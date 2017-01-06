Lewandowski agent claims Bayern striker denied record move to China

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

At this rate, we may see record spending broken on a week to week basis.

The Chinese Super League is at the center of global soccer news once more after another major star has been linked with the growing league from the east.

According to agent Cezary Kucharski, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski had the opportunity become the world’s highest-paid player in China but declined the offer in order to remain in the Bundesliga.

The offer was reportedly made by an unnamed club, according to Kucharski, and would have paid the attacker over $42 million annually.

“I was contacted by an agent who brings stars to China,” Kucharski told SportoweFakty. “The club name wasn’t mentioned.

“If Lewy had decided to move to China, his salary would have been significantly higher than €40m, which means more than Carlos Tevez earns.”

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez recently completed a record move to Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, earning the veteran roughly $37 million annually.