SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Virgil van Dijk of Southampton celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Midseason Premier League awards: Best XI

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 10:49 AM EST

After reaching the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League, Pro Soccer Talk is handing out its awards over the next few days.

Click on the link above for all of the midseason awards, while below we select our Best XI of the season so far.

Joe Prince-Wright

— Lloris —

— Azpilicueta — Van Dijk — Cahill —

— Kante — Pogba — Lallana — Alli —

— Sanchez — Costa — Ibrahimovic —

Nicholas Mendola

— Courtois —

— Azpilicueta — Van Dijk — Koscielny —

— Kante — Pogba — Hazard — De Bruyne —

— Sanchez — Costa — Ibrahimovic —

Matt Reed

—– Lloris —–

— Azpilicueta — Van Dijk — Koscielny — Rose —

—– Alli —– Coutinho —– Payet —–

— Hazard — Costa — Sanchez —

Five key battles which will decide Tottenham vs. Chelsea

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and David Luiz of Chelsea tussle during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on November 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 9:59 AM EST

Chelsea has won 13-straight Premier League games. Tottenham has won four-straight and scored eight goals in their last two games.

Something has to give when the huge London rivals square off at White Hart Lane on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Chelsea aiming to set a new PL record for most consecutive wins in a single-season.

Let’s take a look at five key battles which promise to be pivotal in deciding the outcome of this game as Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte collide.

Jan Vertonghen vs. Diego Costa

This will be a tough, physical battle and although Costa didn’t score against Spurs in Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge in November, he grew into the game and set up the winning goal for Victor Moses with a surging run into the box. Vertonghen is going to have his hands full and it is highly-likely Pochettino will go back to playing a 3-5-2 system to try and nullify the threat of Costa and Co. The main thing here is that both players keep their cool. Whoever loses their head loses this battle. Costa’s new found focus may give him the edge here as his deceptive pace has seen him breeze by Vertonghen in the past.

Dele Alli vs. N'Golo Kante

This should be epic. Alli is arguably in better form than last season as the reigning PFA Young Player of the Year has scored four goals in his last two games and his link up play with Kane is ripping teams apart. With Kane, the king of tracking runs and shutting down space in front of his defense, marshaling Alli, Spurs’ young playmaker will have to be at his best to create chances. The big question mark around Alli is his temperament as he’s been known to lash out in the past. With Kante set to track his every move, Alli has to stay calm.

Harry Kane vs. David Luiz

Luiz got the better of Kane at Stamford Bridge two months ago and the Brazilian defender has been getting better by the week at Chelsea. The same can be said for Harry Kane at Spurs after a slow start to the season which was disrupted by injury. Kane has now scored three goals in his last two games and has 10 goals in 14 PL appearances this season. He’s Spurs’ go-to man and his ability to drop off and play balls in to the onrushing Alli and Christian Eriksen have proved problematic for opposition defenses to deal with. Luiz has to resist the urge to rush out of his central defensive role to mark Kane.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Victor Moses of Chelsea and Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on November 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Danny Rose vs. Victor Moses

If Pochettino goes for Danny Rose and Kyle Walker at wing back, this is where the game can be won and lost for Spurs. Rose and Walker have been two of the most consistent performers for Spurs over the past three seasons but Victor Moses is in the form of his life for Chelsea and has been a great find for Conte in his right-wing back role. If Spurs go with a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2, Moses and Rose will go head-to-head in a wing-back battle. Both have pace and trickery and have popped up with vital goals for their teams. It could be a stalemate as both players know they have to hold back and handle their defensive responsibilities.

Kyle Walker vs. Eden Hazard 

On the other flank there will be an intriguing battle as Hazard and Walker clash. Now, Hazard may play a bit further up the pitch but we all know he loves to drift wide and hug the left touchline. Walker loves to bomb forward and that fact suggests Hazard can have plenty of influence on the game and get on the ball. The bigger battle here could be Hazard against Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele as he drifts inside and Spurs’ two holding midfielder slot over to cover the space Walker has left behind, but I’m guessing Walker and Hazard will be seeing plenty of one another on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte comments on Diego Costa almost leaving

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea celebrates victory with Diego Costa after the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at Riverside Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 9:15 AM EST

Antonio Conte has spoken about Diego Costa coming close to a Chelsea exit in the summer.

When Conte first arrived as Chelsea manager there was plenty of speculation that Costa, 28, would be leaving the Blues as the likes of Alvaro Morata were lined up to replace him.

Costa admitted he was incredibly close to leaving the current Premier League leaders in an interview earlier this week, and ahead of Chelsea’s showdown with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) he revealed he had no issues that Costa was in two minds.

