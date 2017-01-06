More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Premier League Playback: Winners, losers from festive period

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

WHO EXCELLED IN FESTIVE SPELL?

Winners

Tottenham Hotspur – Yep. They’re back. Dele Alli is on fire (seven goals in four games over the festive period) and Kane looks sharp. They scored 12 goals and conceded twice. Spurs now look like Chelsea’s biggest challengers for the title.
Manchester United – Six wins on the spin in the PL, plus Zlatan and Pogba on fire. What more could United ask for? Mourinho’s defense looks mean and the game against Liverpool on Jan. 15 will be a huge test of where they’re at.
Liverpool – It could’ve been so much better for Jurgen Klopp had they not conceded two penalties at Sunderland. Still, 10 points from 12 is a great return. Liverpool firmly in the title race.
BurnleySean Dyche is working wonders at Burnley and has turned Turf Moor into a fortress. All seven PL wins have come at home and they had narrow away defeat at Spurs and Man City.

Losers

Arsenal – Okay, so they lost at Man City and their comeback 3-3 draw at Bournemouth felt like a defeat. Sandwiched in-between were two laboring wins against West Brom and Palace. Stuttering.
Southampton – Oh dear. Claude Puel‘s side beat Bournemouth on Dec. 19 but he gave the team time off. Then they crumbled with three-straight defeats and two red cards. Sucked into a relegation battle?
Hull CityMike Phelan was fired after the defeat at West Brom on Jan. 2 and Marco Silva is in. Hull needs new players but doesn’t have much money to spend. Should’ve beaten Everton but same mistakes costing them points. The struggled is real at the KCOM as ownership issues continue.
Crystal PalaceSam Allardyce is already getting booed as he drew at Watford, lost at Arsenal and lost at home to Swansea. Not ideal after Alan Pardew‘s firing as Palace sit one point above the drop zone.
Watford – Six defeats in eight PL games has Walter Mazzarri‘s side hurtling towards a relegation battle in the second half of the season. Just like last season. Buckle up, Hornets fans.

MIDSEASON AWARDS

All this week at Pro Soccer Talk we’ve been rolling out our midseason awards.

[ MORE: PST's full midseason awards

Here’s a full list of the categories below, plus we had some fun with our revised PL standings at the halfway point. 

Enjoy scrolling through the story of the season so far…

NORMALITY RESUMING

When you look at the PL table as we enter the second half of the season everything looks about right.

After the madness of last season, normality is slowly but surely resuming.

[ MORE: 3 things learned from Spurs' win vs. Chelsea

The perennial top six are back where they belong, while the likes of Leicester, West Ham and Southampton are back in midtable or worse rather than the top seven where they all finished last season.Of course, Leicester cruised to the PL title last season, finishing 10 points clear of Arsenal in one of the greatest upsets in sporting history.

Things are back to normal this season, though, as Chelsea boss Antonio Conte confirmed following the end of his teams 13-game winning streak as they lost 2-0 at Tottenham on Jan. 4 to breathe new life into the title race.

“I think the situation is very clear. There are six teams that can fight for the title or for a place in the Champions League,” Conte said. “I am sure one of these six teams will be champions.”

That’s not to say this normality is boring. Far from it.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings  | schedule

The top six have separated themselves from the pack with sixth-place Manchester United now nine points ahead of Everton who are in seventh.

Yet, there’s a real sense that even though United is 10 points off leaders Chelsea, the surging Red Devils (Mourinho’s men have won six-straight in the PL) are part of this six-way struggle for the title and there isn’t much between each team. Star players and managers clicked through the gears and proved their worth over the festive period.

3-MAN DEFENSE ALL THE RAGE

In the whole of the 2015-16 Premier League season teams started with a three-man central defense 22 times.

After 20 games for each side in the 2016-17 campaign, three at the back has been deployed 61 times from the start.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

That’s a big difference and that tactical trend owes a lot to the success of Chelsea using a 3-4-3 to dominant in recent months.

