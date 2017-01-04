AT HALF: Stoppage time goal puts Spurs ahead (stream link)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

After 45 minutes of grit, guile, and gridlock, Dele Alli injected the home crowd with a delightful goal to give Spurs a 1-0 lead over Chelsea on Wednesday.

It’d been tough and tight at White Hart Lane, where Christian Eriksen looped a stoppage time pass for Dele to head over Courtois.

A win for Chelsea would be its 14th-straight PL win, something that has not been done in the 129-year history of top flight English football.

An electric atmosphere greeted the opening stages, and it seemed clear from the first that we were in for a major midfield battle with the protagonists carrying the names Kante and Dembele.

Spurs had the better of the first 20 minutes, and a Chelsea counter saw Pedro and Diego Costa in each other’s faces.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Wanyama both tempted the Blues goal, forcing Thibaut Courtois to dive though the offers went wide.

Tactics were called into play, as expected under bosses Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino had a quiet word with Kyle Walker a few moments ago. Walker pushed up very high now, forcing Alonso back. #THFC 0-0 #CFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 4, 2017

Costa took a terrific square pass from Eden Hazard and took a touch toward the top of the 18 before blazing over the bar.

Gary Cahill slipped, then saw yellow for taking down a rushing Eriksen. The free kick from the right was swept over the line and to the back post, but Courtois parried Eric Dier‘s decent header back across goal.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker, Dembele, Wanyama, Eriksen, Rose, Alli, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Trippier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Son

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

