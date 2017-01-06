FA Cup preview: Premier League clubs clash in third round

Are you ready for the madness of the FA Cup third round?
There are four all-Premier League ties as the historic competition welcomes clubs from England’s top two tiers for the third round, with the action kicking off on Friday and continuing across the weekend.
West Ham United host Man City on Friday, while Hull City host Swansea City, Sunderland welcome Burnley and Everton entertain Leicester City on Saturday in the three other all-PL matches.
Liverpool and Manchester United both host lower-league opponents with Jurgen Klopp‘s men welcoming League Two Plymouth to Anfield and United hosting second-tier Reading who are managed by former Red Devils center back Jaap Stam.
There are still five non-league teams in the competition with Barrow, Eastleigh, Lincoln City and Sutton United from the Conference National (fifth-tier) still involved, plus Stourbridge are the lowest-ranked team remaining as the Northern Premier League side are in the seventh tier and face a trip to League Two Wycombe Wanderers.
Wherever you look around there are intriguing storylines and potential banana skins. That’s the beauty of the FA Cup.
Below is the full schedule for the third round games, while click on the link above to follow the action live across the weekend.
FA Cup third round schedule – January 6-9, 2017
Friday
West Ham United v Manchester City – 2:55 p.m. ET
Saturday (all 10 a.m. ET kick offs unless otherwise stated)
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
Barrow v Rochdale
Manchester United v Reading – 7:30 a.m. ET
Hull City v Swansea City
Sunderland v Burnley
Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
Millwall v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion v MK Dons
Blackpool v Barnsley
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County
Everton v Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge
Watford v Burton Albion
Preston North End v Arsenal – 12:30 p.m. ET
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bristol City v Fleetwood Town
Huddersfield Town v Port Vale
Brentford v Eastleigh
Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Southampton
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley v Luton Town
Rotherham United v Oxford United
Sunday
Cardiff City v Fulham – 6:30 a.m. ET
Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle – 8:30 a.m. ET
Chelsea v Peterborough United – 10 a.m. ET
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday – 10 a.m. ET
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – 11 a.m. ET
Monday
Cambridge United v Leeds United – 2:45 p.m. ET