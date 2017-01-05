More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Diego Costa of Chelsea celebrates scoring his sides second goal with his Chelsea team mates during the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Revised: Predicting Premier League standings for 2016-17

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2017, 2:15 PM EST

After reaching the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League, Pro Soccer Talk is handing out its awards over the next few days.

[ MORE: PST's full midseason awards ]

Click on the link above for all of the midseason awards, while below we release out revised predictions for the Premier League standings and how things will look at the end of the season in May.

[ LISTEN: The 2 Robbies, Rebecca Lowe, midseason review

In case you were wondering, here’s our predictions from the start of the season.

Joe Prince-Wright

1. Chelsea
2. Manchester City
3. Manchester United
4. Spurs
5. Arsenal
6. Liverpool
7. Everton
8. West Brom
9. Leicester
10. Stoke
11. Saints
12. West Ham
13. Bournemouth
14. Burnley
15. Sunderland
16. Hull
17. Swansea City
18. Middlesbrough
19. Watford
20. Crystal Palace

Nick Mendola

1. Chelsea
2. Manchester City
3. Manchester United
4. Arsenal
5. Liverpool
6. Spurs
7. Everton
8. West Ham
9. Saints
10. Bournemouth
11. Leicester
12. Stoke
13. Burnley
14. West Brom
15. Middlesbrough
16. Crystal Palace
17. Watford
18. Sunderland
19. Swansea
20. Hull

Kyle Bonn

1. Chelsea
2. Liverpool
3. Man City
4. Arsenal
5. Spurs
6. Man United
7. Everton
8. Bournemouth
9. Southampton
10. West Brom
11. Stoke City
12. West Ham
13. Leicester
14. Watford
15. Burnley
16. Middlesbrough
17. Crystal Palace
18. Swansea
19. Sunderland
20. Hull

Matt Reed

1. Chelsea
2. Liverpool
3. Man City
4. Arsenal
5. Man United
6. Spurs
7. West Ham
8. Everton
9. West Brom
10. Southampton
11. Bournemouth
12. Watford
13. Crystal Palace
14. Leicester
15. Burnley
16. Stoke
17. Middlesbrough
18. Sunderland
19. Hull
20. Swansea

Eric Scatamacchia

1. Chelsea
2. Liverpool
3. Manchester City
4. Arsenal
5. Manchester United
6. Tottenham
7. Everton
8. West Brom
9. Southampton
10. West Ham
11. Bournemouth
12. Stoke City
13. Leicester City
14. Burnley
15. Watford
16. Crystal Palace
17. Middlesbrough
18. Sunderland
19. Swansea
20. Hull

San Jose Earthquakes hire Jesse Fioranelli as new general manager

San Jose Earthquakes logo
By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2017, 3:49 PM EST

The San Jose Earthquakes have announced their new GM, and it’s a surprising one.

Jesse Fioranelli, who has most recently served as an executive at AS Roma, was announced as the new general manager on Thursday. According to a report by ESPN, Fioranelli beat out a litany of other candidates, including US U-20 manager Tab Ramos and current Earthquakes interim GM Chris Leitch.

Fioranelli, who was born in Maryland and went to college in Switzerland, has an analytics background, serving on the analytics and recruitment staff of Serie A club Lazio for three years prior to joining Roma in 2015. He has also spent time on the analytics staff of Turkish club Samsunspor. Fioranelli has also worked a number of years as an agent.

The club also announced that Leitch will remain on the staff as technical director, transitioning back to the role he held before being tabbed as interim general manager.

This hire is surprising not only given Fioranelli’s inexperience in the coaching/managerial realm, but also given the other candidates. Ramos is thought of as a rising talent in the managerial and personnel world, and according to the ESPN report, the other finalists included former Sunderland sporting director Lee Congerton and current Mexico Football Federation director of youth national teams Dennis te Kloese.

“We are excited to welcome Jesse to the Quakes family,” Earthquakes president Dave Kaval said in the release. “He has a tremendous, well-rounded resume that immediately impressed us and we believe the team’s technical side is in excellent hands moving forward. The search to find a general manager proved to be lengthy, but we’re happy that the thorough process has led us to a candidate of Jesse’s quality.”

Midseason awards: Overachievers, most to prove, under the radar

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Jose Mourinho (L), Manager of Manchester United celebrates his team's win with players after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on December 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2017, 1:33 PM EST

After reaching the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League, Pro Soccer Talk is handing out its awards over the next few days.