As we saw in their 2-0 defeat at White Hart Lane on Wednesday, Chelsea’s wing backs had competition as Spurs switched to a similar 3-4-2-1 formation and matched them like for like.

This system is getting the best out of attacking full backs in the PL, of which there are many, and it also allows attacking midfielders who don’t want to defend, of which there are also many, to express themselves in the final third and support a central lone striker. There are of course downsides to using this system and we saw that for Chelsea against Spurs as their midfield was overrun and the holding players of N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic lost the midfield battle as they were pushed out wide to deal with Spurs’ galloping wing backs.

Like every system, it has its flaws but with full backs more eager to play an attacking role this 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 trend suits many PL teams.

With Spurs, Watford, Everton and obviously Chelsea deploying this system often, expect other teams to try it out in the second half of the season as managers try to snap losing streaks, reinvigorate their players or simply try to copy Chelsea.

Conte has started something here…

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST’s Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at all the action from the weekend. Read the full archive, here.

Conte wants January signings after Oscar, Mikel departures

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea reacts to his team scoring during the Premier League match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 11:54 AM EST

Antonio Conte hopes he is a busy man in January.

[ PLAYBACK: Winners from festive spell ]

Chelsea lead the Premier League by five points after 20 games of the season and ahead of their FA Cup third round clash against third-tier Peterborough on Sunday Conte revealed the Blues have several targets lined up for the transfer window.

After the departures of both Oscar and John Obi Mikel to the Chinese Super League — the latter confirmed his move to Tianjin TEDA on Friday, while Oscar’s $73 million move to Shanghai SIPG went through earlier this week week — Conte may have some money to spend this month.

“In January it is always difficult to buy great players because the other teams don’t want to sell,” Conte said. “To buy only to buy, I don’t like. Not closer, but we have some ideas about this. We are working around these ideas.”

With Conte also stating that he doesn’t believe he needs to strengthen in central defense, the main area where the Blues could strengthen is in midfield after losing both Oscar and Mikel.

Reports have linked Chelsea with a move for Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal who Conte worked with during his three seasons at Juventus. Any move for the Chilean international midfielder would be expensive (a potential transfer fee of $45 million has been reported) but it would certainly slot in with Conte’s ideology of having powerful destoryers in central midfield.

Thus far he’s largely played with N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in central midfield as two holding players to shield the three-man central defense with Cesc Fabregas the odd-man out but in the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Wednesday which snapped their 13-game winning streak, Chelsea’s midfield was somewhat overrun centrally.

Up front is another area where Chelsea could strengthen because if Diego Costa goes down injured, who else is there? Michy Batshuayi will get a run out against Peterborough this weekend but Conte could do with having a more experienced striking option to support Costa in the second half of the season and chip in with vital goals off the bench.

Mourinho says Rooney to start in FA Cup; gives transfer update

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United shakes hands with Manager of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho during The FA Community Shield match between Leicester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on August 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 10:20 AM EST

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that captain Wayne Rooney will start against Reading in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Saturday.

[ MORE: Conte reveals title rivals ]

Rooney, 31, hasn’t played for United since Dec. 17 and has been out with an injured thigh.

United will also hand a start to goalkeeper Sergio Romero as they face second-tier Reading who are impressing in the Championship under manager Jaap Stam, a former star central defender for the Red Devils during their treble-winning season in 1999-00.

Mourinho also gave an update on Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, as both players look set to leave in January but no bids have yet been accepted by United.

“I will allow them to leave if the right offer comes,” Mourinho said. “I don’t think about them as options. Normally they would be selected tomorrow but they aren’t. A couple of weeks ago I thought it was 100% they would go, now 0& (because no bid good enough).”

So, both Schneiderlin and Memphis won’t feature against Reading but Bastian Schweinsteiger could as the German midfielder has played his way back in to Mourinho’s plans despite links with a move to Major League Soccer. Interesting.

