LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur (L) embraces Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur (R) after he is subbed during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on January 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Pochettino: “We can challenge for the big things”

By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

Mauricio Pochettino knows how to keep a poker face, so his post-match comments after Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea basically qualify as him tap-dancing with sparklers.

Spurs stifled Chelsea’s attack and used a pair of connections between Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli to end the Blues winning streak at 13 matches.

In turn, Tottenham has now won five-straight PL matches since its loss at Old Trafford last month. With some tough matches on the horizon, Spurs reinforced their Top Four mettle.

Remember: this is the side that ended a remarkable Man City run earlier this season.

Here’s Pochettino, from the BBC:

“It makes us very proud and we showed character and were competitive. It is one step forward for the team and is important to keep going. Football is about belief.

“We have shown we can challenge for the big things. We are in a good position, Chelsea is in a very good position, but we are fighting to get points and to reduce the gap above us. We are relaxed, the only thing is to keep going.”

Next up is an FA Cup match against Aston Villa before meeting West Brom in the Premier League.

Following that, Spurs will face Man City, Liverpool, and a pair of Europa League matches against Gent in just over a month.

Chelsea’s Cahill says loss no big deal, “We are not robots”

Tottenham's Dele Alli, right, shakes hands with Chelsea's Gary Cahill after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Tottenham won 2-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2017, 6:50 PM EST

Chelsea center back Gary Cahill was on the losing end of a Premier League match for the first time in 14 outings, and refuses to be too bothered by the setback.

The Blues fell 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, their record-tying 13-match win streak snapped at the hands of London rivals.

But losing to a good team who is unbeaten in its own building? It happens, and Chelsea still lead the league by five points.

Cahill took a yellow card for yanking down Christian Eriksen after slipping to the turf in the first half.

“We were short today all over the pitch, I don’t know why. We are not robots.

“It was a great opportunity for us today but one defeat out of 14 is not a problem. We won’t dwell on this for a week, we go again and kick off another run.”

An FA Cup visit from Peterborough is next, while the Blues will aim to rebound at Leicester City on Jan. 14 and home to Hull City on Jan. 22.

Tottenham, Chelsea rivalry closer than ever

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2017, 6:24 PM EST

LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are separated by 11.1 miles across England’s congested capital city.

Wednesday’s encounter showed these two London clubs are closer than ever on and off the pitch during the Premier League era and perhaps ever and it may even rival Tottenham’s historic rivalry with north London neighbors Arsenal in years to come.

Thanks to Dele Alli‘s double Tottenham prevailed 2-0 to halt Chelsea’s win streak at 13, just one short of setting a new PL record for consecutive victories.

It was a moment which was made ever sweeter for Spurs after Chelsea fought back from 2-0 down last May at Stamford Bridge to draw 2-2 and end Tottenham’s hopes of pipping Leicester City to the PL title. That was a violent, tribal affair full of red cards and red tackles which highlighted the pure disdain both sets of players and fans have for one another.

Speaking after the game Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino tried to play down the animosity levels between the two London rivals.

“It wasn’t personal. For us that chapter has closed,” Pochettino said of last May. “I think you can see after the game how we shake hands it is all okay. Football is competitive and you try to win. Always, when you start the game they are your enemy and when you finish you move on.”

Most Tottenham fans would disagree. This was personal. They wanted nothing more than to end Chelsea’s bid to complete the greatest wining run the English top-flight had ever since.

Before the game, as a dilapidated train pulled in to White Hart Lane station near the stadium, Spurs fans looked ready for battle, nodding at one another with a wry grin. This was it. They were ready.

“We’ve done it all” and “Champions of Europe, you’ll never sing that” sang the Chelsea fans at the start of the game.

They then added in “2-0 and you f***** it up” and “did you cry at Stamford Bridge?” for good measure in reference to the now infamous “Battle at the Bridge” in May 2016 when Chelsea gleefully ended Spurs’ title hopes with their late comeback in a game which meant nothing to them other than pride.

Pride was on full display on Wednesday as tackles flew in during the first half as Danny Rose and Victor Moses comitted to tackles down their flank and Chelsea’s duo Diego Costa and Pedro had a “heated debate” after the former played in a ball which Pedro didn’t run on to.

After one chant from Chelsea’s vocal away support, Tottenham’s fans replied with “where were you when you were s***?” and Chelsea’s fans fired back with “we’ve won it all, we’ve won it all.”

To be fair, they have. Literally every trophy they could’ve won since Roman Abramovich bought them.

But that doesn’t mean Spurs aren’t a rising power not only in London but in the Premier League.

