Premier League Update: Cherries up 2 vs. Arsenal; Swans up on Palace

Charlie Daniels gave the hosts a shock lead, and Granit Xhaka gave away a penalty that Callum Wilson converted to make it two. Arsenal’s January run includes Bournemouth, Swansea, Watford, and Burnley, and hopeful Gunners won’t be buoyed by the slow start.
The most recent clubs to swap out managers are meeting at Selhurst Park, and Swans controlled the ball in the early stages. Alfie Mawson headed Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s free kick behind Wayne Hennessey to give Swans a lead with new manager Paul Clement watching from the stands.
Weeks ago, you wouldn’t have thought this a relegation six-pointer, but it’s being played like one at the Britannia Stadium. Ryan Shawcross turned a corner past Heurelho Gomes in the waning moments of first half stoppage for the lone goal.
Joe Prince-Wright
The pick: Alexis Sanchez – He has been the best player on the pitch in so many games this season. His consistency is astonishing and overall he can create goals just as easy as he makes it look to score them. The Gunners should pay him the big bucks to keep him and let him run their offense. With 12 goals and 7 assists so far, he could easily reach 20 in both category. Special shout-out to Zlatan too, even though Diego Costa and Eden Hazard would be my second and third picks respectively.
Nicholas Mendola
The pick: N'Golo Kante – He was my player of the season for Leicester City last season, and both sides’ reversals of table fortune can be directly tied to the absence or arrival of the French engine.
Kyle Bonn
The pick: Eden Hazard – Hazard, Alexis Sanchez and Costa have shouts here, but Hazard is back to his old self again, and he’s the best player in the league.
Matt Reed
The pick: Diego Costa – The re-emergence of Eden Hazard has certainly provided another stable option up front for the Blues, however, Costa has been scoring at a lightning pace and has already surpassed his goal total of a season ago.
Eric Scatamacchia
The pick: Diego Costa – Costa has thrived in Antonio Conte’s system using his strength, drive and precision to rip apart Premier League defenses. He has 14 goals to lead the Premier League, not to mention his five assists. The biggest difference for Costa this season has been his emotional control. The outbursts and antics he has been known for have vanished under Antonio Conte who seems to know exactly how to manage the talented striker. A steady Costa has been vital to Chelsea’s success this season.
Title-chasing Arsenal head to upstarts Bournemouth, while there is a massive relegation battle at Selhurst Park as Sam Allardye takes charge of his first home game as Crystal Palace manager while new Swansea City boss Paul Clement will watch on from the stands.
Elsewhere, two teams slumping towards the bottom three are Watford and Stoke City. A win for either team at the bet365 Stadium will ease their fears of being dragged into the relegation battle.
Let us know who you’d pick for the top gaffer, at the midway point, in the comments section below.
Joe Prince-Wright
The pick: Antonio Conte – There really is no other contender here. Conte has taken pretty much the same group of players who looked useless for most of last season and reinvigorated them. I was at his press conference following the 3-0 drubbing at Arsenal in September. He was furious and changed to a 3-4-3 after that. The rest (and the winning streak) is history.
Nicholas Mendola
The pick: Antonio Conte – With respect to Eddie Howe and Tony Pulis, it seems a bit too much to say anyone’s done more than Conte (even given Chelsea’s player strength). Adjusting to a new formation and system in close to record time, the Blues are rolling under the Italian manager.
Kyle Bonn
The pick: Antonio Conte – Nobody else is in the same zip code.
Matt Reed
The pick: Antonio Conte – It’s not just because Chelsea is leading the league at the moment or that the club has ripped off 13 straight wins. Conte has transformed the way the Blues have played in 2016, giving the attack a much more free-flowing style and the three-man backline has quickly evolved into the best in Premier League.
Eric Scatamacchia
The pick: Antonio Conte – This choice is fairly obvious. Conte and Chelsea have dominated the Premier League as the Italian manager has galvanized his players with his endless energy and implemented tactics that have Chelsea looking unbeatable. Conte’s decision to change Chelsea’s formation to a 3-4-3 has not only been the turning point of Chelsea’s season, but the turning point of the Premier League season.