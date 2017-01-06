More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United shakes hands with Manager of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho during The FA Community Shield match between Leicester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on August 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Mourinho says Rooney to start in FA Cup; gives transfer update

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 10:20 AM EST

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that captain Wayne Rooney will start against Reading in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rooney, 31, hasn’t played for United since Dec. 17 and has been out with an injured thigh.

United will also hand a start to goalkeeper Sergio Romero as they face second-tier Reading who are impressing in the Championship under manager Jaap Stam, a former star central defender for the Red Devils during their treble-winning season in 1999-00.

Mourinho also gave an update on Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, as both players look set to leave in January but no bids have yet been accepted by United.

“I will allow them to leave if the right offer comes,” Mourinho said. “I don’t think about them as options. Normally they would be selected tomorrow but they aren’t. A couple of weeks ago I thought it was 100% they would go, now 0& (because no bid good enough).”

So, both Schneiderlin and Memphis won’t feature against Reading but Bastian Schweinsteiger could as the German midfielder has played his way back in to Mourinho’s plans despite links with a move to Major League Soccer. Interesting.

Mourinho confirmed he wants permanent deals for both Schneiderlin and Memphis, with Everton said to be interested in both players and West Bromwich Albion also haggling over the price for Schneiderlin.

If either player leaves it won’t leave a big hole in United’s team and if anything it will help Mourinho not only trim his squad numbers but also his wage bill as bigger targets such as Antoine Griezmann and James Rodriguez are lined up for the summer transfer window.

Premier League Power Rankings: Spurs surge after massive midweek win

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur (L) celebrates with Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur(R) after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on January 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedJan 6, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

Chelsea’s reign at the top of the Premier League continues but the Blues have finally suffered a blemish after three months unbeaten under Antonio Conte.

Meanwhile, the battle at the bottom to stay up next season is heating up, with nine sides currently separated by 10 points.

Check out the latest round of power rankings as the season reaches the second half.

TEAM RANKING
Hull City logo 20 (20) Hull City: Mike Phelan has been shown the door and the Tigers are still searching for their first win since a November League Cup match against Newcastle.
source: 19 (18)

Sunderland: A surprising draw against Liverpool will have the Black Cats temporarily pleased, but any truth to the rumors of a Jermain Defoe exit could all but end the team’s tenure in the Premier League.
source: 18 (16) Crystal Palace: The Eagles have plummeted to 17th after dropping points in their last six fixtures.
source: 17 (19) Swansea City: The Swans ended their four-match winless streak with a solid road win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday, giving the side the slightest momentum as the club looks to rebuild.
200px-Middlesbrough_crest 16 (15) Middlesbrough: The Boro remain teetering near the bottom but continue to remain above 18th due to their defensive resiliency.
source: 15 (12) Watford: Five straight matches without a win have the Hornets in a precarious position. If the league’s bottom sides can start to pick up points consistently Watford could be in a world of trouble.
source: 14 (17) Leicester City: After a decent display on New Year’s Eve against West Ham, the Foxes followed it up with a disappointing draw against Middlesbrough. Six points separates the reigning champs from the relegation zone.
burnley fc crest 13 (13) Burnley: The side’s thrashing of Sunderland was following by a strong effort against Manchester City, giving Burnley optimism ahead of the second half of the campaign.
source:
12 (14) Stoke City: The Potters continue to ascend towards the top half of the table after early struggles this season. 
source: 11 (9) Southampton: Claude Puel‘s men have lost three in a row and allowed nine in the process. The Saints face a rough portion of the schedule now, having to manage PL, League and FA Cup matches in January.
source: 10 (8) West Ham: The Hammers’ momentum has been halted, but matches against Palace and Boro upcoming could turn the tide once more for Slaven Bilic and co.
source: 9 (11) Bournemouth: Frustration was surely the emotion after their 3-3 effort against Arsenal, however, the Cherries have played better as of late.
source: 8 (10)
 West Bromwich Albion: Back-to-back wins have the Baggies up to eighth in the PL, and while the gap to top six is sizable, Tony Pulis and his team have much to be proud of.
source: 7 (7) Everton: The Toffees have found their groove recently although dreams of the top six are quickly fading. Everton will have to spend this month if they want to reel back the PL’s elite.
Logo_Manchester_City 6 (3) Manchester City: The league’s top three continue to outshine City to date but seven points are what separate Chelsea from the Etihad side. 
source: 5 (4) Arsenal: It was a remarkable comeback to witness against Bournemouth but it’s those type of slip-ups that will cost the Gunners dearly if they want to seriously be considered title contenders.
source: 4 (5) Manchester United: Jose Mourinho’s side appears to be hitting perfect stride, and while Red Devils trail by 10 points as things stand United looks to firmly in the mix at the top.
source: 3 (2) Liverpool: The Reds have yet to lose in their last six, and with Tottenham’s win over Chelsea the gap at the top has been cut to five points.
source: 2 (6) Tottenham: Spurs have caught lightning in a bottle, and their latest win over Chelsea will surely give the side lifted title aspirations.
source: 1 (1) Chelsea: It had to end sometime but the Blues will be far from panicking following their first defeat in over three months.

