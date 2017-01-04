West Ham winger Feghouli’s red card rescinded

As predicted, Sofiane Feghouli‘s red card, which was handed out following a “nothing” challenge on Phil Jones, has been rescinded.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic came out in strong support of the Algerian winger following the Hammers’ 2-0 loss to Man United on Monday, immediately announcing the club would appeal referee Mike Dean’s dismissal and the subsequent three-game suspension that was to accompany.
In light of the FA’s decision to rescind the red card, Feghouli will be available for West Ham’s FA Cup third round clash with Manchester City, at the London Stadium, on Friday.
MIDDLEBSROUGH, England (AP) Middlesbrough has signed striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa in a bid to solve its shortage of goals.
The Benin international has a deal with Middlesbrough until June 2020, casting doubt on the future of strikers Jordan Rhodes and David Nugent at the Premier League club.
The 28-year-old Gestede, who has scored four goals for second-tier club Villa this season, fell out of favor with manager Steve Bruce.
Middlesbrough is two places and four points above the relegation zone. Boro has scored only 17 goals in 20 matches — the same as last-place Hull.
Everton and West Bromwich Albion are hot for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin — that much has been established — though the financials remain a stumbling block. Now, according to a report in the Sun, Marseille have entered the fray and are willing to meet Man United’s $30-million valuation of the 27-year-old French international.
Michy Batshuayi has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Lille, a loan deal for the rest of the season, by the Daily Mirror. Having failed to break into Chelsea’s first-team rotation (0 starts, 11 appearances, 1 goal in the Premier League) with Diego Costa back in world-class form, the 23-year-old Belgian international could be allowed to make a move abroad, as opposed to domestically, where West Ham United previously expressed interest.
Pep Guardiola needs central midfielders in the worst way after Ilkay Gundogan (torn ACL) was lost for the season, and the Brazilian duo of Fernando and Fernandinho (now suspended for four games) has largely disappointed this season. Yaya Toure has been stellar since returning to the side, but he is only one man. Enter Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi, who was a top transfer target of Guardiola’s in the summer, and is once again on his radar, at $30 million, during the January window, according to the Sun.
Tottenham Hotspur have said they will not sell Dele Alli to Real Madrid, or anyone else, no matter the price.
Napoli full back Faouzi Ghoulam has reportedly rejected a new contract offer amid speculation he could be headed to Chelsea.
Simone Zaza‘s father has confirmed his son finish the 2016-17 season in Serie A after cutting his loan spell at West Ham short by six months.
Mike Phelan was relieved of his duties as Hull City manager on Tuesday, just 82 days after being handed the job on a permanent basis back in October, which means two things: 1) he’ll soon be cashing a hefty buyout check; 2) someone must fill his stead.
According to multiple reports out of the UK, 39-year-old Portuguese nomad (three different managerial jobs in three seasons) Marco Silva is the leading candidate to replace Phelan on the hot seat at the KCOM Stadium. Considering Silva never played for or managed a club outside of his native Portugal until last season (Olympiacos), his appointment would seem to represent a massive gamble by Hull’s ever-divisive owner, Assem Allam.
Supporters are expected to stage a protest of Allam’s stewardship of the club, which also saw Steve Bruce walk away from his job as manager three weeks before the start of the 2016-17 Premier League season, on Saturday, as the Tigers host Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup.
Silva has a somewhat colorful employment record, having reportedly been fired by Sporting CP in 2015 after he failed to wear the club’s official suit during a domestic cup match.
BEIJING (AP) Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel has become the latest Europe-based player to move to the Chinese Super League.
Zenit St. Petersburg said Wednesday in a statement that the 27-year-old Witsel will join Tianjin Quanjian, a club recently promoted to China’s top league and coached by former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro.
Italian media quoted Witsel this week saying that he had turned down a chance to join Juventus after receiving “a crucial offer for my family that I couldn’t turn down” from Tianjin.
The transfer fee was not disclosed (reported at $52 million; nearly $21 million salary).
The cash-rich Super League has spent enormous sums luring stars to China. Recent transfers include Argentine striker Carlos Tevez, who joined Shanghai Shenhua, and Brazilian midfielder Oscar, who signed with crosstown rivals Shanghai SIPG.
Top coaches have also made the switch, with former Manchester City and Real Madrid coach Manual Pellegrini now at Hebei China Fortune and Luiz Felipe Scolari, the former Brazil coach, leading Guangzhou Evergrande. China’s national team recently hired Italian World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi to a hefty contract, signaling its desire to become a regional superpower.
Witsel joined Zenit from Benfica in 2012 and made 180 appearances for the Russian side. The central midfielder also played for Belgium at the European Championship.
Witsel’s transfer is not the first big-money transfer from Zenit to a Chinese club. Zenit sold Brazilian striker Hulk in June to Shanghai SIPG for $58 million, breaking the Asian transfer record.