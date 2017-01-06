Luol Deng’s dream? NBA star wants to buy Crystal Palace

Luol Deng has big dreams.
The LA Lakers small forward grew up close to Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park home and despite leaving south London at the age of 14 to chase his dream of being an NBA star, the LA Lakers forward still holds the Premier League club close to his heart.
Deng, 31, is in fact an Arsenal fan but he has admitted that if he becomes wealthy enough he’d like to buy Palace.
“We just played Crystal Palace where Giroud scored that amazing scorpion-kick goal, but this is where it’s tough because I grew up three minutes from the Crystal Palace stadium and when I was young on match day there was a hill where we could watch the Palace through a gap in the stadium,” Deng said. “Since then I’ve been a huge Crystal Palace fan – Arsenal’s my number one team, Crystal Palace is my second! I’m hoping they can stay up – I’ve always said that if I become a billionaire I’m buying Crystal Palace – it’s a dream of mine!”
I wonder what current Palace owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer think about these comments? After all, the Americans also own the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers so maybe that could cut him a deal…
With the relegation battle facing Palace in the second half of the season, maybe Deng’s dream will come true sooner than he thought if the Eagles don’t stay up in the Premier League.