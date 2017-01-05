More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
PASADENA, CA - JULY 23: Head coach Bruce Arena of the Los Angeles Galaxy smiles before the match with Manchester United at the Rose Bowl on July 23, 2014 in Pasadena, California. Manchester United won 7-0. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Bruce Arena announces roster for January USMNT camp

By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2017, 9:13 PM EST

Bruce Arena’s first official foray into his second stint as the USMNT manager begins now, with January camp meant to test several options for future matches.

The MLS-heavy roster has brought in a number of players Arena wishes to see before the true test of friendlies to conclude the camp.

Most notably, Arena has called in players like Benny Feilhaber, Sebastian Lletget, and Dax McCarty who couldn’t manage looks under former manager Jurgen Klinsmann (McCarty will arrive late following his wedding next Saturday). Also invited were defenders Chad Marshall, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmerman, and Keegan Rosenberry who all had outstanding MLS campaigns but have yet to receive USMNT call-ups.

The other large point of interest is Graham Zusi’s listing as a defender. This seems to confirm a report by FourFourTwo writer Paul Tenorio who claimed Zusi would be tested as a right-back during the camp. While it’s somewhat of a surprise that Arena – often touted as a structured deviation from the test-tube tenure of Klinsmann – would be experimenting, it’s also an intriguing option given Zusi’s lack of attacking prowess, his occasional history there with Sporting KC, and the lack of USMNT options at wing-back.

Overall, 32 MLS players were called into the squad, normal for the January camp as the gathering takes place outside a FIFA international window, meaning players abroad in the midst of a season do not need to be released by their club. There are recognizable names in Jordan Morris, Jozy Altidore, Jermaine Jones, Michael Bradley, and even 34-year-old DaMarcus Beasley, whom Arena confirmed last month he would call up with the US short at his position.

Notably missing from the group is Clint Dempsey, who is still not ready to return after his heart troubles, but Arena expressed hope that Dempsey will still be able to return for the March qualifiers. Also absent from the roster is Tim Howard, who is recovering from a serious groin injury, and Matt Besler who has ankle trouble. Gyasi Zardes has successfully returned from a foot injury to make the camp.

The January camp will conclude with two friendlies, one against Serbia on January 29th and another against CONCACAF opponents Jamaica on February 3rd.

ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Taylor Kemp (D.C. United), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC), Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (Unattached), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Kekuta Manneh (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Dax McCarty (New York Red Bulls), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

Pep Guardiola backs down on retirement talk, says he’s happy at Man City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City gestures prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2017, 10:40 PM EST

New Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has come under fire recently for saying he is starting to “say goodbye to my career.”

Guardiola backed down from those comments – made to NBC in a sitdown interview aired last week – suggesting the media took his words out of context and also taking responsibility for poor word choice.

“I said in the interview I am not going to be training when I am 60 years old,” Guardiola said in the prematch press conference prior to Friday’s FA Cup match against West Ham. “But guys, I am 45! I am not going to retire in two or three years. I love my job and am in the perfect place to do my job, especially here in England.”

“I won’t be training at 60 years because I want to do something else in my life. I started playing football as a young guy and my whole career was on the pitch, so I want to do something else in my life. But not in the next three, four, five or seven years. Maybe it was inappropriate to say I am starting to say goodbye to my career, but I know what I am thinking about when I am going to retire.”

Guardiola also praised his team’s ability to be fluid amid a season of bumps in the road. His tone was a significant U-turn from the previous months that have seen him throw players under the bus and show concern for his team’s ability to adapt to his tactics.

“I think all managers have to be so demanding,” Guardiola said. “But what I feel now – what I saw in the last few games – every time the situation is not going well, it’s my fault, not the fault of the players. That is my feeling now.”

The Spaniard pointed towards the most recent 2-1 win over Burnley where the team gritted out a victory despite playing the final 60 minutes with 10 men after Fernandinho was sent off. “The players have been amazing,” Guardiola said. “We have changed many things about the way we’re going to play this season so it was a special moment against Burnley. To see how they fought in such difficult circumstances, it was so emotional for me as a coach. So when I say to them I love them, it’s because really I love them.”

