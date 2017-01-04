Axel Witsel becomes China’s latest big-money signing

BEIJING (AP) Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel has become the latest Europe-based player to move to the Chinese Super League.
Zenit St. Petersburg said Wednesday in a statement that the 27-year-old Witsel will join Tianjin Quanjian, a club recently promoted to China’s top league and coached by former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro.
Italian media quoted Witsel this week saying that he had turned down a chance to join Juventus after receiving “a crucial offer for my family that I couldn’t turn down” from Tianjin.
The transfer fee was not disclosed (reported at $52 million; nearly $21 million salary).
The cash-rich Super League has spent enormous sums luring stars to China. Recent transfers include Argentine striker Carlos Tevez, who joined Shanghai Shenhua, and Brazilian midfielder Oscar, who signed with crosstown rivals Shanghai SIPG.
Top coaches have also made the switch, with former Manchester City and Real Madrid coach Manual Pellegrini now at Hebei China Fortune and Luiz Felipe Scolari, the former Brazil coach, leading Guangzhou Evergrande. China’s national team recently hired Italian World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi to a hefty contract, signaling its desire to become a regional superpower.
Witsel joined Zenit from Benfica in 2012 and made 180 appearances for the Russian side. The central midfielder also played for Belgium at the European Championship.
Witsel’s transfer is not the first big-money transfer from Zenit to a Chinese club. Zenit sold Brazilian striker Hulk in June to Shanghai SIPG for $58 million, breaking the Asian transfer record.
LEICESTER, England (AP) Leicester has agreed a deal to sign Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian club Genk.
The 20-year-old Ndidi will join the Premier League champions on a contract through June 2022 if he is granted a British work permit.
He was originally a central defender but has been developed into a combative defensive midfielder, helping Genk to qualify for the Europa League knockout phase as group winners.
Leicester has so far made a poor defense of its first English title, sitting 14th in the 20-team standings halfway through the season.
After 56 matches and 19 clean sheets for Molde, USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is moving to Belgium.
Horvath, 21, was formally announced as a new member of Club Brugge on Tuesday, nearly a month after reports emerged that a fee was agreed for the backstop.
Horvath has been capped in a 2-0 win over Cuba by the USMNT after starring for the U-23 side.
He signs a four-year deal with the club, who released this Facetime statement from the goalkeeper.
Chapecoense is preparing to take the field again, this time the emotional “second favorite team” of many football fans across the world.
The Brazilian club saw just three players survive a massive plane crash when their vehicle ran out of fuel and crashed in Colombia en route to face Atletico Nacional for the Copa Sudamericana crown.
Honored with the title after the tragedy, the reigning champs will play their first match since defeating San Lorenzo in the Copa semifinals.
Chape director Rui Costa — not the longtime Fiorentina, Benfica and Milan player — says the club is taking a lot of players on loan this season in the hopes of surviving relegation. The club rejected proposals that would make them relegation-proof for three seasons.
And the survivors of the crash will have their jersey numbers left open for them, even if one cannot play ever again after requiring a leg amputation. From the BBC:
“No player this season will use the shirts that were worn by Jackson Follmann, Neto or Alan Ruschel,” Costa said.
“More than a tribute, we expect Alan and Neto to come back and wear them. Follmann sadly won’t be able to but he will certainly be back here with us in some capacity.”
Chape finished 11 of 20 teams in Brazil’s Serie A last season.
USWNT star striker Crystal Dunn is leaving the NWSL for one of the biggest clubs in England.
Dunn, 24, has left the Washington Spirit to join Chelsea, where she’ll bring 45 goals, 18 caps, and the Golden Boot from last year’s CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament.
She’s the latest USWNT star to eschew the NWSL for some time overseas, as Alex Morgan left Orlando for a half-season loan with Lyon.
Here’s what Dunn said to Chelsea’s official site after signing a deal through the 2018 season:
“It’s a big personal challenge for me but I am ready to take this next step in my career. Playing for Chelsea is a unique opportunity for me to take my game to another level and I think the moment is right.
…
“I’m going to give my all. It would be a dream to play in the Champions League and I am ready to help out the team in any way. I’m excited to join my new team-mates and join forces with them.”
Washington was a bit of a mess last season, and Ali Krieger has also left the club. The Spirit is also the club that played the national anthem early so Megan Rapinoe couldn’t kneel during it.
She played her college ball at North Carolina, where the Tar Heels won the 2012 NCAA title. Fellow American Matt Miazga transferred to Chelsea in 2016, but currently on loan to Vitesse in the Netherlands.
