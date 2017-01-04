PHOTOS & VIDEO: Spurs’ new stadium website, with live webcam

Tottenham Hotspur won’t play the first game in their brand new, 61,000-seat stadium in north London for another 20 months, but that doesn’t mean Spurs fans shouldn’t already be excited.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The club unveiled on Wednesday a revamped website showing off their palatial new digs in-progress, including three live webcams placed strategically around the construction site, a new digitally-rendered video tour that shows off London’s soon-to-be largest single-club stadium, and the latest photos of the progress made.

Links to the live webcam, where you can watch Spurs’ new home being built in real-time, can be found here.

[ MORE: Wednesday’s transfer rumor roundup | Tuesday ]



With one corner of White Hart Lane having already been demolished to allow an accelerated timeline on construction of the new stadium, Spurs will play the remainder of their final season inside their 117-year-old home before spending the entirety of the 2017-18 season at Wembley Stadium, where they’ve competed in European competition this season, before returning to north London in August 2018.

Follow @AndyEdMLS