Finally, Guardiola backed his goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who was brought in from Barcelona to replace incumbent starter Joe Hart, who was shipped out on loan to Serie A club Torino. “He has to adapt but all the goalkeepers, central defenders, full-backs and strikers do,” Guardiola said in support of his goalkeeper. “I know people are focused on Claudio but why does Claudio need to adapt and others don’t? I see many goalkeepers who had the same problems as Claudio with these balls and when they fight for them. It’s not only Claudio Bravo in this way.”

German football chief speaks out against enlarging World Cup

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 07: Reinhard Grindel, president of Deutscher Fussball Bund DFB speaks during the DFB EURO 2016 Club reception at Le Palais du Pharo on July 7, 2016 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images,)
Getty Images
Associated PressJan 5, 2017, 8:12 PM EST

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s football president is against enlarging the World Cup.

Reinhard Grindel says in an interview published on the federation’s website that FIFA proposals to enlarge the tournament from 32 teams to 40 or 48 “have considerable weaknesses that are also clearly shown in FIFA factsheets.”

Grindel says, “At the DFB, we’re fundamentally convinced that the tried and tested model of 32 participating nations should be held. The world championships were always tournaments that inspired, why should that change?”

The DFB president warns that the quality of the tournament could suffer in soccer’s core markets if more participants are added, and that conflicts could emerge between national teams and clubs “if we overburden the players.”

Report: Serie A teams battle for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu

Deulofeu
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2017, 7:33 PM EST

According to reports in Italy, Serie A clubs AS Roma and AC Milan are battling it out for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu.

The 22-year-old has been a fringe player for the Toffees this season, appearing in 11 matches but just four of them starts, with just one start since mid-October.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Roma executives met with Everton to discuss a deal. AC Milan has been the club linked most heavily with Deulofeu in recent days, but according to the report, Roma is prepared to include an option to buy in their loan deal, something which interests Everton.

The Toffees purchased Deulofeu permanently in 2015 after a successful loan spell from Barcelona, and it’s likely that they would like to recoup the $7 million they paid for him.

Roma is particularly interested in Deulofeu with Mohamed Salah with the Egyptian national team on duty in the African Cup of Nations. Salah is having a fantastic season, with eight goals and five assists in 16 Serie A appearances, and his absence leaves a massive hole in the Roma squad. Sitting four points behind leaders Juventus, Roma cannot afford any slips despite Salah’s temporary departure.

AC Milan has been hit or miss this season in the attack, most recently having failed to score in two straight league matches before the holiday break. Suso has played well on the right wing, while M’Baye Niang has hit a wall after a successful start to the campaign.

Barcelona falls to Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in Copa del Rey Round of 16 first leg

BILBAO, SPAIN - JANUARY 05: Neymar of FC Barcelona reacts during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 first leg match between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona at San Mames Stadium on January 5, 2017 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2017, 6:24 PM EST

The referee was the focal point as Barcelona fell to Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey matchup.

Goals from Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams downed the Catalans, while a free-kick from Lionel Messi gave Barcelona life heading into the second leg.

There were a number of key refereeing decisions that led to the result. The most scrutinized was a pretty awful no-call in the first half after a challenge by Xabier Etxeita that left Neymar in a heap in the penalty area, but instead the referee shook his head.

Later, the referee was back in the spotlight after he sent off both Raul Gardia and Ander Iturraspe of Athletic in the second half for questionable second yellow cards. Despite the two-man advantage, Barcelona was never able to level things up. There was also a heated exchange between Aduriz and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti which saw them both receive yellow cards.

Despite all this, Barcelona only had itself to blame. The second Athletic goal, from Inaki Williams in the 27th minute, came from absolutely nothing, when Jordi Alba gave the ball away and the hosts pounced swiftly, as Aduriz delivered a back-heel to Williams who hammered the ball with blistering pace into the back of the net.

The two will play the second leg at the Camp Nou on January 11th.