More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League weekend review
LILLE, FRANCE - JUNE 26: Julian Draxler of Germany celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between Germany and Slovakia at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on June 26, 2016 in Lille, France. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Getty Images

PSG complete $43.5 million Draxler transfer

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 7:58 AM EST

Julian Draxler has completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg.

A deal for the German international, 23, was agreed on Christmas Eve but all the loose ends were tied up on Tuesday as PSG confirmed the  transfer which is believed to be for a fee of $43.5 million.

Here’s what Draxler, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 who played a more pivotal role for Die Mannschaft at EURO 2016, had to say about joining the four-time reigning French champions.

“I will do everything to help PSG win new trophies and continue to grow internationally,” Draxler said. “I’m going to discover a new country, a new league, and I’m very proud to take this new step at a club which has become a benchmark in Europe and has signed a lot of great players in recent years.”

With Arsenal said to be interested in Draxler for many years, it is a little surprising he has left for Ligue 1 when perhaps the Premier League or La Liga would’ve been a more testing option. That said, it’s not a surprise he’s left Wolfsburg who are currently struggling at the wrong end of the Bundesliga table.

PSG have had a testing first half of the 2016-17 campaign under new manager Unai Emery but sit just five points off surprise leaders Nice.

Draxler’s mixture of pace and clever running will certainly compliment the trickery of Angel di Maria and the power of Edison Cavani as PSG look to win a fifth-straight French title and at least make the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The latter will be tough as they have Barcelona in the Round of 16, but adding a player of Draxler’s quality reaffirms just how much of a financial powerhouse PSG is.

Antonio Conte comments on Diego Costa almost leaving

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea celebrates victory with Diego Costa after the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at Riverside Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 9:15 AM EST

Antonio Conte has spoken about Diego Costa coming close to a Chelsea exit in the summer.

[ MORE: Draxler joins PSG

When Conte first arrived as Chelsea manager there was plenty of speculation that Costa, 28, would be leaving the Blues as the likes of Alvaro Morata were lined up to replace him.

Costa admitted he was incredibly close to leaving the current Premier League leaders in an interview earlier this week, and ahead of Chelsea’s showdown with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) he revealed he had no issues that Costa was in two minds.

“When Diego decided to stay, he said he wanted to fight for this club and for his shirt. I wasn’t concerned,” Conte said. “He is showing great patience in the right way, in every moment of the game. We are happy for this. He is completely focused on the game.”

Boy, Conte must be delighted Costa stayed at Stamford Bridge.

He has been back to his best under Conte with focused, disciplined displays and he leads the PL in goals with 14 and also has five assists. Costa has been the talisman for Chelsea, so often popping up with game-changing performances and weighing in with vital goals.

Last season Costa scored just twice before Jose Mourinho was fired in December and had 12 PL goals in total. That was somewhat of a Sophomore slump after he scored 20 goals in the 2014-15 campaign as Chelsea won the title.

Now Costa leads the line on his own and without him Chelsea would struggle massively.

What a difference a few months can make.

USWNT announces departure of union counsel in CBA negotiations

VANCOUVER, BC - JULY 05: Sunil Gulati, the president of the United States Soccer Federation, poses for a picture with Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States after winning the Golden Ball trophy in the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 5-2 against Japan at BC Place Stadium on July 5, 2015 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 2, 2017, 9:55 PM EST

U.S. women’s national team players say attorney Rich Nichols will no longer serve as the union’s counsel in contract negotiations with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USWNT coverage | USMNT ]

The players’ current contract runs through Saturday. Nichols had represented U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Players Association in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, which had become more frequent this month as the deadline approached.

Nichols became executive director of the USWNTPA in late 2014.

“We are focused on productive conversations with U.S. Soccer regarding our future,” the players said in a statement released Wednesday. “We are also grateful for the tremendous ongoing support for women’s soccer from all of our beloved fans worldwide, and look forward to seeing everyone over the course of the NWSL season, as well as at the 2017 SheBelieves Cup in March.”