[ MORE: PST's full midseason awards ]

Click on the link above for all of the midseason awards, while below we discuss who has overachieved, who has the most to prove and who has flown under the radar.

[ LISTEN: The 2 Robbies, Rebecca Lowe, midseason review

Team who has overachieved most

Joe Prince-Wright’s pick: Burnley – With the squad they have, the fact that Burnley is within one point of the top 10 is superb. Turf Moor is a fortress.

Nick Mendola’s pick: West Brom – They’ve overachieved the most, but astute Tony Pulis has adapted from his infuriating defensive methods to follow more of a Leicester 2015-16 model.

Matt Reed’s pick: West Brom – It wasn’t impossible believe that this could be a top 10 side but the Baggies have certainly outdone themselves at the halfway stage. While the team is still lacking a signature win, Tony Pulis’ side is in a good spot for the time being.

Eric Scatmacchia’s pick: Chelsea – Chelsea were not among the top echelon of title contenders at the start of the season and now they are the odds-on favorite to win the Premier League. There wasn’t much turnover from last year’s roster that struggled mightily, but a few key additions, most notably N’Golo Kante, and a system change have Chelsea in historic form.

Player who has overachieved most

Joe Prince-Wright’s pick: Adam Lallana – We always knew he had this quality but he has added goals and assists to his game and is arguably Liverpool’s most important player. A machine.

Nick Mendola’s pick: Theo Walcott – All things considered for an English international at Arsenal, has overachieved on the finishing front with his eight goals.

Matt Reed’s pick: David Luiz – Since making his Stamford Bridge return, the Brazilian has played a massive role in Chelsea’s three-back system. Luiz and the backline have allowed just eight Premier League goals since he made the move back to the PL and the club hasn’t lost since September.

Eric Scatamacchia’s pick: Jermain Defoe – This is not about Defoe’s talent as he has been a productive striker in the Premier League for over a decade, but rather what he has around him. The Sunderland striker has been in great form this season, but is part of one of the worst offenses in the Premier League. Defoe has 11 of Sunderland’s 19 goals and is tied for the team lead in assists with two. He is on pace for one of his highest scoring seasons of his career and every goal will be vital as he appears to be Sunderland’s only hope of Premier League survival.

Coach who has overachieved most

Joe Prince-Wright’s pick: Antonio Conte – We know he is top quality but without doubt he has overachieved in his first few months in charge. High expectations from Chelsea’s fans now.

Nick Mendola’s pick: Walter Mazzarri – He has overachieved as a manager, though Watford’s drop-off makes this a risky call.

Matt Reed’s pick: Eddie Howe – The Cherries finished 16th a season ago, and while they likely won’t pull off a Leicester-like upset in 2016/17, Howe has done a tremendous job of putting Bournemouth on the map. Wins over Leicester and Liverpool, as well as a draw against Tottenham, has the Cherries well above anybody’s expectations.

Eric Scatamacchia’s pick: Antonio Conte – So much for needing time to adjust to the Premier League. Conte has 16 wins from his first 19 matches in the Premier League and has frustrated opposing sides with his 3-4-3 system. Conte has had great success in his managerial career, but it would have been unfair to expect this type of success so soon for the Italian.

Team with most to prove 

Joe Prince-Wright’s pick: Manchester United – Mourinho’s men have finally got going in recent weeks but there’s still plenty more to come from them.

Nick Mendola’s pick: Swansea City – They have the most to prove, largely in the transfer market. There’s a lot to prove for a club which fired two managers before you get to a necessary transfer window.

Matt Reed’s pick: Manchester United – Considering the big-time moves at manager and across the pitch, the Red Devils shouldn’t be content with just finishing top six.

Player with most to prove 

Joe Prince-Wright’s pick: Claudio Bravo – Much has been made of his arrival at City and the subsequent departure of Joe Hart. I’ve yet to see why Bravo was brought in.

Nick Mendola: Paul Pogba – He has been absolutely wonderful for United but will remain under the microscope due to his record transfer and non-English status.

Matt Reed’s pick: Jamie Vardy – You could really go with the entire Leicester squad but five goals over the first half of the season surely isn’t where the striker expected to be. It’s beginning to get to the point where the Foxes aren’t just floating above the bottom but seriously in danger of falling into the relegation zone, and Vardy has to improve if his team is to last another season in the PL.

Coach with most to prove

Joe Prince-Wright’s pick: Slaven Bilic – West Ham must now kick on in the second half of the season after a poor opening 20 games. Bilic must prove that last season was a one-off.

