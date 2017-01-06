More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Tom Elliott of AFC Wimbledon rises highest to score their fourth goal during the Emirates FA Cup second round match between Curzon Ashton and AFC Wimbledon at Tameside Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images

FA Cup preview: Premier League clubs clash in third round

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

Are you ready for the madness of the FA Cup third round?

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup third round ]

There are four all-Premier League ties as the historic competition welcomes clubs from England’s top two tiers for the third round, with the action kicking off on Friday and continuing across the weekend.

West Ham United host Man City on Friday, while Hull City host Swansea City, Sunderland welcome Burnley and Everton entertain Leicester City on Saturday in the three other all-PL matches.

Liverpool and Manchester United both host lower-league opponents with Jurgen Klopp‘s men welcoming League Two Plymouth to Anfield and United hosting second-tier Reading who are managed by former Red Devils center back Jaap Stam.

There are still five non-league teams in the competition with Barrow, Eastleigh, Lincoln City and Sutton United from the Conference National (fifth-tier) still involved, plus Stourbridge are the lowest-ranked team remaining as the Northern Premier League side are in the seventh tier and face a trip to League Two Wycombe Wanderers.

Wherever you look around there are intriguing storylines and potential banana skins. That’s the beauty of the FA Cup.

Below is the full schedule for the third round games, while click on the link above to follow the action live across the weekend.

FA Cup third round schedule – January 6-9, 2017

Friday
West Ham United v Manchester City – 2:55 p.m. ET

Saturday (all 10 a.m. ET kick offs unless otherwise stated)
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
Barrow v Rochdale
Manchester United v Reading – 7:30 a.m. ET
Hull City v Swansea City
Sunderland v Burnley
Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
Millwall v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion v MK Dons
Blackpool v Barnsley
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County
Everton v Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge
Watford v Burton Albion
Preston North End v Arsenal – 12:30 p.m. ET
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bristol City v Fleetwood Town
Huddersfield Town v Port Vale
Brentford v Eastleigh
Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Southampton
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley v Luton Town
Rotherham United v Oxford United

Sunday
Cardiff City v Fulham – 6:30 a.m. ET
Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle – 8:30 a.m. ET
Chelsea v Peterborough United – 10 a.m. ET
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday – 10 a.m. ET
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – 11 a.m. ET

Monday
Cambridge United v Leeds United – 2:45 p.m. ET

Mourinho says Rooney to start in FA Cup; gives transfer update

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United shakes hands with Manager of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho during The FA Community Shield match between Leicester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on August 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 10:20 AM EST

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that captain Wayne Rooney will start against Reading in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Saturday.

[ MORE: Conte reveals title rivals ]

Rooney, 31, hasn’t played for United since Dec. 17 and has been out with an injured thigh.

United will also hand a start to goalkeeper Sergio Romero as they face second-tier Reading who are impressing in the Championship under manager Jaap Stam, a former star central defender for the Red Devils during their treble-winning season in 1999-00.

Mourinho also gave an update on Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, as both players look set to leave in January but no bids have yet been accepted by United.

“I will allow them to leave if the right offer comes,” Mourinho said. “I don’t think about them as options. Normally they would be selected tomorrow but they aren’t. A couple of weeks ago I thought it was 100% they would go, now 0& (because no bid good enough).”

So, both Schneiderlin and Memphis won’t feature against Reading but Bastian Schweinsteiger could as the German midfielder has played his way back in to Mourinho’s plans despite links with a move to Major League Soccer. Interesting.

[ MORE: FA Cup third round preview

Mourinho confirmed he wants permanent deals for both Schneiderlin and Memphis, with Everton said to be interested in both players and West Bromwich Albion also haggling over the price for Schneiderlin.

If either player leaves it won’t leave a big hole in United’s team and if anything it will help Mourinho not only trim his squad numbers but also his wage bill as bigger targets such as Antoine Griezmann and James Rodriguez are lined up for the summer transfer window.

Big boys dominate nominees for manager, player of month

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Paul Pogba of Manchester United (L) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on November 27, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 8:38 AM EST

The heavyweights in the Premier League are finally all flexing their muscles at the same time.

[ MORE: Conte reveals title rivals

After a busy festive period in the PL, the nominees for the Premier League Player and Manager of the Month awards for December have been announced.