The players also thanked Nichols for his service. Nichols did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The players said they could not comment further on the matter. Neither the USWNTPA nor U.S. Soccer have filed a 60-day notice of termination that is necessary for a work stoppage, meaning talks will continue into the new year.

[ MORE: Transfer needs for all 20 Premier League clubs in January ]

There were no talks scheduled this weekend.

“We remain committed to working together with the players to continue negotiating a new CBA,” U.S. Soccer Director of Communications Neil Buethe said late Wednesday.

Early this year the U.S. Soccer Federation filed a lawsuit to clarify the Dec. 31 expiration date of the contract with the players’ union. The union had maintained that a memorandum of understanding agreed to in March 2013 can be terminated at any time, ostensibly opening up the possibility of a labor action during the Olympics this past summer.

But a federal judge ruled in June that the team remained bound by a no-strike provision from its 2005-12 collective bargaining agreement.

A group of players had also filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in late March that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The players maintained that their male national team counterparts earned in many cases far more than they did. There has been no decision in the EEOC complaint.

U.S. soccer has said that much of pay disparity was the result of differences in the collective bargaining agreements with each team.

[ MORE: Monday’s PL roundup – Liverpool draw late; Man Utd keep winning ]

The women’s team had set up its compensation structure, which included a guaranteed salary rather than a pay-for-play model like the men, in the last collective bargaining agreement. The players also earn salaries – paid by the federation – for playing in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The women’s team also receives other benefits, including health care paid for by the U.S. Olympic Committee, that the men’s national team players don’t receive, the federation has maintained.

The next major tournament for the team is the SheBelieves Cup, which is scheduled for March. The first SheBelieves Cup tournament was held earlier this year, featuring matches against France, England and Germany in advance of the Olympic Games.

Bilic slams Feghouli red card “for nothing;” West Ham to appeal

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2017, 8:55 PM EST

There’s no conceivable reason Sofiane Feghouli should have seen a yellow card, let alone red, 15 minutes into West Ham United’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday, said Hammers boss Slaven Bilic after the game.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Bilic so far as to immediately confirm the club will be appealing the red card and subsequent suspension mere minutes after the game. Flabbergasted that his player was cautioned at all, Bilic explained his entire process of thinking in the moments immediately following Feghouli’s sending-off — quotes from the Guardian:

“I was very surprised. You know me, I’m the first one who says [referees] have a difficult job, and every time we look at a slow motion I go, ‘Yeah, they don’t have that in real time.’ But I said it then — I wouldn’t have been happy with a yellow. I said it to the fourth official and to [Jose] Mourinho, it’s not a yellow. If it was yellow I’d be asking, ‘Why a yellow so early in the game for basically nothing?’ And you have to know it’s Feghouli — he very rarely makes a foul.”

[ MORE: Monday’s PL roundup – Liverpool draw late; Man Utd keep winning ]

It’s hard to imagine any ruling other than the red card being rescinded and Feghouli made immediately available for West Ham’s FA Cup third round clash with Manchester City on Friday.

Report: Man United reject Everton’s first bid for Schneiderlin

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United evades James McCarthy of Everton (16) during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on April 3, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 2, 2017, 7:41 PM EST

Morgan Schneiderlin is widely expected to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window, but that doesn’t mean Manchester United are prepared to let him walk for a cut-rate price.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Everton’s interest in the 27-year-old has been reported for weeks now, as Schneiderlin has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, totaling 11 minutes of playing time. West Bromwich Albion are also expected to try to sign the French midfielder this month.

[ MORE: Transfer needs for all 20 PL clubs in January ]

According to reports out of the UK, the Toffees have made the first move, offering Man United a fee just north of $23 million, only to be rejected as the Red Devils hope to recoup something closer to the $40 million they paid to Southampton in the summer of 2015.

[ MORE: Monday’s PL roundup – Liverpool draw late; Man Utd keep winning ]

There’s a dollar figure to be agreed upon — probably $30 million — that will work out as a “win” for both the selling and buying sides here, at which point it’ll be up to Schneiderlin to pick his next employer — most likely Everton, if West Brom are their only serious competition.