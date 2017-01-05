More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BOLTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Ademola Lookman of Charlton Athletic looks on at the end of the match as the travelling support shout abuse at the players during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic at Reebok Stadium on April 19, 2016 in Bolton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)


Everton sign Ademola Lookman for $12.3 million

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2017, 9:40 AM EST

Everton has made its first move of the January transfer window with the Toffees signing Ademola Lookman for $12.3 million.

Lookman, 19, has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Everton after joining from English third-tier outfit Charlton Athletic. The England U-20 international has shone since making his debut for the Addicks midway through last season in England’s second-tier and the pacey forward was coveted by many Premier League teams,

Speaking in his press conference before the FA Cup third round match against Leicester City this weekend.

“Ademola is a good young, talented player,” Koeman said. “He’s a young player who can reach a high level if he continues to develop. He is a player for the future and he needs time to adapt. It’s a good signing and we expect a lot from him.”

Lookman revealed the chance to work with Koeman, a manager who has given young players a chance to shine throughout his managerial career, was a big reason he chose to switch to Goodison Park.

“It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton’s interest I knew this would be the right place for me,” Lookman said. “Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager. When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.”

The English winger has scored 12 goals in 49 appearances for Charlton in all competitions and with speedy winger Yannick Bolasie out injured, Koeman could throw Lookman in sooner rather than later.

Both Ben Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin started for Everton on Jan. 2 against Southampton, while Mason Holgate is also in and around Everton’s first team as plenty of teenage talent is getting a chance at Goodison.

Koeman loves speedy wingers (he signed Bolasie at Everton and Sadio Mane at Southampton) and Lookman will likely settle in very well to his style of play.

This is also the work of new Director of Football Steve Walsh as he moved from Leicester to Everton in the summer and he may have already unearthed another gem. Remember, Walsh plucked the likes of N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez from relative obscurity in his role as head of recruitment and helped build Leicester into the PL champions.

Jose Fonte hands in transfer request at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Jose Fonte of Southampton in action during the pre-season friendly between Southampton and Athletic Club Bilbao at St Mary's Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2017, 11:27 AM EST

Jose Fonte wants to leave Southampton as soon as possible.

Southampton’s executive director of football Les Reed has confirmed Fonte, 33, has handed in a transfer request.

Reed has told BBC Radio Solent that their skipper, who has been at Southampton since January 2010 when they were in the third-tier of English soccer, has made it “very clear” he wants to move on.

“He’s had several opportunities to improve the contract situation. He’s reserved his right not to do that,” Reed said. “He’s made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer. That’s where we are at the moment, Jose wants to leave the club. He’s formally asked for a transfer.”

Reed also confirmed that Fonte has been offered improved wages on his contract and a full year extension on his current deal, but that hasn’t swayed the Portuguese international.

“What was offered to Jose was, in my view, quite significant off the back of the contract he signed in October 2015,” Reed said. “Six months later we were prepared to improve that contract and extend it. He has turned down the opportunity to increase his salary, and he’s turned down the opportunity to get another permanent year on his contract.”

Fonte has been linked with moves to both Everton and Manchester United in the summer after his star displays for Portugal at EURO 2016 alongside Pepe at center back.

This season it has been clear something isn’t quite right with Fonte and new Saints manager Claude Puel and last month he stated that he hasn’t rejected any deal and that the club will not be offering him a new contract.

Fonte’s agent is super agent Jorge Mendes (from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho fame) and it is believed that since EURO 2016 the Portuguese center back has been trying to cash in and find a way out of St Mary’s with both Manchester United and Everton interested in signing him.

The Saints legend didn’t play in a single second of Saints’ UEFA Europa League group stage campaign, the first time they club had qualified for that competition, as Puel said he was rested in his strict rotation policy. Another, more cynical view is that Fonte wasn’t being used so he could join a club still competing in European competition in the knockout rounds.

Fonte is currently contracted to Southampton until the summer of 2018 but it seems unlikely he will stay at the south coast club beyond this month.

He is the only remaining squad player who played for Saints in their League One days. If when he leaves, it will be an end of an era and a sad end for Fonte and Southampton.

A link up with former boss Ronald Koeman at Everton or compatriot Mourinho at Man United seems most likely but does Fonte really need to to do that for the final few years of his career? If he stayed at Saints he would be a club legend forever. Now, his reputation will be slightly tarnished and for what, a few years in and out of the team at Everton or United? At Everton he would be more of a regular but at United he’d struggle to get ahead of Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Eric Bailly when everyone is available.