Rising from the former parking lot outside their current White Hart Lane home is a new 61,000 stadium which is looking more impressive by the week. Spurs are ready to compete, or maybe even overtake, the perennial big boys in the PL and with that jewel in the crown of Chairman Daniel Levy ready for the 2018-19 season, it will allow Spurs to get to the next level. Last season’s title push was a taster of what is to come and this season Pochettino’s young squad looked poised to have another crack at it.

The action on the pitch matched the atmosphere at the current White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Nervous. Edgy. Nasty.

When Alli scored right on half time the home fan were delirious. When he nodded home a second with a near carbon copy soon after the interval, it was bedlam inside the Lane.

Spurs’ fans had waited for their revenge against Chelsea and their burgeoning rivalry — Chelsea beat Spurs in the League Cup final in 2015 and their fiery encounters have really intensified since Spurs’ 5-3 win on Jan. 1 2015 — has the potential to rival their local north London derby with Arsenal.

It may never quite get to that level of hatred but it’s getting there and as Arsenal continue to labor towards title battles season after season, perhaps Spurs and Chelsea will emerge as London’s top contenders for the PL crown with Conte and Pochettino young and Arsene Wenger‘s time at Arsenal set to come to an end sooner rather than later.

The animosity present in the past few meetings between Spurs and Chelsea shows there is potential on multiple fronts to continue to grow.

Wednesday’s game showcased just how evenly matched these teams are on the pitch, with two moments of clever running, creativity and finishing deciding the outcome as two young, hungry managers played very similar formations and their teams played at very similar tempos.

Tottenham’s win blew the Premier League title race wide open and it also took Chelsea down a peg as they’ve won just one of their last 11 PL visits to White Hart Lane.

The latest defeat was as deflating of any of those losses as it scuppered their chance to usurp Arsenal in the record books and also gave Tottenham’s fans bragging rights until the meet again next season.

In this growing rivalry, that’s something which will be savored by the Spurs faithful.

Dele Alli: Spurs wanted the win more than Chelsea

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur (L) scores his sides second goal with a header during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on January 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2017, 6:05 PM EST

Dele Alli, to put it plainly, has been on fire.

Spurs’ exciting young attacker, still just 20 until April, scored a brace for the third-straight Premier League match on Wednesday.

That gives him seven goals in his last four, but none feel bigger than the twin headers pushed home off crosses from Christian Eriksen at White Hart Lane.

Dele was denied the ball for most of the match, to the point where he quipped that if he wanted to dribble he’d have to use his head.

Great players take their chances where they can get them, however, and Dele twice bested Cesar Azpilicueta and Victor Moses to head behind Thibaut Courtois. From the BBC:

“There is a bit of history between the sides now after last season and I think we wanted to stop their run like they did ours. We are happy to stay under the radar and keep picking up the points. We are not going to get carried away, there is always room for improvement.”

Good reserve from the youngster, who we suspect has been coached in what to say. The Spurs-Chelsea rivalry is gaining heat as Tottenham continues to gain influence in the Premier League. This year, it’ll be split spoils.

Spurs-Chelsea: Three stars who shone (and three who went dim)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur (L) is fouled by Gary Cahill of Chelsea (R) during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on January 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 4, 2017, 5:35 PM EST

In a match that begged for the best, two of Spurs’ biggest characters stood out in masterful performances at White Hart Lane.

One of those was dynamite all match long, while the other made due with the rare chances allowed by the visitors as Spurs beat Chelsea 2-0 to move into third place in the Premier League and stop Chelsea’s bid for an unprecedented 14-straight PL wins.

Just missing out? Spurs backstop Hugo Lloris, who made a terrific save on Diego Costa, as well as center midfielders N'Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic, and Mousa Dembele.

Stars who shone…

  1. Christian Eriksen — The Dane was roaring from minute one, and his service on both of Dele Alli‘s goals was superb.
  2. Dele Alli — Wasn’t a standout over the course of the match, but took his pair of chances well to give him seven goals in his last four PL matches.
  3. Toby Alderweireld — Here’s your weekly reminder that Spurs are simply a much better team when the ex-Saints and Atleti back is in the middle of the back four.

 

…And those who went dim

  1. Cesar Azpilicueta — He’s been one of the best defenders in the league this season, but was the the last man with a look at the looping crosses before Dele headed them home.
  2. Victor Moses — And Moses was behind Azpilicueta on both goals. One to forget for one of the renaissance stories of Chelsea’s season.
  3. Pedro — Frittered away possession and got into a shouting match with teammate and star striker Diego Costa. Disappointing.

