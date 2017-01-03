Wenger: Arsenal “refused to lose” despite scheduling woes

Chelsea leads all-time 66W-40D-50L

Blues last won at WHL in 2012

Chelsea set for PL record with win

Chelsea is aiming for another bit of Premier League history when it heads to White Hart Lane for a Top Four tilt with Tottenham Hotspur (Watch Live at 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A win over Spurs would be the 14th straight Premier League win for Chelsea, breaking the record it shares with Arsenal. Chelsea already has the most consecutive wins in a single season, as Arsenal’s run extended over a summer.

Spurs have quietly won four-straight themselves after a 1-0 setback at Manchester United on Dec. 11. The last two were twin 4-1 road wins, and Tottenham hasn’t lost a Premier League match at home this season.

It’s difficult to overstate the significance of this date at White Hart Lane. Spurs can climb back into the Top Four. Chelsea has a shot at a league first. Bring it on.

What they’re saying

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea’s run at history: ““We cannot be focused on that – focus on us, try to improve our game and try to be better than them. All that happens afterwards is not our problem, Chelsea is not our problem – we need to be focused on Tottenham, try to show that we are better than them and deserve the victory in the end. I think we are arriving at the game in a very good moment for us.”

Conte on the record run: “The record, I repeat, is a great achievement above all because after these 13 wins in a row we took 39 points. The other situations are not important for us. This type of game gives you great motivation. Now every team wants to stop our run, not only Tottenham.”

Prediction

It sounds odd to say in the first week of January, but a loss would be it for Spurs’ title hopes. The desperation is firmly in their camp, and having the opportunity to pass Arsenal in the table will be appealing as well. Chelsea is shooting for history, but Conte won’t have the club playing out of its comfort zone. The attacking prowess of both sides makes 0-0 feel unlikely, so we’ll peg both sides to score and Chelsea to just miss history. 1-1.