The ballot is dripping with class.

There are eight nominees for the player of the month award with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli from Tottenham, Diego Costa and Gary Cahill from Chelsea, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal and Adam Lallana from Liverpool.

The four nominees for manager of the month are Antonio Conte of Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham and Jose Mourinho of Manchester United.

If you had to choose based on the stats in December, Zlatan would get the player of the month award as he scored more goals than any other player with five in five PL games. However Sanchez scored four goals and added three assists in a month to remember for the Arsenal forward.

As for the manager of the month, it is hard to look past Conte as Chelsea won all six PL games in December despite losing against Tottenham on Jan. 4 to snap their 13-game winning streak. Mourinho could be in with a shout for the managers award as he was unbeaten in December and won five of his six PL games.

You can vote for both awards by clicking on the link below.

Luol Deng’s dream? NBA star wants to buy Crystal Palace

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 28: Luol Deng #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to shoot the ball during their game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 28, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 7:57 AM EST

Luol Deng has big dreams.

[ MORE: Conte reveals title rivals ]

The LA Lakers small forward grew up close to Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park home and despite leaving south London at the age of 14 to chase his dream of being an NBA star, the LA Lakers forward still holds the Premier League club close to his heart.

Deng, 31, is in fact an Arsenal fan but he has admitted that if he becomes wealthy enough he’d like to buy Palace.

“We just played Crystal Palace where Giroud scored that amazing scorpion-kick goal, but this is where it’s tough because I grew up three minutes from the Crystal Palace stadium and when I was young on match day there was a hill where we could watch the Palace through a gap in the stadium,” Deng said. “Since then I’ve been a huge Crystal Palace fan – Arsenal’s my number one team, Crystal Palace is my second! I’m hoping they can stay up – I’ve always said that if I become a billionaire I’m buying Crystal Palace – it’s a dream of mine!”

I wonder what current Palace owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer think about these comments? After all, the Americans also own the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers so maybe that could cut him a deal…

With the relegation battle facing Palace in the second half of the season, maybe Deng’s dream will come true sooner than he thought if the Eagles don’t stay up in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola backs down on retirement talk, says he’s happy at Man City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City gestures prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on January 2, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 5, 2017, 10:40 PM EST

New Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has come under fire recently for saying he is starting to “say goodbye to my career.”

Guardiola backed down from those comments – made to NBC in a sitdown interview aired last week – suggesting the media took his words out of context and also taking responsibility for poor word choice.

“I said in the interview I am not going to be training when I am 60 years old,” Guardiola said in the prematch press conference prior to Friday’s FA Cup match against West Ham. “But guys, I am 45! I am not going to retire in two or three years. I love my job and am in the perfect place to do my job, especially here in England.”

“I won’t be training at 60 years because I want to do something else in my life. I started playing football as a young guy and my whole career was on the pitch, so I want to do something else in my life. But not in the next three, four, five or seven years. Maybe it was inappropriate to say I am starting to say goodbye to my career, but I know what I am thinking about when I am going to retire.”

Guardiola also praised his team’s ability to be fluid amid a season of bumps in the road. His tone was a significant U-turn from the previous months that have seen him throw players under the bus and show concern for his team’s ability to adapt to his tactics.

“I think all managers have to be so demanding,” Guardiola said. “But what I feel now – what I saw in the last few games – every time the situation is not going well, it’s my fault, not the fault of the players. That is my feeling now.”

The Spaniard pointed towards the most recent 2-1 win over Burnley where the team gritted out a victory despite playing the final 60 minutes with 10 men after Fernandinho was sent off. “The players have been amazing,” Guardiola said. “We have changed many things about the way we’re going to play this season so it was a special moment against Burnley. To see how they fought in such difficult circumstances, it was so emotional for me as a coach. So when I say to them I love them, it’s because really I love them.”

Finally, Guardiola backed his goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who was brought in from Barcelona to replace incumbent starter Joe Hart, who was shipped out on loan to Serie A club Torino. “He has to adapt but all the goalkeepers, central defenders, full-backs and strikers do,” Guardiola said in support of his goalkeeper. “I know people are focused on Claudio but why does Claudio need to adapt and others don’t? I see many goalkeepers who had the same problems as Claudio with these balls and when they fight for them. It’s not only Claudio Bravo in this way.”