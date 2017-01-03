USMNT goalkeeper Horvath says hello to Club Brugge (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

After 56 matches and 19 clean sheets for Molde, USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is moving to Belgium.

Horvath, 21, was formally announced as a new member of Club Brugge on Tuesday, nearly a month after reports emerged that a fee was agreed for the backstop.

Horvath has been capped in a 2-0 win over Cuba by the USMNT after starring for the U-23 side.

He signs a four-year deal with the club, who released this Facetime statement from the goalkeeper.

