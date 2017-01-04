Hull target Marco Silva to replace Phelan as manager

Mike Phelan was relieved of his duties as Hull City manager on Tuesday, just 82 days after being handed the job on a permanent basis back in October, which means two things: 1) he’ll soon be cashing a hefty buyout check; 2) someone must fill his stead.

According to multiple reports out of the UK, 39-year-old Portuguese nomad (three different managerial jobs in three seasons) Marco Silva is the leading candidate to replace Phelan on the hot seat at the KCOM Stadium. Considering Silva never played for or managed a club outside of his native Portugal until last season (Olympiacos), his appointment would seem to represent a massive gamble by Hull’s ever-divisive owner, Assem Allam.

Supporters are expected to stage a protest of Allam’s stewardship of the club, which also saw Steve Bruce walk away from his job as manager three weeks before the start of the 2016-17 Premier League season, on Saturday, as the Tigers host Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Silva has a somewhat colorful employment record, having reportedly been fired by Sporting CP in 2015 after he failed to wear the club’s official suit during a domestic cup match.

