Swansea City appoint Paul Clement as new manager

Third time lucky?

Swansea City have appointed their third manager of the 2016-17 Premier League as Paul Clement has arrived at the Liberty Stadium.

Following the decision to fire American coach Bob Bradley last week, Swansea has been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s former assistant manager and now the deal has been completed with Clement signing a two-and-a-half year contract.

Here’s what the Swans had to say in a brief statement on their website:

“Swansea City is delighted to announce Paul Clement as the club’s new head coach. The 44-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal this afternoon after leaving his position as assistant manager at Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Clement will be at tonight’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, although first team coach Alan Curtis is set to take charge of team selection at Selhurst Park.”

Clement’s resume as a coach is undoubtedly top quality.

He has been Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and now Bayern Munich. Clement has also been a head coach at second-tier Derby County in England but that spell lasted just eight months as he was fired in February 2016 despite having the Rams in the playoff places in the Championship.

Swansea currently sits bottom of the PL on 12 points from their opening 19 games of the season as Clement’s first job will be to drag them out of the relegation zone with the south Wales side are three points from safety.

Clement will be at Selhurst Park on Tuesday to see Swansea take on fellow relegation battlers Crystal Palace (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) as he runs the rule over his squad and will undoubtedly line up plenty of incoming transfers in January to boost their chances of survival following a six-year stay in the PL.

