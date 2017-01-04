Transfer rumor roundup: New suitor for Schneiderlin; Michy on loan?

Everton and West Bromwich Albion are hot for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin — that much has been established — though the financials remain a stumbling block. Now, according to a report in the Sun, Marseille have entered the fray and are willing to meet Man United’s $30-million valuation of the 27-year-old French international.

Michy Batshuayi has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Lille, a loan deal for the rest of the season, by the Daily Mirror. Having failed to break into Chelsea’s first-team rotation (0 starts, 11 appearances, 1 goal in the Premier League) with Diego Costa back in world-class form, the 23-year-old Belgian international could be allowed to make a move abroad, as opposed to domestically, where West Ham United previously expressed interest.

Pep Guardiola needs central midfielders in the worst way after Ilkay Gundogan (torn ACL) was lost for the season, and the Brazilian duo of Fernando and Fernandinho (now suspended for four games) has largely disappointed this season. Yaya Toure has been stellar since returning to the side, but he is only one man. Enter Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi, who was a top transfer target of Guardiola’s in the summer, and is once again on his radar, at $30 million, during the January window, according to the Sun.

Tottenham Hotspur have said they will not sell Dele Alli to Real Madrid, or anyone else, no matter the price.

Napoli full back Faouzi Ghoulam has reportedly rejected a new contract offer amid speculation he could be headed to Chelsea.

Simone Zaza‘s father has confirmed his son finish the 2016-17 season in Serie A after cutting his loan spell at West Ham short by six months.

