Premier League roundup: Late drama for Arsenal, Swansea

There wasn’t a dud in the bunch as the Premier League staged a trio of matches on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Hull fires Phelan ]

Two relegation six-pointers found victors, while one of the PL’s giants needed almost every minute to come back from a 3-0 deficit on the road.

Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal — RECAP

Ex-Spurs man Charlie Daniels loved opening the scoring against Arsenal, and would have been on cloud nine by the time his assist made it 3-0. Ryan Fraser scored and won a penalty that Callum Wilson converted, as Bournemouth made a 2-0 halftime lead into a three-goal advantage with just over a half hour to play.

Turns out Olivier Giroud only needed 20 minutes. After his 70th minute flick was headed home by Alexis Sanchez, Giroud helped Lucas Perez to the goal that made it 3-2. The Frenchman tied things up with a stoppage time header, and Arsenal claimed an unlikely point (albeit one that didn’t seem unlikely before kickoff).

Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City — RECAP

With newly-named boss Paul Clement watching from the stands, Swans defender Alfie Mawson lifted the visitors to a 1-0 lead. Wilfried Zaha scored a thrilling goal to make it level, but Angel Rangel’s first goal in three years sent new Palace boss Sam Allardyce into a bad place. Swans and Sunderland now sit a point back of 17th place Palace.

Stoke City 2-0 Watford — RECAP

Walter Mazzarri‘s Hornets are struggling, now claimants of just a single point from their last five matches. Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch scored Stoke’s goal, and the Potters rose nine points clear of 18th place Sunderland.

Follow @NicholasMendola