Transfer Rumor Roundup: Alli to Real Madrid; Pjanic to Arsenal

Dele Alli has been linked with a massive move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Despite reports suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of selling Alli, 20, to the Spanish giants and reigning European champions, the Daily Mirror claims that Madrid would also offer Spanish international Isco as part of any deal for the England international.

Alli, who signed a new five-year contract in September, has scored four goals in his last two games for Spurs in the Premier League and the reigning PFA Young Player of the Year is back to his best after an up and down start to the 2016-17 campaign.

With Madrid having plenty of success following Gareth Bale‘s move from Spurs to the Santiago Bernabeu back in 2013, they obviously keep an eye on Tottenham’s top talents and Mauricio Pochettino had said himself that he expects Alli to be one of Europe’s top midfielders for the next decade.

Will he fulfill his potential in London or Madrid? Alli is said to be worth well over a fee of $62 million but deals like that aren’t a problem for Real even though they’re banned from signing players until the summer. It’s no surprise they will try to pry Alli away from Tottenham.

Across north London, Arsenal are said to be lining up targets if Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla doesn’t sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Miralem Pjanic, 26, is said to be the man Arsene Wenger wants and the Sun claims that Arsenal’s manager has already reached out to the Juventus midfielder.

The Bosnian playmaker only moved to Juve from AS Roma last season but it is believed a fee of $36 million would be enough to see him swap Turin for London.

For Cazorla, he has just six months left on his current Arsenal deal and is currently out injured for the Gunners and won’t return until February. When he is fit, he is at the hub of Arsenal’s midfield and has excelled in a deep-lying role over the past 12 months. Pjanic is from the same mold and has shown his playmaking qualities in Serie A and for Bosnia and he could well be the long-term replacement for 32-year-old Cazorla.

With Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder yet to sign a new deal, both he and Wenger have revealed multiple times that a new deal is welcomed. That said, this report suggests that perhaps the Gunners are planning for a future without Cazorla.

