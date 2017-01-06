Four-year ban could await Nasri if found guilty in IV clinic case

If found guilty of doping, Samir Nasri could be in a world of trouble in regards to his professional playing career.
Nasri is currently being investigated by the Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport (AEPSAD) after allegedly receiving an intravenous drip treatment at a Los Angeles clinic.
The 29-year-old midfielder is currently on loan from Manchester City with La Liga side Sevilla, however, the Spaniard could face a ban of up to four years if found guilty of doping.
The Drip Doctors clinic alleged that Nasri was given the “Immunity IV Drip” which was used to “combat superbugs and common viruses.”
Nasri hasn’t been suspended to date and appeared for Sevilla in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey defeat against Real Madrid.
There was a noticeable difference before and after Fabian Castillo left FC Dallas in 2016, and now the club must prepare fully for life after the attacker.
On Friday, the MLS side announced Castillo has been sold to Turkish side Trabzonspor after being loaned to the club back in August.
The 24-year-old has yet to score a goal in his time in Turkey’s first division, although he has posted one assist in 14 matches.
During his time in MLS, Castillo notched 34 goals for FC Dallas in over 150 appearances for the Western Conference side. The Colombian also played a part in three playoff runs with Dallas.
Antonio Conte is set to get his captain back after missing out on time with a glute injury.
Chelsea captain John Terry is expected to return to the Blues lineup on Sunday when the team takes on Peterborough United in the FA Cup Third round.
The veteran defender has yet to play a match for the Blues since their EFL Cup defeat to West Ham back in October. Terry could potentially provide cover to centerback David Luiz, who will likely be rested after a long spell of matches.
“Yes he can play,” Conte said ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup match. “John is in a good shape and he’s ready to play. He’s doing great work on the pitch and outside the pitch. It’s important to underline this.”
While Conte wouldn’t admit that Terry would be a guaranteed starter on Sunday, the Italian manager did state that out-of-favor striker Michy Batshuayi and Kurt Zouma will both be in the XI against Peterborough.
“Now we [have named] two players: Michy and Zouma,” Conte added. “If we continue maybe you know exactly what our starting XI is!”
Moussa Dembele continues to shine in Scotland’s top flight, and now Celtic must fend out potential suitors if they want to keep the bright attacker.
West Ham has reportedly placed a bid of $24 million to Celtic for Dembele’s services, however, assistant manager Chris Davies insists the club does not want to sell the 20-year-old.
“That figure is definitely well below the valuation, that’s for sure,” Davies said of the transfer speculation. “I think the manager [Brendan Rodgers] spoke pretty clearly on that situation previously. There has been no formal bid or anything like that so it is speculation.
“From us, we know this is the best place for Moussa to develop. He is still 20 years old and has development left in him.
Dembele has burst onto the scene in Scotland since joining from Fulham over the summer. The striker has scored 19 goals in 36 appearances for the club across all competitions while also rising through the ranks of the France youth national team system.
The French youngster brought wide attention to himself last season in England when Dembele notched 15 goals in the English Championship for Fulham.
“He has had a fantastic first six months, he has absolutely loved it and there is so much more to come from us as a team and from Moussa at Celtic,” Davies continued. “That is what we are concentrating on.
“When you are doing well, especially when you are a striker, there is going to be big money and talk thrown around a lot – especially in transfer windows.
“We cannot control that and we have just got to concentrate on trying to help him develop as a player and focus on the next game.”
Manchester City became the first side to advance to the FA Cup fourth round on Friday after comfortably disposing of West Ham, 5-0, at the London Stadium.
A trio of first-half goals handed the Citizens a decisive halftime advantage before Sergio Aguero and John Stones added the final blows in the second stanza.
Stones had the final say for the visitors after heading home a cross from Nolito with under 10 minutes remaining in the match.
The Argentine striker tapped home from close range five minutes into the second half after redirecting Yaya Toure’s goal-bound attempt.
The Citizens capped off the opening 45 minutes with the game’s third goal after David Silva calmly finished off a Raheem Sterling cross just just minutes after Havard Nordtveit‘s own goal in the 41st minute.
Toure opened the scoring for the visitors after the half hour mark when the Ivorian capitalized from the penalty spot. City defender Pablo Zabaleta previously won the spot kick after being dragged down by Angelo Ogbonna.
City will now await the remaining 62 clubs to fill out the remainder of the Fourth round, which will continue in late-January.