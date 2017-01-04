More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Tottenham, Chelsea rivalry closer than ever

By Joe Prince-Wright

LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are separated by 11.1 miles across England’s congested capital city.

Wednesday’s encounter showed these two London clubs are closer than ever on and off the pitch during the Premier League era and perhaps ever and it may even rival Tottenham’s historic rivalry with north London neighbors Arsenal in years to come.

Thanks to Dele Alli‘s double Tottenham prevailed 2-0 to halt Chelsea’s win streak at 13, just one short of setting a new PL record for consecutive victories.

It was a moment which was made ever sweeter for Spurs after Chelsea fought back from 2-0 down last May at Stamford Bridge to draw 2-2 and end Tottenham’s hopes of pipping Leicester City to the PL title. That was a violent, tribal affair full of red cards and red tackles which highlighted the pure disdain both sets of players and fans have for one another.

Speaking after the game Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino tried to play down the animosity levels between the two London rivals.

“It wasn’t personal. For us that chapter has closed,” Pochettino said of last May. “I think you can see after the game how we shake hands it is all okay. Football is competitive and you try to win. Always, when you start the game they are your enemy and when you finish you move on.”

Most Tottenham fans would disagree. So did the hero Alli as he echoed Harry Kane‘s sentiments earlier in the week that Spurs’ players wanted to end Chelsea’s run of wins and get revenge.

This was personal. They wanted nothing more than to end Chelsea’s bid to complete the greatest wining run the English top-flight had ever since.

Before the game, as a dilapidated train pulled in to White Hart Lane station near the stadium, Spurs fans looked ready for battle, nodding at one another with a wry grin. This was it. They were ready.

“We’ve done it all” and “Champions of Europe, you’ll never sing that” sang the Chelsea fans at the start of the game.

They then added in “2-0 and you f***** it up” and “did you cry at Stamford Bridge?” for good measure in reference to the now infamous “Battle at the Bridge” in May 2016 when Chelsea gleefully ended Spurs’ title hopes with their late comeback in a game which meant nothing to them other than pride.

Pride was on full display on Wednesday as tackles flew in during the first half as Danny Rose and Victor Moses comitted to tackles down their flank and Chelsea’s duo Diego Costa and Pedro had a “heated debate” after the former played in a ball which Pedro didn’t run on to.

After one chant from Chelsea’s vocal away support, Tottenham’s fans replied with “where were you when you were s***?” and Chelsea’s fans fired back with “we’ve won it all, we’ve won it all.”

To be fair, they have. Literally every trophy they could’ve won since Roman Abramovich bought them.

But that doesn’t mean Spurs aren’t a rising power not only in London but in the Premier League.

Rising from the former parking lot outside their current White Hart Lane home is a new 61,000 stadium which is looking more impressive by the week. Spurs are ready to compete, or maybe even overtake, the perennial big boys in the PL and with that jewel in the crown of Chairman Daniel Levy ready for the 2018-19 season, it will allow Spurs to get to the next level. Last season’s title push was a taster of what is to come and this season Pochettino’s young squad looked poised to have another crack at it.

The action on the pitch matched the atmosphere at the current White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Nervous. Edgy. Nasty.

When Alli scored right on half time the home fan were delirious. When he nodded home a second with a near carbon copy soon after the interval, it was bedlam inside the Lane.

Spurs’ fans had waited for their revenge against Chelsea and their burgeoning rivalry — Chelsea beat Spurs in the League Cup final in 2015 and their fiery encounters have really intensified since Spurs’ 5-3 win on Jan. 1 2015 — has the potential to rival their local north London derby with Arsenal.

It may never quite get to that level of hatred but it’s getting there and as Arsenal continue to labor towards title battles season after season, perhaps Spurs and Chelsea will emerge as London’s top contenders for the PL crown with Conte and Pochettino young and Arsene Wenger‘s time at Arsenal set to come to an end sooner rather than later.

The animosity present in the past few meetings between Spurs and Chelsea shows there is potential on multiple fronts to continue to grow.

Wednesday’s game showcased just how evenly matched these teams are on the pitch, with two moments of clever running, creativity and finishing deciding the outcome as two young, hungry managers played very similar formations and their teams played at very similar tempos.

Tottenham’s win blew the Premier League title race wide open and it also took Chelsea down a peg as they’ve won just one of their last 11 PL visits to White Hart Lane.

The latest defeat was as deflating of any of those losses as it scuppered their chance to usurp Arsenal in the record books and also gave Tottenham’s fans bragging rights until the meet again next season.

In this growing rivalry, that’s something which will be savored by the Spurs faithful.

Checking the road ahead for six PL title chasers

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Willian of Chelsea (L) and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas Mendola

The most important team in the next month of the Premier League’s race for the Top Four is Hull City.

We’re only half-kidding.

[ TOT-CHE: Stars & Duds | Three things ]

After Tottenham Hotspur snapped Chelsea’s 13-match losing streak, the table is looking a lot more friendly for would-be title contenders who ply their trade away from Stamford Bridge.

Hull faces three of the six contenders for the crown in the next month: Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

While that spells trouble for the Tigers, the remaining fixtures spell good fortune for some PL sides and could be trouble for the leaders.