Nick Mendola’s pick: Claude Puel – He has a lot to prove at Southampton, as both Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman have raised expectations for what a Saints boss should be able to do almost regardless of tumult.

Matt Reed’s pick: Jose Mourinho – His second stint at Chelsea had its ups and downs but the Portuguese now has great expectations to turn around a United team that has had more struggles than positives since Sir Alex Ferguson‘s exit from Old Trafford. There’s no question that the Red Devils have talent in the squad, so it’s more a matter of seeing what Mourinho can get out of his roster and prove once again that he is in fact the “Special One.”

Under the radar awards

Joe Prince-Wright’s pick: Ander Herrera – Ask any Manchester United fan what they think of Herrera. You’ll hardly ever hear a bad word about him. He does all the leg work for the flashy stars and has been sublime this season.

Nick Mendola’s pick: Matt Phillips – JPW and longtime readers will be rolling their eyes as I’ve loved him going back to his days in the PL with QPR, but Matty Phillips of West Brom has only gotten better and smarter as a crosser of the ball. At $7 million? Not bad, Mr. Pulis.

Matt Reed’s pick: Jermain Defoe – He’s 34 and still banging in goals left and right, and honestly Sunderland would be buried at the bottom right now if it weren’t for the veteran. Defoe has 10 of the team’s 18 finishes this season and barring some major transfer signings in January the Black Cats will need Defoe to survive the rest of the way.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Dembele to West Ham; Gabbiadini to Saints

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 3: Moussa Dembele of Celtic celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League, Third Round, Second Leg between Celtic and Astana at Celtic Park on August 3, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2017, 12:52 PM EST

Moussa Dembele could be heading to West Ham United.

[ MORE: Conte reveals title rivals

The 20-year-old forward is in fine form at Celtic in the Scottish Premier League with 19 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions following his move from second-tier Fulham last summer.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham have funds to spend in January and Slaven Bilic could bid $25 million for Dembele.

However, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has intimated that Dembele will not be allowed to leave in January and he will stay until at least the summer but with Celtic pretty much locking up the Scottish Premier League, they currently have a 19-point lead over Rangers with a game in hand, maybe a big bid will tempt them to cash in.

One thing that is for sure is that the Hammers are clearly in the market for a striker as reports suggest a $7.4 million was made for Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe and that Bilic is also rumored to be interested in Brentford striker Scott Hogan.

Southampton are in the hunt for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

The Daily Mirror claims that Saints are ready to bid $21 million for the 25-year-old Italian international.

[ MORE: Fonte hands in transfer request

Saints have scored just 17 goals this season in the Premier League, the second-lowest amount in the league, and with Charlie Austin out injured for the next three months Claude Puel only has Jay Rodriguez and Shane Long to rely on. They have four PL goals between them this season.

Gabbiadini has been linked with a move to Everton and Wolfsburg but he has only scored three goals in 17 games in all competitions this season. Hardly prolific.

Wenger is fine with Alexis Sanchez being angry

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal shows his dejection after AFC Bournemouth's second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 5, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

Alexis Sanchez is not a happy man following Arsenal’s 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

His manager Arsene Wenger is fine with that.

[ MORE: Conte reveals title rivals ]

Sanchez, 27, refused to celebrate with his teammates as they fought back from 3-0 down with 20 minutes to go to draw 3-3 at Bournemouth.

During the game Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey had a row on the pitch with the Gunners trailing and Sanchez reacted furiously at the final whistle and then chucked his gloves onto the Vitalty Stadium pitch in disgust. Other reports suggest Sanchez was furious in the dressing room after the game too.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup third round clash at Preston North End on Saturday, Wenger confirmed that Sanchez wasn’t happy.

“What is surprising? We want to win the games, if you don’t you’re not happy. That is normal,” Wenger said. “Without passion you do not come back when you are at 70 minutes and 3-0 down. It is exceptional and you need a special response. We are all frustrated. Of course [Sanchez] is fine.”

Sanchez acting in this way has, of course, sparked fresh reports that he wants to leave Arsenal.

The Chilean forward has just 18 months to run on his current contract and with huge contract offers from China reportedly on the table, plus the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid reported to be interested, Sanchez and his agent aren’t making progress on contract talks with the Gunners.

He has passion in abundance which is one of his biggest attributes but it felt like the strain of a busy festive period and Arsenal being eight points behind leaders Chelsea was getting to Sanchez.