rondon of West Bromwich Albion (R) and Hal Robson-Kanu of West Bromwich Albion (L) during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Hull City at The Hawthorns on January 2, 2017 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Arsenal: B+
The Gunners are ticking over nicely as we hit halfway. Futures of Arsene Wenger, Sanchez and Ozil up in the air but title contenders.

Manchester United: B
Six-straight wins heading into halfway has confidence high at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho’s stars in Zlatan and Pogba are stepping up.

Bournemouth: B
The Cherries continue to punch above their weight and look like they can finish in the top 10. Great work from Eddie Howe.

Manchester City: B-
Yes, Pep Guardiola‘s men are still in the title hunt (just) but we all expected a bit more, didn’t we? So did Pep. A work in progress.

Everton: C
Toffees have had an up and down start but Ronald Koeman is bringing through youngsters and had a good festive period. Promising.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford at Etihad Stadium on December 14, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Watford: C
Walter Mazzarri makes so many changes to his team that its hard to judge them. That said, Hornets started well but are currently in a slump.

Middlesbrough: C
Scoring goals is a massive issue for ‘Boro but Aitor Karanka‘s side are staying solid at the back. They should stay up quite comfortably.

Southampton: C
Europa League exploits (and shock exit) took its toll and Claude Puel is under pressure after a poor festive period. Scoring goals a huge problem.

Stoke City: C-
Everyone expected a lot more from the Potters. Injuries haven’t been kind to them but shaky defensive displays hampering Mark Hughes.

Sunderland: D
What did we really expect from the Black Cats? The perennial relegation battlers are fighting away under David Moyes. Get ready for a rally.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Robert Huth of Leicester City reacts to the final whistle after the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Leicester City at Riverside Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
West Ham: D
Exiting Europa League in qualifying set the tone and the move to London Stadium a negative. Bilic’s side have recovered well from early struggles.

Hull City: D
Much like Sunderland, what else did we expect? Mike Phelan finally got the job permanently and January transfers are much needed. Hanging in there.

Leicester City: D-
Perhaps the biggest disappointment of the season far. The reigning champs have underwhelmed on the road and UCL has been the priority. Relegation battle.

Crystal Palace: F
Eagles have ditched Pardew for Allardyce and they know they’re in a relegation battle. With the quality in their squad, that’s shocking. Defensive issues galore.

Swansea City: F
A big fat F for the Swans. Firing two managers by the midway point not a recipe for success. Bob Bradley not given a chance. Paul Clement has a huge challenge.

SWANSEA, WALES - NOVEMBER 26: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and Crystal Palace at Liberty Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
