bramall
Hednesford Town Twitter

Arsenal signs 20-year-old defender from non-league club

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

Arsene Wenger has made a living finding young players in relatively unknown areas. He’s apparently done that again.

According to a report by BeIN Sports host Carrie Brown, Wenger confirmed that the club has signed 20-year-old Cohen Bramall from non-league club Hednesford Town. The youngster is a left-back and has joined on a $50,000 deal, according to the BBC.

Apparently, Bramall (pictured, right) has been on trial with Arsenal since December, and has impressed the scouts and executives enough to sign him on. Brown reports that Wenger told her the deal is complete and that Bramall is “an exceptional physical specimen. Wenger also reportedly said that Bramall is not ready to play in the Premier League just yet, meaning he will likely either join their U-23 side or end up out on loan.

The BBC report states that both Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday also had scouts watching Bramall before Arsenal invited him to a trial.

Bramall spent time at another non-league club Nantwich Town before moving to Hednesford. Nantwich director of football Jon Gold spoke to the BBC, saying, “He was obviously a great talent when he first came to us but the manager at the time was going with older players. That happens. Jamie Vardy was turned down by many clubs, don’t forget, including even Crewe.”

Bramall’s story is receiving plenty of parallels to Vardy’s meteoric rise from non-league play, but the two have plenty of differences as well. Bramall is still just 20 years old, while Vardy was 25 when he moved from Fleetwood Town to Leicester City.

“Obviously he has a huge amount of development and work to do,” Bramall’s agent Dan Chapman said. “Any player moving from part-time to professional football takes a while to adapt but in this case the jump in levels is so high. Realistically we can expect Cohen to cut his teeth in U23 football but we are confident he will break through at senior level in good time.”

With the signing, a video of a rabona assist he had while with Hednesford has picked up steam. You can see the video in the story here.

Bruce Arena announces roster for January USMNT camp

PASADENA, CA - JULY 23: Head coach Bruce Arena of the Los Angeles Galaxy smiles before the match with Manchester United at the Rose Bowl on July 23, 2014 in Pasadena, California. Manchester United won 7-0. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2017, 9:13 PM EST

Bruce Arena’s first official foray into his second stint as the USMNT manager begins now, with January camp meant to test several options for future matches.

The MLS-heavy roster has brought in a number of players Arena wishes to see before the true test of friendlies to conclude the camp.

Most notably, Arena has called in players like Benny Feilhaber, Sebastian Lletget, and Dax McCarty who couldn’t manage looks under former manager Jurgen Klinsmann (McCarty will arrive late following his wedding next Saturday). Also invited were defenders Chad Marshall, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmerman, and Keegan Rosenberry who all had outstanding MLS campaigns but have yet to receive USMNT call-ups.

The other large point of interest is Graham Zusi’s listing as a defender. This seems to confirm a report by FourFourTwo writer Paul Tenorio who claimed Zusi would be tested as a right-back during the camp. While it’s somewhat of a surprise that Arena – often touted as a structured deviation from the test-tube tenure of Klinsmann – would be experimenting, it’s also an intriguing option given Zusi’s lack of attacking prowess, his occasional history there with Sporting KC, and the lack of USMNT options at wing-back.

Overall, 32 MLS players were called into the squad. There are recognizable names in Jordan Morris, Jozy Altidore, Jermaine Jones, Michael Bradley, and even 34-year-old DaMarcus Beasley, whom Arena confirmed last month he would call up with the US short at his position.

Notably missing from the group is Clint Dempsey, who is still not ready to return after his heart troubles, but Arena expressed hope that Dempsey will still be able to return for the March qualifiers. Also absent from the roster is Tim Howard, who is recovering from a serious groin injury, and Matt Besler who has ankle trouble. Gyasi Zardes has successfully returned from a foot injury to make the camp.

The January camp will conclude with two friendlies, one against Serbia on January 29th and another against CONCACAF opponents Jamaica on February 3rd.

ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Taylor Kemp (D.C. United), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC), Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (Unattached), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Kekuta Manneh (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Dax McCarty (New York Red Bulls), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

German football chief speaks out against enlarging World Cup

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 07: Reinhard Grindel, president of Deutscher Fussball Bund DFB speaks during the DFB EURO 2016 Club reception at Le Palais du Pharo on July 7, 2016 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images,)
Getty Images
Associated PressJan 5, 2017, 8:12 PM EST

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s football president is against enlarging the World Cup.

Reinhard Grindel says in an interview published on the federation’s website that FIFA proposals to enlarge the tournament from 32 teams to 40 or 48 “have considerable weaknesses that are also clearly shown in FIFA factsheets.”

Grindel says, “At the DFB, we’re fundamentally convinced that the tried and tested model of 32 participating nations should be held. The world championships were always tournaments that inspired, why should that change?”

The DFB president warns that the quality of the tournament could suffer in soccer’s core markets if more participants are added, and that conflicts could emerge between national teams and clubs “if we overburden the players.”

Report: Serie A teams battle for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu

Deulofeu
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2017, 7:33 PM EST

According to reports in Italy, Serie A clubs AS Roma and AC Milan are battling it out for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu.

The 22-year-old has been a fringe player for the Toffees this season, appearing in 11 matches but just four of them starts, with just one start since mid-October.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Roma executives met with Everton to discuss a deal. AC Milan has been the club linked most heavily with Deulofeu in recent days, but according to the report, Roma is prepared to include an option to buy in their loan deal, something which interests Everton.

The Toffees purchased Deulofeu permanently in 2015 after a successful loan spell from Barcelona, and it’s likely that they would like to recoup the $7 million they paid for him.

Roma is particularly interested in Deulofeu with Mohamed Salah with the Egyptian national team on duty in the African Cup of Nations. Salah is having a fantastic season, with eight goals and five assists in 16 Serie A appearances, and his absence leaves a massive hole in the Roma squad. Sitting four points behind leaders Juventus, Roma cannot afford any slips despite Salah’s temporary departure.

AC Milan has been hit or miss this season in the attack, most recently having failed to score in two straight league matches before the holiday break. Suso has played well on the right wing, while M’Baye Niang has hit a wall after a successful start to the campaign.

Barcelona falls to Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in Copa del Rey Round of 16 first leg

BILBAO, SPAIN - JANUARY 05: Neymar of FC Barcelona reacts during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 first leg match between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona at San Mames Stadium on January 5, 2017 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2017, 6:24 PM EST

The referee was the focal point as Barcelona fell to Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey matchup.

Goals from Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams downed the Catalans, while a free-kick from Lionel Messi gave Barcelona life heading into the second leg.

There were a number of key refereeing decisions that led to the result. The most scrutinized was a pretty awful no-call in the first half after a challenge by Xabier Etxeita that left Neymar in a heap in the penalty area, but instead the referee shook his head.

Later, the referee was back in the spotlight after he sent off both Raul Gardia and Ander Iturraspe of Athletic in the second half for questionable second yellow cards. Despite the two-man advantage, Barcelona was never able to level things up. There was also a heated exchange between Aduriz and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti which saw them both receive yellow cards.

Despite all this, Barcelona only had itself to blame. The second Athletic goal, from Inaki Williams in the 27th minute, came from absolutely nothing, when Jordi Alba gave the ball away and the hosts pounced swiftly, as Aduriz delivered a back-heel to Williams who hammered the ball with blistering pace into the back of the net.

The two will play the second leg at the Camp Nou on January 11th.