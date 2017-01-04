More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
New Tottenham Hotspur stadium, under construction (Photo credit: Tottenham Hotspur / Facebook)
Photo credit: Tottenham Hotspur / Facebook

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Spurs’ new stadium website, with live webcam

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 4, 2017, 12:55 PM EST

Tottenham Hotspur won’t play the first game in their brand new, 61,000-seat stadium in north London for another 20 months, but that doesn’t mean Spurs fans shouldn’t already be excited.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The club unveiled on Wednesday a revamped website showing off their palatial new digs in-progress, including three live webcams placed strategically around the construction site, a new digitally-rendered video tour that shows off London’s soon-to-be largest single-club stadium, and the latest photos of the progress made.

Links to the live webcam, where you can watch Spurs’ new home being built in real-time, can be found here.

[ MORE: Wednesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Tuesday ]


With one corner of White Hart Lane having already been demolished to allow an accelerated timeline on construction of the new stadium, Spurs will play the remainder of their final season inside their 117-year-old home before spending the entirety of the 2017-18 season at Wembley Stadium, where they’ve competed in European competition this season, before returning to north London in August 2018.

AT HALF: Stoppage time goal puts Spurs ahead (stream link)

Tottenham's Harry Kane, front, competes for the ball with Chelsea's Gary Cahill during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2017, 3:48 PM EST

After 45 minutes of grit, guile, and gridlock, Dele Alli injected the home crowd with a delightful goal to give Spurs a 1-0 lead over Chelsea on Wednesday.

It’d been tough and tight at White Hart Lane, where Christian Eriksen looped a stoppage time pass for Dele to head over Courtois.

A win for Chelsea would be its 14th-straight PL win, something that has not been done in the 129-year history of top flight English football.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

An electric atmosphere greeted the opening stages, and it seemed clear from the first that we were in for a major midfield battle with the protagonists carrying the names Kante and Dembele.

Spurs had the better of the first 20 minutes, and a Chelsea counter saw Pedro and Diego Costa in each other’s faces.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Wanyama both tempted the Blues goal, forcing Thibaut Courtois to dive though the offers went wide.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Tactics were called into play, as expected under bosses Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino.

Costa took a terrific square pass from Eden Hazard and took a touch toward the top of the 18 before blazing over the bar.

Gary Cahill slipped, then saw yellow for taking down a rushing Eriksen. The free kick from the right was swept over the line and to the back post, but Courtois parried Eric Dier‘s decent header back across goal.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker, Dembele, Wanyama, Eriksen, Rose, Alli, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Trippier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Son

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

Follow @NicholasMendola

Arena brings much of his LA Galaxy staff to national team

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2015, file photo, Los Angeles Galaxy head coach Bruce Arena walks on the field before an MLS soccer western conference playoff match against the Seattle Sounders in Seattle. Arena is bringing his LA Galaxy assistants Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan, Matt Reis and Kenny Arena with him for his second stint running the U.S. national team and has hired former under-20 coach Thomas Rongen as his chief scout, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 4, 2017, 3:13 PM EST

CHICAGO (AP) Bruce Arena is bringing much of his LA Galaxy coaching staff with him to the U.S. national team and has hired former under-20 coach Thomas Rongen as his chief scout.

Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan and Kenny Arena – Bruce’s son – have been appointed as assistant coaches, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday. Matt Reis will be goalkeeping coach.

Arena, 65, coached the U.S. from 1998-2006, leading the Americans to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals. He returned in November when Jurgen Klinsmann was fired after a 0-2 start in the final round of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

[ MORE: Horvath to Brugge | Dunn to Chelsea ]

Qualifying resumes with a March 24 home game against Honduras, followed four days later with a match at Panama.

Sarachan, 62, was head coach of Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire from 2003-07, winning U.S. Open Cup titles in 2003 and 2006, and was a national team assistant under Arena from 2000-02. Sarachan also was an assistant for Arena at the University of Virginia (1984-1988) and D.C. United (1998-1999) and was associate head coach of the Galaxy from 2008-16.

Noonan, 36, made 14 appearances for the U.S. and was a Galaxy assistant for the past four years, and Kenny Arena, 35, worked for his dad with the Galaxy for the past two seasons. Reis, 41, played twice for the national team and was a Galaxy assistant for the past two years.

Rongen, 60, was U.S. under-20 coach from 2001-04 and 2006-11. He coached Tampa Bay to the first MLS title in 1996, spent the next two seasons coaching New England and took over D.C. United for the 1999 season after Arena left for his first stint coaching the national team. Rongen led D.C. United to the 1999 MLS title.

He was American Samoa’s coach in 2011 when it beat Tonga in a World Cup qualifier for its first international win after 30 consecutive losses over 17 years. He coached Tampa Bay in the second-division North American Soccer League in 2015.

WATCH LIVE: Tottenham vs. Chelsea (Lineups, Live Stream)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Pedro (C) of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal with his team mate Diego Costa (L) during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on November 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 4, 2017, 2:03 PM EST

The subplots are endless when Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea at White Hart Lane on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

There’s the fact that Chelsea officially ended Tottenham’s Premier League title bid last season, and the game ultimately devolved into an hour-long fracas. There are serious stakes in the race for the title and top-four again this season, only the shoe is on the other foot this time. There’s revenge on the mind of Spurs after blowing an early lead at Stamford Bridge in November, losing 2-1 on the day.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Oh, and of course, there’s the little matter of Chelsea’s chance to win their 14th straight league game, which would set a new English top-division record for most games without dropping a single point. A victory would also see the Blues go eight points clear of second-place Liverpool at the end of Matchweek 20.

LINEUPS

Tottenham: Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker, Dembele, Wanyama, Eriksen, Rose, Alli, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Trippier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Son

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

Middlesbrough sign striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Rudy Gestede of Aston Villa and Ben Watson of Watford compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Aston Villa at Vicarage Road on April 30, 2016 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 4, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

MIDDLEBSROUGH, England (AP) Middlesbrough has signed striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa in a bid to solve its shortage of goals.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The Benin international has a deal with Middlesbrough until June 2020, casting doubt on the future of strikers Jordan Rhodes and David Nugent at the Premier League club.

The 28-year-old Gestede, who has scored four goals for second-tier club Villa this season, fell out of favor with manager Steve Bruce.

[ MORE: Wednesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Tuesday ]

Middlesbrough is two places and four points above the relegation zone. Boro has scored only 17 goals in 20 matches — the same as last-place Hull.