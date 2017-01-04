Ellis tabs six uncapped players, Rodriguez for USWNT camp

We are still waiting for Bruce Arena’s first U.S. men’s national team roster in a decade, but women’s boss Jill Ellis has given us the goods on prep camp for the SheBelieves Cup.
Ellis has called up six uncapped players as well as Amy Rodriguez, who is returning after time off to have a child.
The other 22 players were capped in 2016.
The six uncapped players on the roster are midfielders Kristen Edmonds, Christina Gibbons, Rose Lavelle and Taylor Smith, and goalkeepers Jane Campbell and Adrianna Franch.
Full USWNT camp roster
Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Stanford), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Defenders: Jaelene Hinkle (Western New York Flash), Julie Johnston (Chicago Red Stars), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)
Midfielders: Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Kristen Edmonds (Orlando Pride), Christina Gibbons (Duke), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Wisconsin), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (Western New York Flash), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Taylor Smith (Western New York Flash)
Forwards: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea Ladies), Jessica McDonald (Western New York Flash), Alex Morgan (Lyonnais), Kealia Ohai (Houston Dash), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Amy Rodriguez (FC Kansas City), Lynn Williams (Western New York Flash)