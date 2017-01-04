WATCH LIVE: Tottenham vs. Chelsea (Lineups, Live Stream)

The subplots are endless when Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea at White Hart Lane on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
There’s the fact that Chelsea officially ended Tottenham’s Premier League title bid last season, and the game ultimately devolved into an hour-long fracas. There are serious stakes in the race for the title and top-four again this season, only the shoe is on the other foot this time. There’s revenge on the mind of Spurs after blowing an early lead at Stamford Bridge in November, losing 2-1 on the day.
Oh, and of course, there’s the little matter of Chelsea’s chance to win their 14th straight league game, which would set a new English top-division record for most games without dropping a single point. A victory would also see the Blues go eight points clear of second-place Liverpool at the end of Matchweek 20.
LINEUPS
Tottenham: Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker, Dembele, Wanyama, Eriksen, Rose, Alli, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Wimmer, Trippier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Son
Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi