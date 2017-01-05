Arsenal signs 20-year-old defender from non-league club

Arsene Wenger has made a living finding young players in relatively unknown areas. He’s apparently done that again.
According to a report by BeIN Sports host Carrie Brown, Wenger confirmed that the club has signed 20-year-old Cohen Bramall from non-league club Hednesford Town. The youngster is a left-back and has joined on a $50,000 deal, according to the BBC.
Apparently, Bramall (pictured, right) has been on trial with Arsenal since December, and has impressed the scouts and executives enough to sign him on. Brown reports that Wenger told her the deal is complete and that Bramall is “an exceptional physical specimen. Wenger also reportedly said that Bramall is not ready to play in the Premier League just yet, meaning he will likely either join their U-23 side or end up out on loan.
The BBC report states that both Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday also had scouts watching Bramall before Arsenal invited him to a trial.
Bramall spent time at another non-league club Nantwich Town before moving to Hednesford. Nantwich director of football Jon Gold spoke to the BBC, saying, “He was obviously a great talent when he first came to us but the manager at the time was going with older players. That happens. Jamie Vardy was turned down by many clubs, don’t forget, including even Crewe.”
Bramall’s story is receiving plenty of parallels to Vardy’s meteoric rise from non-league play, but the two have plenty of differences as well. Bramall is still just 20 years old, while Vardy was 25 when he moved from Fleetwood Town to Leicester City.
“Obviously he has a huge amount of development and work to do,” Bramall’s agent Dan Chapman said. “Any player moving from part-time to professional football takes a while to adapt but in this case the jump in levels is so high. Realistically we can expect Cohen to cut his teeth in U23 football but we are confident he will break through at senior level in good time.”
With the signing, a video of a rabona assist he had while with Hednesford has picked up steam. You can see the video in the story here.
According to reports in Italy, Serie A clubs AS Roma and AC Milan are battling it out for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu.
The 22-year-old has been a fringe player for the Toffees this season, appearing in 11 matches but just four of them starts, with just one start since mid-October.
According to Sky Sports Italy, Roma executives met with Everton to discuss a deal. AC Milan has been the club linked most heavily with Deulofeu in recent days, but according to the report, Roma is prepared to include an option to buy in their loan deal, something which interests Everton.
The Toffees purchased Deulofeu permanently in 2015 after a successful loan spell from Barcelona, and it’s likely that they would like to recoup the $7 million they paid for him.
Roma is particularly interested in Deulofeu with Mohamed Salah with the Egyptian national team on duty in the African Cup of Nations. Salah is having a fantastic season, with eight goals and five assists in 16 Serie A appearances, and his absence leaves a massive hole in the Roma squad. Sitting four points behind leaders Juventus, Roma cannot afford any slips despite Salah’s temporary departure.
AC Milan has been hit or miss this season in the attack, most recently having failed to score in two straight league matches before the holiday break. Suso has played well on the right wing, while M’Baye Niang has hit a wall after a successful start to the campaign.
The referee was the focal point as Barcelona fell to Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey matchup.
Goals from Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams downed the Catalans, while a free-kick from Lionel Messi gave Barcelona life heading into the second leg.
There were a number of key refereeing decisions that led to the result. The most scrutinized was a pretty awful no-call in the first half after a challenge by Xabier Etxeita that left Neymar in a heap in the penalty area, but instead the referee shook his head.
Later, the referee was back in the spotlight after he sent off both Raul Gardia and Ander Iturraspe of Athletic in the second half for questionable second yellow cards. Despite the two-man advantage, Barcelona was never able to level things up. There was also a heated exchange between Aduriz and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti which saw them both receive yellow cards.
Despite all this, Barcelona only had itself to blame. The second Athletic goal, from Inaki Williams in the 27th minute, came from absolutely nothing, when Jordi Alba gave the ball away and the hosts pounced swiftly, as Aduriz delivered a back-heel to Williams who hammered the ball with blistering pace into the back of the net.
The two will play the second leg at the Camp Nou on January 11th.
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez won the African Player of the Year award, beating out last year’s winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund.
Mahrez, an Algerian international, won the Premier League title with Leicester City last season and was selected as the PFA Player of the Year in the Premier League. He is having a down 2016/17 season so far, with Leicester City struggling in the bottom half of the table, but he is still unbeaten in Champions League play, having won Group G.
The race was close, with Gabon international Aubameyang garnering 313 votes to Mahrez’s 361. Aubameyang had an outstanding 2016 as well, and probably a more complete one, scoring 35 goals across all competitions in the 2016 calendar year. This season, he has 16 Bundesliga goals in 15 games, leading the league thus far.
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane finished third in the list, with the Reds in the hunt for the Premier League title this season. Mane, a Senegalese international, has nine Premier League goals in 19 appearances, also assisting five more. He moved from Southampton to Liverpool this past summer for around $43 million.
Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi, a 20-year-old Nigerian international, won the young player award.
The San Jose Earthquakes have announced their new GM, and it’s a surprising one.
Jesse Fioranelli, who has most recently served as an executive at AS Roma, was announced as the new general manager on Thursday. According to a report by ESPN, Fioranelli beat out a litany of other candidates, including US U-20 manager Tab Ramos and current Earthquakes interim GM Chris Leitch.
Fioranelli, who was born in Maryland and went to college in Switzerland, has an analytics background, serving on the analytics and recruitment staff of Serie A club Lazio for three years prior to joining Roma in 2015. He has also spent time on the analytics staff of Turkish club Samsunspor. Fioranelli has also worked a number of years as an agent.
The club also announced that Leitch will remain on the staff as technical director, transitioning back to the role he held before being tabbed as interim general manager.
This hire is surprising not only given Fioranelli’s inexperience in the coaching/managerial realm, but also given the other candidates. Ramos is thought of as a rising talent in the managerial and personnel world, and according to the ESPN report, the other finalists included former Sunderland sporting director Lee Congerton and current Mexico Football Federation director of youth national teams Dennis te Kloese.
“We are excited to welcome Jesse to the Quakes family,” Earthquakes president Dave Kaval said in the release. “He has a tremendous, well-rounded resume that immediately impressed us and we believe the team’s technical side is in excellent hands moving forward. The search to find a general manager proved to be lengthy, but we’re happy that the thorough process has led us to a candidate of Jesse’s quality.”