Chelsea

Jan. 14 – at Leicester City
Jan. 22 – vs. Hull City
Jan. 31 – at Liverpool
Feb. 4 – vs. Arsenal

Not much to like here, as the leaders’ five-point table advantage will be tested twice in five big days between the Reds and Gunners. And heading to Leicester is no waltz either.

Liverpool

Jan. 15 – at Manchester United
Jan. 21 – vs. Swansea City
Jan. 31 – vs. Chelsea
Feb. 4 – at Hull City

Two huge tilts on the docket are spelled by trips against relegation teams who will likely be under roster tumult. Could be worse, but also could be much, much better.

Tottenham Hotspur

Jan. 14 – vs. West Brom
Jan. 21 – at Man City
Jan. 31 – at Sunderland
Feb. 4 – vs. Middlesbrough

Spurs have already bested Man City once, and will love their chances of creeping toward the top of the table by the time Boro visits to kickstart February.

Arsenal

Jan. 14 – at Swansea City
Jan. 22 – vs. Burnley
Jan. 31 – vs. Watford
Feb. 4 – at Chelsea

The Gunners may be kicking themselves for the 3-3 draw at Bournemouth long after this season is over. Claiming nine points from nine ahead of Chelsea is a necessity.

Manchester City

Jan. 15 – at Everton
Jan. 21 – vs. Spurs
Feb. 1 – at West Ham
Feb. 5 – vs. Swansea City

The toughest run of the bunch, City doesn’t have an “easy” looking fixture out of its next three (especially with West Ham looking prepared to the turn a corner).

Manchester United

Jan. 15 – vs. Liverpool
Jan. 21 – at Stoke City
Feb. 1 – vs. Hull City
Feb. 5 – at Leicester City

If the Red Devils can make it six-straight wins with a home defeat of Liverpool — no easy task given the opponent and a congested Cup schedule — there’s a decent chance they’ll be knocking on the door of the leaders in one month’s time.

Follow @NicholasMendola

Ellis tabs six uncapped players, Rodriguez for USWNT camp

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 16: Amy Rodriguez #8 of the United States in action against Costa Rica during the match at Heinz Field on August 16, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
By Nicholas Mendola

We are still waiting for Bruce Arena’s first U.S. men’s national team roster in a decade, but women’s boss Jill Ellis has given us the goods on prep camp for the SheBelieves Cup.

[ MORE: Stars & Duds | Three things ]

Ellis has called up six uncapped players as well as Amy Rodriguez, who is returning after time off to have a child.

The other 22 players were capped in 2016.

The six uncapped players on the roster are midfielders Kristen Edmonds, Christina Gibbons, Rose Lavelle and Taylor Smith, and goalkeepers Jane Campbell and Adrianna Franch.

Full USWNT camp roster

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Stanford), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Jaelene Hinkle (Western New York Flash), Julie Johnston (Chicago Red Stars), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

Midfielders: Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Kristen Edmonds (Orlando Pride), Christina Gibbons (Duke), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Wisconsin), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (Western New York Flash), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Taylor Smith (Western New York Flash)

Forwards: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea Ladies), Jessica McDonald (Western New York Flash), Alex Morgan (Lyonnais), Kealia Ohai (Houston Dash), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Amy Rodriguez (FC Kansas City), Lynn Williams (Western New York Flash)

Follow @NicholasMendola

LA Galaxy veteran Mike Magee retires after 14-year career

Seattle Sounders v Los Angeles Galaxy
Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Associated Press

CARSON, Calif. (AP) LA Galaxy forward Mike Magee is retiring after a 14-year Major League Soccer career.

The 2013 MLS MVP announced his decision Wednesday.

Magee won two MLS Cup championships during his tenure with the Galaxy, becoming a fan favorite for his high-energy play and goal-scoring acumen. He scored eight goals in just 17 career playoff games, including two game-winning goals on the Galaxy’s path to the 2011 title.

[ TOT-CHE: Stars & Duds | Three things ]

Magee also played for the New York Red Bulls and his hometown Chicago Fire, scoring 70 total MLS goals. He won his league MVP award after being traded from the Galaxy to Chicago during the season.

The 32-year-old Magee rejoined the Galaxy last season, scoring six goals.

Magee joins Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard and coach Bruce Arena in recent departures from the Galaxy.

Chelsea's Cahill says loss no big deal, "We are not robots"

Tottenham's Dele Alli, right, shakes hands with Chelsea's Gary Cahill after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Tottenham won 2-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas Mendola

Chelsea center back Gary Cahill was on the losing end of a Premier League match for the first time in 14 outings, and refuses to be too bothered by the setback.

The Blues fell 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, their record-tying 13-match win streak snapped at the hands of London rivals.

[ MORE: Stars & Duds | Three things ]

But losing to a good team who is unbeaten in its own building? It happens, and Chelsea still lead the league by five points.

Cahill took a yellow card for yanking down Christian Eriksen after slipping to the turf in the first half.

“We were short today all over the pitch, I don’t know why. We are not robots.

“It was a great opportunity for us today but one defeat out of 14 is not a problem. We won’t dwell on this for a week, we go again and kick off another run.”

An FA Cup visit from Peterborough is next, while the Blues will aim to rebound at Leicester City on Jan. 14 and home to Hull City on Jan. 22.

Follow @NicholasMendola