[ MORE: FA Cup third round preview

Mourinho confirmed he wants permanent deals for both Schneiderlin and Memphis, with Everton said to be interested in both players and West Bromwich Albion also haggling over the price for Schneiderlin.

If either player leaves it won’t leave a big hole in United’s team and if anything it will help Mourinho not only trim his squad numbers but also his wage bill as bigger targets such as Antoine Griezmann and James Rodriguez are lined up for the summer transfer window.

FA Cup preview: Premier League clubs clash in third round

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Tom Elliott of AFC Wimbledon rises highest to score their fourth goal during the Emirates FA Cup second round match between Curzon Ashton and AFC Wimbledon at Tameside Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

Are you ready for the madness of the FA Cup third round?

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup third round ]

There are four all-Premier League ties as the historic competition welcomes clubs from England’s top two tiers for the third round, with the action kicking off on Friday and continuing across the weekend.

West Ham United host Man City on Friday, while Hull City host Swansea City, Sunderland welcome Burnley and Everton entertain Leicester City on Saturday in the three other all-PL matches.

Liverpool and Manchester United both host lower-league opponents with Jurgen Klopp‘s men welcoming League Two Plymouth to Anfield and United hosting second-tier Reading who are managed by former Red Devils center back Jaap Stam.

There are still five non-league teams in the competition with Barrow, Eastleigh, Lincoln City and Sutton United from the Conference National (fifth-tier) still involved, plus Stourbridge are the lowest-ranked team remaining as the Northern Premier League side are in the seventh tier and face a trip to League Two Wycombe Wanderers.

Wherever you look around there are intriguing storylines and potential banana skins. That’s the beauty of the FA Cup.

Below is the full schedule for the third round games, while click on the link above to follow the action live across the weekend.

FA Cup third round schedule – January 6-9, 2017

Friday
West Ham United v Manchester City – 2:55 p.m. ET

Saturday (all 10 a.m. ET kick offs unless otherwise stated)
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
Barrow v Rochdale
Manchester United v Reading – 7:30 a.m. ET
Hull City v Swansea City
Sunderland v Burnley
Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
Millwall v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion v MK Dons
Blackpool v Barnsley
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County
Everton v Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge
Watford v Burton Albion
Preston North End v Arsenal – 12:30 p.m. ET
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bristol City v Fleetwood Town
Huddersfield Town v Port Vale
Brentford v Eastleigh
Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Southampton
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley v Luton Town
Rotherham United v Oxford United

Sunday
Cardiff City v Fulham – 6:30 a.m. ET
Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle – 8:30 a.m. ET
Chelsea v Peterborough United – 10 a.m. ET
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday – 10 a.m. ET
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – 11 a.m. ET

Monday
Cambridge United v Leeds United – 2:45 p.m. ET

Big boys dominate nominees for manager, player of month

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Paul Pogba of Manchester United (L) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on November 27, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 8:38 AM EST

The heavyweights in the Premier League are finally all flexing their muscles at the same time.

[ MORE: Conte reveals title rivals

After a busy festive period in the PL, the nominees for the Premier League Player and Manager of the Month awards for December have been announced.

The ballot is dripping with class.

There are eight nominees for the player of the month award with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli from Tottenham, Diego Costa and Gary Cahill from Chelsea, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal and Adam Lallana from Liverpool.

The four nominees for manager of the month are Antonio Conte of Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham and Jose Mourinho of Manchester United.

If you had to choose based on the stats in December, Zlatan would get the player of the month award as he scored more goals than any other player with five in five PL games. However Sanchez scored four goals and added three assists in a month to remember for the Arsenal forward.

As for the manager of the month, it is hard to look past Conte as Chelsea won all six PL games in December despite losing against Tottenham on Jan. 4 to snap their 13-game winning streak. Mourinho could be in with a shout for the managers award as he was unbeaten in December and won five of his six PL games.

You can vote for both awards by clicking on the link below.