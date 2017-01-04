Bob Bradley linked with Norway national team job

Could Bob Bradley be getting back on the managerial horse already?

Fired by Swansea City after just 85 days, Bradley is “high on the list” of candidates to take the Norway managerial job according to reporter Kristan Heneage.

Bradley was in Oslo on Wednesday, and met with Norwegian soccer chief Nils Johan Semb. He told TV2 in Norway that they did not discuss the job specifically, but spoke of Norwegian football at-large, though he added that he’d be humbled to have further discussions about the job as he reflects on what may be ahead for him.

The 58-year-old worked wonders at tiny Stabaek in Norway’s top flight, and is well-regarded in the Scandinavian nation.

Bradley, of course, managed the United States into the knockout rounds of the 2010 World Cup, and came within a win of lifting Egypt into the 2014 World Cup.

Norway won just one of its first four World Cup qualifiers for the 2018 tournament in Russia, and sits nine points back of Germany for the automatic qualifying spot from Group C and four points back of second-place Northern Ireland. The group also has Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, and San Marino.

The side has been to three World Cups, but hasn’t qualified since 1998. It’s led by Hertha Berlin midfielder Per Ciljan Skjelbred, Bournemouth’s Joshua King, and West Ham’s Havard Nordtveit, and has some intriguing young prospects in Freiburgh’s Mats Moller Daehli and Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard.

TV2: Bob Bradley is in Oslo and will stay for one day. He would not confirm he is here to talk with NFF. "I'm meeting some friends", he said pic.twitter.com/5BgnMyPU6w — FC NORGE 🇳🇴 (@FCNorge) January 4, 2017

