PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 16: Amy Rodriguez #8 of the United States in action against Costa Rica during the match at Heinz Field on August 16, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Ellis tabs six uncapped players, Rodriguez for USWNT camp

By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2017, 8:52 PM EST

We are still waiting for Bruce Arena’s first U.S. men’s national team roster in a decade, but women’s boss Jill Ellis has given us the goods on prep camp for the SheBelieves Cup.

Ellis has called up six uncapped players as well as Amy Rodriguez, who is returning after time off to have a child.

The other 22 players were capped in 2016.

The six uncapped players on the roster are midfielders Kristen Edmonds, Christina Gibbons, Rose Lavelle and Taylor Smith, and goalkeepers Jane Campbell and Adrianna Franch.

Full USWNT camp roster

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Stanford), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Jaelene Hinkle (Western New York Flash), Julie Johnston (Chicago Red Stars), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

Midfielders: Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Kristen Edmonds (Orlando Pride), Christina Gibbons (Duke), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Wisconsin), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (Western New York Flash), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Taylor Smith (Western New York Flash)

Forwards: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea Ladies), Jessica McDonald (Western New York Flash), Alex Morgan (Lyonnais), Kealia Ohai (Houston Dash), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Amy Rodriguez (FC Kansas City), Lynn Williams (Western New York Flash)

Bob Bradley linked with Norway national team job

Swansea manager Bob Bradley watches the action during their English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (Simon Galloway/PA via AP)
Simon Galloway/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2017, 10:01 PM EST

Could Bob Bradley be getting back on the managerial horse already?

Fired by Swansea City after just 85 days, Bradley is “high on the list” of candidates to take the Norway managerial job according to reporter Kristan Heneage.

Bradley was in Oslo on Wednesday, and met with Norwegian soccer chief Nils Johan Semb. He told TV2 in Norway that they did not discuss the job specifically, but spoke of Norwegian football at-large, though he added that he’d be humbled to have further discussions about the job as he reflects on what may be ahead for him.

The 58-year-old worked wonders at tiny Stabaek in Norway’s top flight, and is well-regarded in the Scandinavian nation.

Bradley, of course, managed the United States into the knockout rounds of the 2010 World Cup, and came within a win of lifting Egypt into the 2014 World Cup.

Norway won just one of its first four World Cup qualifiers for the 2018 tournament in Russia, and sits nine points back of Germany for the automatic qualifying spot from Group C and four points back of second-place Northern Ireland. The group also has Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, and San Marino.

The side has been to three World Cups, but hasn’t qualified since 1998. It’s led by Hertha Berlin midfielder Per Ciljan Skjelbred, Bournemouth’s Joshua King, and West Ham’s Havard Nordtveit, and has some intriguing young prospects in Freiburgh’s Mats Moller Daehli and Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard.

Checking the road ahead for six PL title chasers

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Willian of Chelsea (L) and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2017, 9:16 PM EST

The most important team in the next month of the Premier League’s race for the Top Four is Hull City.

We’re only half-kidding.

After Tottenham Hotspur snapped Chelsea’s 13-match losing streak, the table is looking a lot more friendly for would-be title contenders who ply their trade away from Stamford Bridge.

Hull faces three of the six contenders for the crown in the next month: Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

While that spells trouble for the Tigers, the remaining fixtures spell good fortune for some PL sides and could be trouble for the leaders.

Chelsea

Jan. 14 – at Leicester City
Jan. 22 – vs. Hull City
Jan. 31 – at Liverpool
Feb. 4 – vs. Arsenal

Not much to like here, as the leaders’ five-point table advantage will be tested twice in five big days between the Reds and Gunners. And heading to Leicester is no waltz either.

Liverpool

Jan. 15 – at Manchester United
Jan. 21 – vs. Swansea City
Jan. 31 – vs. Chelsea
Feb. 4 – at Hull City

Two huge tilts on the docket are spelled by trips against relegation teams who will likely be under roster tumult. Could be worse, but also could be much, much better.

Tottenham Hotspur

Jan. 14 – vs. West Brom
Jan. 21 – at Man City
Jan. 31 – at Sunderland
Feb. 4 – vs. Middlesbrough

Spurs have already bested Man City once, and will love their chances of creeping toward the top of the table by the time Boro visits to kickstart February.

Arsenal

Jan. 14 – at Swansea City
Jan. 22 – vs. Burnley
Jan. 31 – vs. Watford
Feb. 4 – at Chelsea

The Gunners may be kicking themselves for the 3-3 draw at Bournemouth long after this season is over. Claiming nine points from nine ahead of Chelsea is a necessity.

Manchester City

Jan. 15 – at Everton
Jan. 21 – vs. Spurs
Feb. 1 – at West Ham
Feb. 5 – vs. Swansea City

The toughest run of the bunch, City doesn’t have an “easy” looking fixture out of its next three (especially with West Ham looking prepared to the turn a corner).

Manchester United

Jan. 15 – vs. Liverpool
Jan. 21 – at Stoke City
Feb. 1 – vs. Hull City
Feb. 5 – at Leicester City

If the Red Devils can make it six-straight wins with a home defeat of Liverpool — no easy task given the opponent and a congested Cup schedule — there’s a decent chance they’ll be knocking on the door of the leaders in one month’s time.

LA Galaxy veteran Mike Magee retires after 14-year career

Seattle Sounders v Los Angeles Galaxy
Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 4, 2017, 7:50 PM EST

CARSON, Calif. (AP) LA Galaxy forward Mike Magee is retiring after a 14-year Major League Soccer career.

The 2013 MLS MVP announced his decision Wednesday.

Magee won two MLS Cup championships during his tenure with the Galaxy, becoming a fan favorite for his high-energy play and goal-scoring acumen. He scored eight goals in just 17 career playoff games, including two game-winning goals on the Galaxy’s path to the 2011 title.

Magee also played for the New York Red Bulls and his hometown Chicago Fire, scoring 70 total MLS goals. He won his league MVP award after being traded from the Galaxy to Chicago during the season.

The 32-year-old Magee rejoined the Galaxy last season, scoring six goals.

Magee joins Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard and coach Bruce Arena in recent departures from the Galaxy.

Chelsea’s Cahill says loss no big deal, “We are not robots”

Tottenham's Dele Alli, right, shakes hands with Chelsea's Gary Cahill after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Tottenham won 2-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2017, 6:50 PM EST

Chelsea center back Gary Cahill was on the losing end of a Premier League match for the first time in 14 outings, and refuses to be too bothered by the setback.

The Blues fell 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, their record-tying 13-match win streak snapped at the hands of London rivals.

But losing to a good team who is unbeaten in its own building? It happens, and Chelsea still lead the league by five points.

Cahill took a yellow card for yanking down Christian Eriksen after slipping to the turf in the first half.

“We were short today all over the pitch, I don’t know why. We are not robots.

“It was a great opportunity for us today but one defeat out of 14 is not a problem. We won’t dwell on this for a week, we go again and kick off another run.”

An FA Cup visit from Peterborough is next, while the Blues will aim to rebound at Leicester City on Jan. 14 and home to Hull City on Jan. 22.

