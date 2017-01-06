Breaking: USSF grants D-II provisional status to both USL and NASL

In a strange turn of events, U.S. Soccer will now have two Division II status leagues entering the 2017 season.
U.S. Soccer announced on Friday night that both NASL and USL will hold provisional D II statuses for the upcoming 2017 season. Additionally, the U.S. Soccer board will work with both leagues in order to meet the standards set forth by U.S. Soccer moving forward.
“After an exhaustive process working with both leagues, in the best interest of the sport the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors has decided to grant provisional Division II status to the NASL and USL,” said U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati. “U.S. Soccer will create an internal working group that will work with each league to set a pathway to meet the full requirements for Division II and allow for the larger goal of creating a sustainable future. We look forward to another productive year for professional soccer in this country.”
While USL has made strides over recent years, expanding to 30 teams as the league stands at this moment, NASL’s future is still very much up in the air.
NASL will likely go ahead with an eight-team league to start to the new Spring season.
“The NASL Board of Governors and I support the USSF’s decision to grant the league provisional Division 2 status,” said North Carolina FC owner Steve Malik. “We’re excited about the eight teams beginning play in April, and we look forward to the continued growth of our league and soccer in the U.S.”
Minnesota United is currently preparing for its inaugural season in MLS, while the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ottawa Fury each joined USL ahead of the 2017 campaign.
Meanwhile, the status of the New York Cosmos —NASL’s most successful team — is very much uncertain as the club seeks new ownership in order to revive the team’s chances of playing in 2017.
Entering last season, NASL was the lone D II status league in the U.S. soccer hierarchy, while USL was considered D III. MLS currently serves as the top of the pyramid as U.S. Soccer’s first division.
MONACO (AP) Radamel Falcao scored his seventh goal in the past five games as Monaco beat second-division Ajaccio 2-1 to reach the fourth round of the French Cup on Friday.
[ MORE: Premier League Power Rankings — Week 20 ]
The Colombia striker made a sharp run to the near post to turn in an excellent cross from 18-year-old French winger Kylian Mbappe in the 19th minute.
[ MORE: Lewandowski agent claims striker declined $40 million annually in China ]
The 30-year-old Falcao has netted 16 times in all competitions this season, continuing his strong return to form following a career-threatening knee injury.
It was while playing in the early rounds of the French Cup three years ago that Falcao sustained the injury, ruling him out of the 2014 World Cup.
He is thriving now after two complicated seasons on loan in the English Premier League at Manchester United and Chelsea, where his scoring deserted him as he tried to recover the strength and mobility that once made him among the world’s most feared strikers.
Falcao, with a header, and Mbappe, with a curling shot, hit the crossbar within quick succession early in the second half.
Ajaccio punished Monaco for those misses when veteran midfielder Johan Cavalli equalized from the penalty spot in the 65th.
But the lead lasted little more than one minute as substitute striker Valere Germain headed in from a free kick.
Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is in action on Saturday when it hosts another Corsican side, Bastia.
French League leader Nice, Marseille and Lyon all play on Sunday.
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has defeated a legal challenge by trade union groups over picking Qatar as the 2022 World Cup host.
[ MORE: Bob Bradley reportedly offered Norway job ]
FIFA says the Commercial Court in Zurich rejected a case filed by labor activists in the Netherlands and Bangladesh on behalf of a Bangladeshi construction worker employed on a World Cup project.
The case claimed FIFA acted wrongfully in choosing Qatar without demanding reform of labor laws, and should be held liable for abuses.
Labor and human rights groups have campaigned against a system for employing hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in the gas-rich emirate.
FIFA says it “welcomes the decision” of the courts, and “will continue to urge the Qatari authorities to ensure safe and decent working conditions for construction workers.”
We’re one week away from the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and teams are preparing for the upcoming season by wheeling and dealing to fill out their rosters.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
Real Salt Lake officially announced the signing of Slovakian Designated Player Albert Rusnak on Friday from Dutch side Groningen.
The 22-year-old netted 12 goals and added nine assists in his time with Groningen and Rusnak is expected to fill the void left by the departure of Javier Morales this offseason, who moved on to FC Dallas.
Meanwhile, New York City FC has brought back two of its key players from a season ago with the re-signings of RJ Allen and Tommy McNamara.
McNamara has been a member of NYCFC since its debut season in 2015, while Allen joined the club during that campaign. McNamara has 10 goals and 12 assists in his two seasons with the Bronx side while Allen has added eight assists of his own.
Orlando City SC has also brought back three players from its squad last season.
The Lions announced Friday that the team has re-signed Servando Carrasco, Kevin Alston and Sebastian Hines. All three players earned significant playing time for Orlando in 2016, however, the side failed to make the playoffs.
Atlanta United has announced the club will open up play at its home field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on July 30 after the conclusion of the venue’s construction.
The club will open the season playing their home matches at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium, including on opening weekend against the New York Red Bulls.
If found guilty of doping, Samir Nasri could be in a world of trouble in regards to his professional playing career.
[ MORE: Man City cruises into FA Cup Fourth round after West Ham beatdown ]
Nasri is currently being investigated by the Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport (AEPSAD) after allegedly receiving an intravenous drip treatment at a Los Angeles clinic.
[ MORE: Lewandowski agent claims striker declined record offer in China ]
The 29-year-old midfielder is currently on loan from Manchester City with La Liga side Sevilla, however, the Spaniard could face a ban of up to four years if found guilty of doping.
The Drip Doctors clinic alleged that Nasri was given the “Immunity IV Drip” which was used to “combat superbugs and common viruses.”
Nasri hasn’t been suspended to date and appeared for Sevilla in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey defeat against Real Madrid.