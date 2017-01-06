MLS: RSL lands DP Rusnak, NYCFC re-signs duo and more

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

We’re one week away from the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and teams are preparing for the upcoming season by wheeling and dealing to fill out their rosters.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Real Salt Lake officially announced the signing of Slovakian Designated Player Albert Rusnak on Friday from Dutch side Groningen.

The 22-year-old netted 12 goals and added nine assists in his time with Groningen and Rusnak is expected to fill the void left by the departure of Javier Morales this offseason, who moved on to FC Dallas.

Meanwhile, New York City FC has brought back two of its key players from a season ago with the re-signings of RJ Allen and Tommy McNamara.

McNamara has been a member of NYCFC since its debut season in 2015, while Allen joined the club during that campaign. McNamara has 10 goals and 12 assists in his two seasons with the Bronx side while Allen has added eight assists of his own.

Orlando City SC has also brought back three players from its squad last season.

The Lions announced Friday that the team has re-signed Servando Carrasco, Kevin Alston and Sebastian Hines. All three players earned significant playing time for Orlando in 2016, however, the side failed to make the playoffs.

Atlanta United has announced the club will open up play at its home field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on July 30 after the conclusion of the venue’s construction.

The club will open the season playing their home matches at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium, including on opening weekend against the New York Red Bulls.