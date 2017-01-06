Big boys dominate nominees for manager, player of month

The heavyweights in the Premier League are finally all flexing their muscles at the same time.
After a busy festive period in the PL, the nominees for the Premier League Player and Manager of the Month awards for December have been announced.
The ballot is dripping with class.
There are eight nominees for the player of the month award with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli from Tottenham, Diego Costa and Gary Cahill from Chelsea, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal and Adam Lallana from Liverpool.
The four nominees for manager of the month are Antonio Conte of Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham and Jose Mourinho of Manchester United.
If you had to choose based on the stats in December, Zlatan would get the player of the month award as he scored more goals than any other player with five in five PL games. However Sanchez scored four goals and added three assists in a month to remember for the Arsenal forward.
As for the manager of the month, it is hard to look past Conte as Chelsea won all six PL games in December despite losing against Tottenham on Jan. 4 to snap their 13-game winning streak. Mourinho could be in with a shout for the managers award as he was unbeaten in December and won five of his six PL games.
You can vote for both awards by clicking on the link below.