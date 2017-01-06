Four-year ban could await Nasri if found guilty in IV clinic case

If found guilty of doping, Samir Nasri could be in a world of trouble in regards to his professional playing career.
Nasri is currently being investigated by the Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport (AEPSAD) after allegedly receiving an intravenous drip treatment at a Los Angeles clinic.
The 29-year-old midfielder is currently on loan from Manchester City with La Liga side Sevilla, however, the Spaniard could face a ban of up to four years if found guilty of doping.
The Drip Doctors clinic alleged that Nasri was given the “Immunity IV Drip” which was used to “combat superbugs and common viruses.”
Nasri hasn’t been suspended to date and appeared for Sevilla in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey defeat against Real Madrid.
In a strange turn of events, U.S. Soccer will now have two Division II status leagues entering the 2017 season.
U.S. Soccer announced on Friday night that both NASL and USL will hold provisional D II statuses for the upcoming 2017 season. Additionally, the U.S. Soccer board will work with both leagues in order to meet the standards set forth by U.S. Soccer moving forward.
“After an exhaustive process working with both leagues, in the best interest of the sport the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors has decided to grant provisional Division II status to the NASL and USL,” said U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati. “U.S. Soccer will create an internal working group that will work with each league to set a pathway to meet the full requirements for Division II and allow for the larger goal of creating a sustainable future. We look forward to another productive year for professional soccer in this country.”
While USL has made strides over recent years, expanding to 30 teams as the league stands at this moment, NASL’s future is still very much up in the air.
Minnesota United is currently preparing for its inaugural season in MLS, while the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ottawa Fury each joined USL ahead of the 2017 campaign.
Meanwhile, the status of the New York Cosmos —NASL’s most successful team — is very much uncertain as the club seeks new ownership in order to revive the team’s chances of playing in 2017.
Entering last season, NASL was the lone D II status league in the U.S. soccer hierarchy, while USL was considered D III. MLS currently serves as the top of the pyramid as U.S. Soccer’s first division.
We’re one week away from the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and teams are preparing for the upcoming season by wheeling and dealing to fill out their rosters.
Real Salt Lake officially announced the signing of Slovakian Designated Player Albert Rusnak on Friday from Dutch side Groningen.
The 22-year-old netted 12 goals and added nine assists in his time with Groningen and Rusnak is expected to fill the void left by the departure of Javier Morales this offseason, who moved on to FC Dallas.
Meanwhile, New York City FC has brought back two of its key players from a season ago with the re-signings of RJ Allen and Tommy McNamara.
McNamara has been a member of NYCFC since its debut season in 2015, while Allen joined the club during that campaign. McNamara has 10 goals and 12 assists in his two seasons with the Bronx side while Allen has added eight assists of his own.
Orlando City SC has also brought back three players from its squad last season.
The Lions announced Friday that the team has re-signed Servando Carrasco, Kevin Alston and Sebastian Hines. All three players earned significant playing time for Orlando in 2016, however, the side failed to make the playoffs.
Atlanta United has announced the club will open up play at its home field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on July 30 after the conclusion of the venue’s construction.
The club will open the season playing their home matches at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium, including on opening weekend against the New York Red Bulls.
There was a noticeable difference before and after Fabian Castillo left FC Dallas in 2016, and now the club must prepare fully for life after the attacker.
On Friday, the MLS side announced Castillo has been sold to Turkish side Trabzonspor after being loaned to the club back in August.
The 24-year-old has yet to score a goal in his time in Turkey’s first division, although he has posted one assist in 14 matches.
During his time in MLS, Castillo notched 34 goals for FC Dallas in over 150 appearances for the Western Conference side. The Colombian also played a part in three playoff runs with Dallas.
Antonio Conte is set to get his captain back after missing out on time with a glute injury.
Chelsea captain John Terry is expected to return to the Blues lineup on Sunday when the team takes on Peterborough United in the FA Cup Third round.
The veteran defender has yet to play a match for the Blues since their EFL Cup defeat to West Ham back in October. Terry could potentially provide cover to centerback David Luiz, who will likely be rested after a long spell of matches.
“Yes he can play,” Conte said ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup match. “John is in a good shape and he’s ready to play. He’s doing great work on the pitch and outside the pitch. It’s important to underline this.”
While Conte wouldn’t admit that Terry would be a guaranteed starter on Sunday, the Italian manager did state that out-of-favor striker Michy Batshuayi and Kurt Zouma will both be in the XI against Peterborough.
“Now we [have named] two players: Michy and Zouma,” Conte added. “If we continue maybe you know exactly what our starting XI is!”