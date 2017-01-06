Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 20

Is Mamadou Sakho on his way to Southampton?

The Frenchman has fallen way down the pecking order at Liverpool after falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer and being sent home from the Reds’ U.S. tour for tardiness.

[ MORE: Conte wants new signings ]

A report in France suggests that Saints are “heavily considering” a move for Sakho, 26, as they may be looking to freshen up their defense following the news on Thursday that captain Jose Fonte has handed in a transfer request and a January move to Everton or Manchester United could happen.

Sakho turned down a loan move to Stoke City in the summer which is said to have further angered Klopp, but the likes of Galatasary, PSG, Inter Milan and AC Milan have also been rumored to be in for the French international in the January window.

His quality is undoubted but his issues off the field at Liverpool over the past 12 months have led to his fall from grace at Anfield. He joined from PSG in the summer of 2014 for $22.1 million but it is unlikely Liverpool will get anywhere near that amount from Southampton and maybe a loan deal would make most sense to start with?

Can he resurrect his career alongside Virgil Van Dijk at Southampton? It would certainly seem like a good fit for both the player and clubs involved.

According to Sky Sports Hull City have turned down a $3.6 million bid from West Ham for winger Robert Snodgrass.

The Scottish international, 29, is said to be eager to move on from the Tigers and was upset that a clause has reportedly been triggered in his contract extending his deal at Hull for another year, despite his deal set to expire this summer.

Snodgrass scored a stunning free kick against Everton over the festive period and he is Hull’s leading scorer with nine goals in 21 games. New manager Marco Silva has already stated that he doesn’t want Snodgrass to leave and it appears West Ham will have to bid a lot higher for the left-footed attacker.

Staying with West Ham, Sunderland manager David Moyes confirmed on Friday that they have turned down an offer from the Hammers for Jermain Defoe.

Defoe, 34, scored twice for Sunderland against Liverpool on Jan. 2 in their 2-2 draw and has scored 11 times in 21 games in all competitions this season for the struggling Black Cats.

The former West Ham striker has been linked with a move to the London Stadium for many weeks but this is the first time Moyes has spoken about the move publicly.

“We have said Jermain is not for sale and he is not for sale. West Ham made a bid and we rejected it,” Moyes said.

West Ham’s model in the transfer window appears to be along the lines of biding for the star players of relegation threatened squads. Prediction time: bids for Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson and Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke coming up…

Follow @JPW_NBCSports