Premier League Power Rankings: Spurs surge after massive midweek win

Manchester City became the first side to advance to the FA Cup fourth round on Friday after comfortably disposing of West Ham, 5-0, at the London Stadium.

A trio of first-half goals handed the Citizens a decisive halftime advantage before Sergio Aguero and John Stones added the final blows in the second stanza.

Stones had the final say for the visitors after heading home a cross from Nolito with under 10 minutes remaining in the match.

The Argentine striker tapped home from close range five minutes into the second half after redirecting Yaya Toure’s goal-bound attempt.

The Citizens capped off the opening 45 minutes with the game’s third goal after David Silva calmly finished off a Raheem Sterling cross just just minutes after Havard Nordtveit‘s own goal in the 41st minute.

Toure opened the scoring for the visitors after the half hour mark when the Ivorian capitalized from the penalty spot. City defender Pablo Zabaleta previously won the spot kick after being dragged down by Angelo Ogbonna.

City will now await the remaining 62 clubs to fill out the remainder of the Fourth round, which will continue in late-January.