“When Diego decided to stay, he said he wanted to fight for this club and for his shirt. I wasn’t concerned,” Conte said. “He is showing great patience in the right way, in every moment of the game. We are happy for this. He is completely focused on the game.”

Boy, Conte must be delighted Costa stayed at Stamford Bridge.

He has been back to his best under Conte with focused, disciplined displays and he leads the PL in goals with 14 and also has five assists. Costa has been the talisman for Chelsea, so often popping up with game-changing performances and weighing in with vital goals.

Last season Costa scored just twice before Jose Mourinho was fired in December and had 12 PL goals in total. That was somewhat of a Sophomore slump after he scored 20 goals in the 2014-15 campaign as Chelsea won the title.

Now Costa leads the line on his own and without him Chelsea would struggle massively.

What a difference a few months can make.

PSG complete $43.5 million Draxler transfer

LILLE, FRANCE - JUNE 26: Julian Draxler of Germany celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between Germany and Slovakia at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on June 26, 2016 in Lille, France. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 7:58 AM EST

Julian Draxler has completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg.

A deal for the German international, 23, was agreed on Christmas Eve but all the loose ends were tied up on Tuesday as PSG confirmed the  transfer which is believed to be for a fee of $43.5 million.

Here’s what Draxler, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 who played a more pivotal role for Die Mannschaft at EURO 2016, had to say about joining the four-time reigning French champions.

“I will do everything to help PSG win new trophies and continue to grow internationally,” Draxler said. “I’m going to discover a new country, a new league, and I’m very proud to take this new step at a club which has become a benchmark in Europe and has signed a lot of great players in recent years.”

With Arsenal said to be interested in Draxler for many years, it is a little surprising he has left for Ligue 1 when perhaps the Premier League or La Liga would’ve been a more testing option. That said, it’s not a surprise he’s left Wolfsburg who are currently struggling at the wrong end of the Bundesliga table.

PSG have had a testing first half of the 2016-17 campaign under new manager Unai Emery but sit just five points off surprise leaders Nice.

Draxler’s mixture of pace and clever running will certainly compliment the trickery of Angel di Maria and the power of Edison Cavani as PSG look to win a fifth-straight French title and at least make the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The latter will be tough as they have Barcelona in the Round of 16, but adding a player of Draxler’s quality reaffirms just how much of a financial powerhouse PSG is.

USWNT announces departure of union counsel in CBA negotiations

VANCOUVER, BC - JULY 05: Sunil Gulati, the president of the United States Soccer Federation, poses for a picture with Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States after winning the Golden Ball trophy in the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 5-2 against Japan at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 2, 2017, 9:55 PM EST

U.S. women’s national team players say attorney Rich Nichols will no longer serve as the union’s counsel in contract negotiations with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The players’ current contract runs through Saturday. Nichols had represented U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Players Association in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, which had become more frequent this month as the deadline approached.

Nichols became executive director of the USWNTPA in late 2014.

“We are focused on productive conversations with U.S. Soccer regarding our future,” the players said in a statement released Wednesday. “We are also grateful for the tremendous ongoing support for women’s soccer from all of our beloved fans worldwide, and look forward to seeing everyone over the course of the NWSL season, as well as at the 2017 SheBelieves Cup in March.”

The players also thanked Nichols for his service. Nichols did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The players said they could not comment further on the matter. Neither the USWNTPA nor U.S. Soccer have filed a 60-day notice of termination that is necessary for a work stoppage, meaning talks will continue into the new year.

There were no talks scheduled this weekend.

“We remain committed to working together with the players to continue negotiating a new CBA,” U.S. Soccer Director of Communications Neil Buethe said late Wednesday.

Early this year the U.S. Soccer Federation filed a lawsuit to clarify the Dec. 31 expiration date of the contract with the players’ union. The union had maintained that a memorandum of understanding agreed to in March 2013 can be terminated at any time, ostensibly opening up the possibility of a labor action during the Olympics this past summer.

But a federal judge ruled in June that the team remained bound by a no-strike provision from its 2005-12 collective bargaining agreement.

A group of players had also filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in late March that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The players maintained that their male national team counterparts earned in many cases far more than they did. There has been no decision in the EEOC complaint.

U.S. soccer has said that much of pay disparity was the result of differences in the collective bargaining agreements with each team.

The women’s team had set up its compensation structure, which included a guaranteed salary rather than a pay-for-play model like the men, in the last collective bargaining agreement. The players also earn salaries – paid by the federation – for playing in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The women’s team also receives other benefits, including health care paid for by the U.S. Olympic Committee, that the men’s national team players don’t receive, the federation has maintained.

The next major tournament for the team is the SheBelieves Cup, which is scheduled for March. The first SheBelieves Cup tournament was held earlier this year, featuring matches against France, England and Germany in advance of the Olympic Games.