Marco Silva named as Hull’s new head coach

Hull City didn’t take long to replace Mike Phelan.
On Thursday the Tigers appointed Portuguese manager Marco Silva as their new head coach, as the former Estoril, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos boss has been handed a tough first assignment in English soccer.
Hull currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, three points from safety in the race against relegation. And Silva, dubbed “the new Mourinho” by man, has only signed a contract until the end of the season at the KCOM Stadium and his one aim is clear: keep Hull in the PL.
The Tigers have an unenviable fixture list coming up as they face Bournemouth, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in their next five PL games plus have two EFL Cup semifinals against Man United coming up in January.
Big spending is needed if Silva is going to keep the Tigers up but the 39-year-old has an impressive record in Portugal and Greece after just a season in charge of Sporting and Olympiakos following his key role in taking Estoril from the Portuguese second-tier to fifth and fourth places finishes in the top-flight and then the Europa League. Silva led Olympiakos to the Greek title last season and they went on a 17-game winning run domestically, a record for any European team in the 21st century.
He is certainly one of the brightest young managers in the game, but will he be backed in Yorkshire?
With reports of a Chinese takeover lingering around the club, Hull have plenty of issues off the field as the Allam family aim to sell the club and move on. Until that happens, any manager who arrives seems to have one hand tied behind their backs just like Steve Bruce and Phelan had.
Here’s hoping Silva gets a fair crack of the whip and some money to spend this summer as he becomes the second youngest manager in the PL and only the second under the age of 40 alongside Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe.