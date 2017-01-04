History denied! Spurs top Chelsea behind Dele, Eriksen

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Chelsea win streak stopped at 13

Dele scores two headers

Both off Eriksen crosses

Spurs 8W-2D at WHL this season

Dele Alli scored a brace for the third-straight match, both off feeds from Christian Eriksen, as Tottenham Hotspur scored a resounding 2-0 win over Chelsea at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

The results stops Chelsea’s bid to set a new English top flight record for consecutive wins. The Blues’ 13-straight wins are tied with three other teams.

Spurs climb into third with the win, seven points back of first-place Chelsea. The Blues have a five-point lead on Liverpool.

An electric atmosphere greeted the opening stages, and it seemed clear from the first that we were in for a major midfield battle with the protagonists carrying the names Kante and Dembele.

Spurs had the better of the first 20 minutes, and a Chelsea counter saw Pedro and Diego Costa in each other’s faces.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Wanyama both tempted the Blues goal, forcing Thibaut Courtois to dive though the offers went wide.

Tactics were called into play, as expected under bosses Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino had a quiet word with Kyle Walker a few moments ago. Walker pushed up very high now, forcing Alonso back. #THFC 0-0 #CFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 4, 2017

Costa took a terrific square pass from Eden Hazard and took a touch toward the top of the 18 before blazing over the bar.

Gary Cahill slipped, then saw yellow for taking down a rushing Eriksen. The free kick from the right was swept over the line and to the back post, but Courtois parried Eric Dier‘s decent header back across goal.

It was a bit of foreshadowing, as Dele ran between Victor Moses and Cesar Azpilicueta to head over the flying Courtois in the second minute of stoppage time.

Costa quickly found himself on the end of another opportunity after the break, with Hugo Lloris getting horizontal to slap the ball away from the near post. Soon after, Hazard nodded off the outside of the goal.

Spurs have been exceptional at White Hart Lane this season, and Dele and Eriksen combined for a second goal to give them a cushion in the 54th minute. Again, Dele rose between Moses and Azpilicueta to finish the chance.

10 – Dele Alli has equalled his Premier League goal tally from last season (10 in 33 apps), in just 19 PL apps this season. Star. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2017

Conte went for offense by bringing in Willian for Marcos Alonso in the 65th minute, then doubled down 12 minutes later by removing Kante for Cesc Fabregas.

But Chelsea couldn’t get behind the Spurs backs to truly test Lloris again, and the streak was cooked at the Lane.

Spurs two goals push Chelsea's conceded goals this season to a still-stingy 15, one more than the new top defense… Spurs | #THFC #PLonNBC — Nicholas Mendola (@NicholasMendola) January 4, 2017