Seems like a strange way for Fonte to try and bow out and the main takeaway here is that it has been his long-stated ambition to jump ship since the summer.

Coming off the back off three-straight defeats in the PL, this is not good news for Southampton, especially with big clubs sniffing around for Fonte’s central defensive partner Virgil Van Dijk.

Guardiola confirms retirement won’t happen soon

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2017, 10:33 AM EST

Pep Guardiola‘s comments to Roger Bennett of NBC Sports have caused quite a stir in the past few days.

In the latest episode of Premier League Download (watch in full above) Guardiola said he will be at “Manchester City for three years or maybe longer” but he is “still approaching the end of my career as a manager” and that he won’t be coaching when he is 60 or 65 years old.

Somewhere along the line those quotes were lost in translation as the Spanish media quoted Guardiola as saying “I’m arriving at the end of my career” but ahead of City’s FA Cup clash against West Ham United this weekend, the Spanish coach was clear to point out he still has plenty left in the tank.

“I am only 45 so, no I’m not going to retire in the next three, four, five, six years,” Guardiola said. “I said I will not go until I am 65 but as I am only 45, I will carry on for a while yet,” Guardiola said. “I love my job and I’m in the best place for it here in England. No, of course I am not thinking about retiring.”

There you have it.

Of course, if City struggle this season and finish outside the top four (a real possibility considering their recent form and the competition around them) maybe Guardiola will be fired before that.

Given the fact City has been planning for his arrival for years, he will likely get a good chunk of time to turn them in to PL and UEFA Champions League contenders.

Simply put: expect Guardiola to be around for another 20 years before he hits the golf course full time.

Antonio Conte reveals Chelsea’s main title rivals

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on January 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2017, 8:59 AM EST

LONDON — Antonio Conte wasn’t too unhappy despite Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak coming to an end at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The Blues tasted defeat for the first time since September as they lost 2-0 in the London derby following Dele Alli’s headers either side of half time which scuppered their chances of setting a new record for consecutive wins in the top-flight.

That result blew the title race wide-open at the halfway point of the season as Chelsea now have just a five-point lead over Liverpool and are seven points ahead of Tottenham and Manchester City with Arsenal nine points back and Manchester United 10 points behind the current leaders. It’s tight.

Speaking after their defeat at White Hart Lane, Conte revealed who he believes can win the title.

“I think the situation is very clear. There are six teams that can fight for the title or for a place in the Champions League,” Conte said. “I am sure one of these six teams will be champions.”

Before the festive period it appeared that just Liverpool or Man City would seriously challenge Chelsea for the title this season but with their winning run coming to an end, plus a few hiccups for Man City and Liverpool coupled with winning runs for Tottenham and Man United, the entire top six may now believe they can win the title.

With 18 games to go, Chelsea are in the driving seat.

Conte knows it is congested behind them and a few slip ups will be capitalized on.

Marco Silva named as Hull’s new head coach

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Marco Silva, coach of Olympiacos looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at the Emirates Stadium on September 29, 2015 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2017, 7:52 AM EST

Hull City didn’t take long to replace Mike Phelan.

On Thursday the Tigers appointed Portuguese manager Marco Silva as their new head coach, as the former Estoril, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos boss has been handed a tough first assignment in English soccer.

Hull currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, three points from safety in the race against relegation. And Silva, dubbed “the new Mourinho” by man, has only signed a contract until the end of the season at the KCOM Stadium and his one aim is clear: keep Hull in the PL.

The Tigers have an unenviable fixture list coming up as they face Bournemouth, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in their next five PL games plus have two EFL Cup semifinals against Man United coming up in January.

Big spending is needed if Silva is going to keep the Tigers up but the 39-year-old has an impressive record in Portugal and Greece after just a season in charge of Sporting and Olympiakos following his key role in taking Estoril from the Portuguese second-tier to fifth and fourth places finishes in the top-flight and then the Europa League. Silva led Olympiakos to the Greek title last season and they went on a 17-game winning run domestically, a record for any European team in the 21st century.

He is certainly one of the brightest young managers in the game, but will he be backed in Yorkshire?

With reports of a Chinese takeover lingering around the club, Hull have plenty of issues off the field as the Allam family aim to sell the club and move on. Until that happens, any manager who arrives seems to have one hand tied behind their backs just like Steve Bruce and Phelan had.

Here’s hoping Silva gets a fair crack of the whip and some money to spend this summer as he becomes the second youngest manager in the PL and only the second under the age of 40 alongside Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe.