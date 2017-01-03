Wenger: Arsenal “refused to lose” despite scheduling woes

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was proud of his charges for coming back from a 3-0 deficit at Bournemouth, and thinks they would not have fallen behind if not for the congested Premier League schedule.

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Bournemouth won at Swansea City a day earlier.

[ RECAP: Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal ]

Calling it a day-and-a-half’s difference, Wenger said his Gunners “refused to lose” the contest.

From the BBC:

“Bournemouth deserve a lot of credit but the disadvantage is too big to play against a team with three and a half days recovery. That’s too big a handicap. But they are a good team with quality and they played with pace. “We had some players at half time who had problems. I changed it early in the second half and I believe we refused to lose. There’s a great resilience in the team and we saw that today.”

Most clubs played three league matches in seven days, making the festive period an incredible critical portion of the schedule.

As Arsenal launched a month of opportunity with matches against Bournemouth, Swansea, Burnley, and Watford, Gunners supporters were hoping for a big run up the table.

It hasn’t started ideally, with just one point. Can the schedule really be blamed?

