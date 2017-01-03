Stoke City 2-0 Watford: Longtime Potters lead win

- Shawcross scores before half
- Crouch just after it
- Watford down to 14th
Watford’s mid-table run has turned into a relegation battle after Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Stoke City left the Hornets with one point from their last five PL matches.
Stoke City had a run of nearly 40 goals without a British player scoring, and it’s three on the bounce after Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch tallied for the Potters.
The Britannia Stadium saw Stoke rise to 11th with 24 points, two points ahead of the Hornets.
Watford entered the game in a bad place, and it only got worse for Walter Mazzarri‘s crew.
Outshot 8-3 by the hosts, the final one of the first half did the trick for Stoke. Shawcross ran onto Charlie Adam‘s stoppage time cross and turned it past a diving Heurelho Gomes. 1-0 at the break.
Crouch continued his bid for a new contract with a goal just after the break. The feed again came from Adam, and only got to Crouch via poor work from the Hornets.
USWNT star striker Crystal Dunn is leaving the NWSL for one of the biggest clubs in England.
Dunn, 24, has left the Washington Spirit to join Chelsea, where she’ll bring 45 goals, 18 caps, and the Golden Boot from last year’s CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament.
She’s the latest USWNT star to eschew the NWSL for some time overseas, as Alex Morgan left Orlando for a half-season loan with Lyon.
Here’s what Dunn said to Chelsea’s official site after signing a deal through the 2018 season:
“It’s a big personal challenge for me but I am ready to take this next step in my career. Playing for Chelsea is a unique opportunity for me to take my game to another level and I think the moment is right.
…
“I’m going to give my all. It would be a dream to play in the Champions League and I am ready to help out the team in any way. I’m excited to join my new team-mates and join forces with them.”
Washington was a bit of a mess last season, and Ali Krieger has also left the club. The Spirit is also the club that played the national anthem early so Megan Rapinoe couldn’t kneel during it.
She played her college ball at North Carolina, where the Tar Heels won the 2012 NCAA title.
- Chelsea leads all-time 66W-40D-50L
- Blues last won at WHL in 2012
- Chelsea set for PL record with win
Chelsea is aiming for another bit of Premier League history when it heads to White Hart Lane for a Top Four tilt with Tottenham Hotspur (Watch Live at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
A win over Spurs would be the 14th straight Premier League win for Chelsea, breaking the record it shares with Arsenal. Chelsea already has the most consecutive wins in a single season, as Arsenal’s run extended over a summer.
Spurs have quietly won four-straight themselves after a 1-0 setback at Manchester United on Dec. 11. The last two were twin 4-1 road wins, and Tottenham hasn’t lost a Premier League match at home this season.
It’s difficult to overstate the significance of this date at White Hart Lane. Spurs can climb back into the Top Four. Chelsea has a shot at a league first. Bring it on.
What they’re saying
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea’s run at history: ““We cannot be focused on that – focus on us, try to improve our game and try to be better than them. All that happens afterwards is not our problem, Chelsea is not our problem – we need to be focused on Tottenham, try to show that we are better than them and deserve the victory in the end. I think we are arriving at the game in a very good moment for us.”
Conte on the record run: “The record, I repeat, is a great achievement above all because after these 13 wins in a row we took 39 points. The other situations are not important for us. This type of game gives you great motivation. Now every team wants to stop our run, not only Tottenham.”
Prediction
It sounds odd to say in the first week of January, but a loss would be it for Spurs’ title hopes. The desperation is firmly in their camp, and having the opportunity to pass Arsenal in the table will be appealing as well. Chelsea is shooting for history, but Conte won’t have the club playing out of its comfort zone. The attacking prowess of both sides makes 0-0 feel unlikely, so we’ll peg both sides to score and Chelsea to just miss history. 1-1.
There wasn’t a dud in the bunch as the Premier League staged a trio of matches on Tuesday.
Two relegation six-pointers found victors, while one of the PL’s giants needed almost every minute to come back from a 3-0 deficit on the road.
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal — RECAP
Ex-Spurs man Charlie Daniels loved opening the scoring against Arsenal, and would have been on cloud nine by the time his assist made it 3-0. Ryan Fraser scored and won a penalty that Callum Wilson converted, as Bournemouth made a 2-0 halftime lead into a three-goal advantage with just over a half hour to play.
Turns out Olivier Giroud only needed 20 minutes. After his 70th minute flick was headed home by Alexis Sanchez, Giroud helped Lucas Perez to the goal that made it 3-2. The Frenchman tied things up with a stoppage time header, and Arsenal claimed an unlikely point (albeit one that didn’t seem unlikely before kickoff).
Crystal Palace 1-2 Swansea City — RECAP
With newly-named boss Paul Clement watching from the stands, Swans defender Alfie Mawson lifted the visitors to a 1-0 lead. Wilfried Zaha scored a thrilling goal to make it level, but Angel Rangel’s first goal in three years sent new Palace boss Sam Allardyce into a bad place. Swans and Sunderland now sit a point back of 17th place Palace.
Stoke City 2-0 Watford — RECAP
Walter Mazzarri‘s Hornets are struggling, now claimants of just a single point from their last five matches. Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch scored Stoke’s goal, and the Potters rose nine points clear of 18th place Sunderland.
Sam Allardyce has joined Arsene Wenger in blaming the Premier League schedule for his club’s performance.
Then again, the Crystal Palace boss also blamed his players… and “perhaps” himself.
Allardyce said Swansea City’s extra day’s rest — Swans played Saturday, Palace on New Year’s Day — made the match an improbable task.
From the BBC:
“It’s difficult to take. We have all the science we have, we know the fatigue levels and the high intensity runs the players make and we knew they wouldn’t be able to make them tonight. And they couldn’t. Perhaps I picked the wrong side, I should have changed four or five.
“Whether you’re tired or not you have to play and I told them that at half time. I was baffled with our first-half display, we were lumping the ball to Christian Benteke and who told them to do that? They were confused.”
They were confused. Classic Allardyce.
Big Sam has a pair of reunions coming up — Bolton in the FA Cup on Saturday and West Ham in the PL the following week — and Everton, Bournemouth, and Sunderland are after that.
Will Palace drop into the Bottom Three at any point?