LIVE: West Ham vs. Man City kicks off FA Cup third round

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City is challenged by Winston Reid of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on August 28, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 2:14 PM EST

This weekend should be plenty of fun.

West Ham United host Manchester City at the London Stadium in an all-Premier League clash to kick off the FA Cup third round festivities as one of the best weekends on the soccer calendar has arrived.

All 44 teams from England’s top two tiers have joined the FA Cup party at the third round stage and there are sure to be upsets galore.

West Ham ousting Pep Guardiola‘s Man City from the competition would certainly be a shock but neither team will really be making the FA Cup a priority this season as City aim to claw their way back into the title race and Slaven Bilic‘s Hammers are eager to push into the top half of the PL table.

Click above to follow the game live, while we will have reaction and analysis from the encounter in east London right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 20

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

With the busy festive schedule in the books and the Premier League on hiatus this weekend due to the FA Cup third round, now seems like a good time to release the latest PL player Power Rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 4
  2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Down 1
  3. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 5
  4. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 1
  5. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) – New entry
  6. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Down 4
  7. David Silva (Man City) — Down 2
  8. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 1
  9. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
  10. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Down 4
  11. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 2
  12. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 2
  13. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) – New entry
  14. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 3
  15. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  16. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) – New entry
  17. Danny Rose (Tottenham) – New entry
  18. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – Down 1
  19. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 4
  20. Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton) – Down 6

Report: Bob Bradley offered Norway job

SWANSEA, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 7: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on during his unveiling as New Swansea City Manager at the Marriott Hotel on October 7, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 1:01 PM EST

Reports from Norway suggest that American coach Bob Bradley has been offered the chance to jump straight back into the dugout.

Norwegian outlet Nettavisen is reporting that there is a “concrete offer to Bob Bradley to take over the Norwegian national team” as the Scandinavian nation is currently without a manager following the firing of Per-Mathias Hogmo in November.

Bradley, 58, was fired by Premier League side Swansea City on Dec. 27 after just 11 games in charge but he told Pro Soccer Talk that he was “looking forward to the next challenge” following his disappointing departure from the Swans.

Other coaches linked with the Norway job are Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and FC Copenhagen boss Stale Solbakken and the report goes on to state that it is not known when Bradley will respond to the offer from the Norwegian FA.

Bradley has a great reputation in Norway following his time in charge of Stabaek in the 2014 and 2015 Tippeligaen seasons.

Despite many tipping his team for relegation he took the tiny outfit located in the suburbs of Oslo to ninth place in his debut campaign and then third-place in the top-flight standings in his second season in charge, as well as making the semifinals of the Norwegian Cup in both years.

Living just outside Oslo, Bradley would also routinely spend time with the Norwegian FA and their coaching clinics as he became a much-liked figure in Norway and made multiple appearances on national TV.

Given his vast experience as both the manager of the U.S. national team and Egypt, Bradley would be a great fit for a Norwegian side currently in the middle of its 2018 World Cup qualifying cycle.

Norway has played four games in Group C of UEFA’s World Cup qualifying and sits in second to last place with just three points as Germany leads the way on 12 points in the only automatic qualifying spot, while Northern Ireland has seven points and occupies second place and a potential playoff spot for the 2018 World Cup. Azerbaijan is in third place and the Czech Republic is in fourth place, so Norway has plenty of work to do to get themselves back in the picture for just a playoff spot.

They haven’t qualified for a major tournament since EURO 2000 but with Real Madrid’s promising teenage product Martin Odegaard, plus Adama Diomande, Alex Tettey, Josh King, Harvard Nordtveit and Tarik Elyounoussi in the squad, he would have some talent to work with.