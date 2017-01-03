More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
DERBY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Swansea City appoint Paul Clement as new manager

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 11:30 AM EST

Third time lucky?

Swansea City have appointed their third manager of the 2016-17 Premier League as Paul Clement has arrived at the Liberty Stadium.

[ MORE: Best PL XI, so far

Following the decision to fire American coach Bob Bradley last week, Swansea has been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s former assistant manager and now the deal has been completed with Clement signing a two-and-a-half year contract.

Here’s what the Swans had to say in a brief statement on their website:

“Swansea City is delighted to announce Paul Clement as the club’s new head coach. The 44-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal this afternoon after leaving his position as assistant manager at Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Clement will be at tonight’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, although first team coach Alan Curtis is set to take charge of team selection at Selhurst Park.”

Clement’s resume as a coach is undoubtedly top quality.

He has been Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and now Bayern Munich. Clement has also been a head coach at second-tier Derby County in England but that spell lasted just eight months as he was fired in February 2016 despite having the Rams in the playoff places in the Championship.

Swansea currently sits bottom of the PL on 12 points from their opening 19 games of the season as Clement’s first job will be to drag them out of the relegation zone with the south Wales side are three points from safety.

Clement will be at Selhurst Park on Tuesday to see Swansea take on fellow relegation battlers Crystal Palace (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) as he runs the rule over his squad and will undoubtedly line up plenty of incoming transfers in January to boost their chances of survival following a six-year stay in the PL.

Premier League Update: Cherries up 2 vs. Arsenal; Swans up on Palace

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Charlie Daniels of AFC Bournemouth (2nd L) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 3, 2017, 3:50 PM EST

Two of three Premier League matches just hit the half, while Arsenal begins a quest to supply a big second half upset in moments on NBCSN.

Here’s what’s cooking in the trio of PL offerings this fine Tuesday.

Bournemouth 2-0 ArsenalSTREAM

Charlie Daniels gave the hosts a shock lead, and Granit Xhaka gave away a penalty that Callum Wilson converted to make it two. Arsenal’s January run includes Bournemouth, Swansea, Watford, and Burnley, and hopeful Gunners won’t be buoyed by the slow start.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Swansea City STREAM

The most recent clubs to swap out managers are meeting at Selhurst Park, and Swans controlled the ball in the early stages. Alfie Mawson headed Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s free kick behind Wayne Hennessey to give Swans a lead with new manager Paul Clement watching from the stands.

Stoke City 1-0 Watford — STREAM

Weeks ago, you wouldn’t have thought this a relegation six-pointer, but it’s being played like one at the Britannia Stadium. Ryan Shawcross turned a corner past Heurelho Gomes in the waning moments of first half stoppage for the lone goal.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Midseason awards: Player of the season, so far

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Eden Hazard of Chelsea (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal wth Diego Costa of Chelsea (L) during the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

After reaching the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League, Pro Soccer Talk is handing out its awards over the next few days.

[ MORE: PST’s full midseason awards ]

Click on the link above for all of the midseason awards, while below we select our player of the season based on their performance so far.

Let us know in the comments section below.

[ LISTEN: The 2 Robbies, Rebecca Lowe, midseason review

Joe Prince-Wright
The pick: Alexis Sanchez – He has been the best player on the pitch in so many games this season. His consistency is astonishing and overall he can create goals just as easy as he makes it look to score them. The Gunners should pay him the big bucks to keep him and let him run their offense. With 12 goals and 7 assists so far, he could easily reach 20 in both category. Special shout-out to Zlatan too, even though Diego Costa and Eden Hazard would be my second and third picks respectively.

Nicholas Mendola
The pick: N'Golo Kante – He was my player of the season for Leicester City last season, and both sides’ reversals of table fortune can be directly tied to the absence or arrival of the French engine.

Kyle Bonn
The pick: Eden Hazard – Hazard, Alexis Sanchez and Costa have shouts here, but Hazard is back to his old self again, and he’s the best player in the league.

Matt Reed
The pick: Diego Costa – The re-emergence of Eden Hazard has certainly provided another stable option up front for the Blues, however, Costa has been scoring at a lightning pace and has already surpassed his goal total of a season ago.

Eric Scatamacchia
The pick: Diego Costa – Costa has thrived in Antonio Conte’s system using his strength, drive and precision to rip apart Premier League defenses. He has 14 goals to lead the Premier League, not to mention his five assists. The biggest difference for Costa this season has been his emotional control. The outbursts and antics he has been known for have vanished under Antonio Conte who seems to know exactly how to manage the talented striker. A steady Costa has been vital to Chelsea’s success this season.

Watch Live: Bournemouth-Arsenal; relegation battles (Stream)

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Mesut Oezil of Arsenal celebrates with team-mate Alexis Sanchez after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at London Stadium on December 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 2:14 PM EST

Three more Premier League games are coming your way as we close out Week 20 of the 2016-17 season.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

Title-chasing Arsenal head to upstarts Bournemouth, while there is a massive relegation battle at Selhurst Park as Sam Allardye takes charge of his first home game as Crystal Palace manager while new Swansea City boss Paul Clement will watch on from the stands.

Elsewhere, two teams slumping towards the bottom three are Watford and Stoke City. A win for either team at the bet365 Stadium will ease their fears of being dragged into the relegation battle.

Click on the links above or below to watch each game live online.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal – (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on  NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City – (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on  NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Stoke City vs. Watford – (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on  NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Midseason awards: Coach of the season, so far

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea reacts to his team scoring during the Premier League match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2017, 1:35 PM EST

After reaching the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League, Pro Soccer Talk is handing out its awards over the next few days.

[ MORE: PST’s full midseason awards ]

Click on the link above for all of the midseason awards, while below we select our coach of the season.

[ LISTEN: The 2 Robbies, Rebecca Lowe, midseason review

Let us know who you’d pick for the top gaffer, at the midway point, in the comments section below.

Joe Prince-Wright
The pick: Antonio Conte – There really is no other contender here. Conte has taken pretty much the same group of players who looked useless for most of last season and reinvigorated them. I was at his press conference following the 3-0 drubbing at Arsenal in September. He was furious and changed to a 3-4-3 after that. The rest (and the winning streak) is history.

Nicholas Mendola
The pick: Antonio Conte – With respect to Eddie Howe and Tony Pulis, it seems a bit too much to say anyone’s done more than Conte (even given Chelsea’s player strength). Adjusting to a new formation and system in close to record time, the Blues are rolling under the Italian manager.

Kyle Bonn
The pick: Antonio Conte –  Nobody else is in the same zip code.

Matt Reed
The pick: Antonio Conte – It’s not just because Chelsea is leading the league at the moment or that the club has ripped off 13 straight wins. Conte has transformed the way the Blues have played in 2016, giving the attack a much more free-flowing style and the three-man backline has quickly evolved into the best in Premier League.

Eric Scatamacchia
The pick: Antonio Conte – This choice is fairly obvious. Conte and Chelsea have dominated the Premier League as the Italian manager has galvanized his players with his endless energy and implemented tactics that have Chelsea looking unbeatable. Conte’s decision to change Chelsea’s formation to a 3-4-3 has not only been the turning point of Chelsea’s season, but the turning point of the Premier League season.