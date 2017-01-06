More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SWANSEA, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 7: Bob Bradley, Manager of Swansea City looks on during his unveiling as New Swansea City Manager at the Marriott Hotel on October 7, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
Report: Bob Bradley offered Norway job

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 1:01 PM EST

Reports from Norway suggest that American coach Bob Bradley has been offered the chance to jump straight back into the dugout.

Norwegian outlet Nettavisen is reporting that there is a “concrete offer to Bob Bradley to take over the Norwegian national team” as the Scandinavian nation is currently without a manager following the firing of Per-Mathias Hogmo in November.

Bradley, 58, was fired by Premier League side Swansea City on Dec. 27 after just 11 games in charge but he told Pro Soccer Talk that he was “looking forward to the next challenge” following his disappointing departure from the Swans.

Other coaches linked with the Norway job are Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and FC Copenhagen boss Stale Solbakken and the report goes on to state that it is not known when Bradley will respond to the offer from the Norwegian FA.

Bradley has a great reputation in Norway following his time in charge of Stabaek in the 2014 and 2015 Tippeligaen seasons.

Despite many tipping his team for relegation he took the tiny outfit located in the suburbs of Oslo to ninth place in his debut campaign and then third-place in the top-flight standings in his second season in charge, as well as making the semifinals of the Norwegian Cup in both years.

Living just outside Oslo, Bradley would also routinely spend time with the Norwegian FA and their coaching clinics as he became a much-liked figure in Norway and made multiple appearances on national TV.

Given his vast experience as both the manager of the U.S. national team and Egypt, Bradley would be a great fit for a Norwegian side currently in the middle of its 2018 World Cup qualifying cycle.

Norway has played four games in Group C of UEFA’s World Cup qualifying and sits in second to last place with just three points as Germany leads the way on 12 points in the only automatic qualifying spot, while Northern Ireland has seven points and occupies second place and a potential playoff spot for the 2018 World Cup. Azerbaijan is in third place and the Czech Republic is in fourth place, so Norway has plenty of work to do to get themselves back in the picture for just a playoff spot.

They haven’t qualified for a major tournament since EURO 2000 but with Real Madrid’s promising teenage product Martin Odegaard, plus Adama Diomande, Alex Tettey, Josh King, Harvard Nordtveit and Tarik Elyounoussi in the squad, he would have some talent to work with.

LIVE: West Ham vs. Man City kicks off FA Cup third round

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City is challenged by Winston Reid of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on August 28, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 2:14 PM EST

This weekend should be plenty of fun.

West Ham United host Manchester City at the London Stadium in an all-Premier League clash to kick off the FA Cup third round festivities as one of the best weekends on the soccer calendar has arrived.

All 44 teams from England’s top two tiers have joined the FA Cup party at the third round stage and there are sure to be upsets galore.

West Ham ousting Pep Guardiola‘s Man City from the competition would certainly be a shock but neither team will really be making the FA Cup a priority this season as City aim to claw their way back into the title race and Slaven Bilic‘s Hammers are eager to push into the top half of the PL table.

Click above to follow the game live, while we will have reaction and analysis from the encounter in east London right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 20

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 1:20 PM EST

With the busy festive schedule in the books and the Premier League on hiatus this weekend due to the FA Cup third round, now seems like a good time to release the latest PL player Power Rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 4
  2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Down 1
  3. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 5
  4. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 1
  5. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) – New entry
  6. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Down 4
  7. David Silva (Man City) — Down 2
  8. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 1
  9. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
  10. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Down 4
  11. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 2
  12. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 2
  13. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) – New entry
  14. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 3
  15. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  16. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) – New entry
  17. Danny Rose (Tottenham) – New entry
  18. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – Down 1
  19. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 4
  20. Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton) – Down 6

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sakho to Southampton; Snodgrass to West Ham

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Mamadou Sakho of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield, April 20, 2016, Liverpool, England (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 12:35 PM EST

Is Mamadou Sakho on his way to Southampton?

The Frenchman has fallen way down the pecking order at Liverpool after falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer and being sent home from the Reds’ U.S. tour for tardiness.

A report in France suggests that Saints are “heavily considering” a move for Sakho, 26, as they may be looking to freshen up their defense following the news on Thursday that captain Jose Fonte has handed in a transfer request and a January move to Everton or Manchester United could happen.

Sakho turned down a loan move to Stoke City in the summer which is said to have further angered Klopp, but the likes of Galatasary, PSG, Inter Milan and AC Milan have also been rumored to be in for the French international in the January window.

His quality is undoubted but his issues off the field at Liverpool over the past 12 months have led to his fall from grace at Anfield. He joined from PSG in the summer of 2014 for $22.1 million but it is unlikely Liverpool will get anywhere near that amount from Southampton and maybe a loan deal would make most sense to start with?

Can he resurrect his career alongside Virgil Van Dijk at Southampton? It would certainly seem like a good fit for both the player and clubs involved.

According to Sky Sports Hull City have turned down a $3.6 million bid from West Ham for winger Robert Snodgrass.

The Scottish international, 29, is said to be eager to move on from the Tigers and was upset that a clause has reportedly been triggered in his contract extending his deal at Hull for another year, despite his deal set to expire this summer.

Snodgrass scored a stunning free kick against Everton over the festive period and he is Hull’s leading scorer with nine goals in 21 games. New manager Marco Silva has already stated that he doesn’t want Snodgrass to leave and it appears West Ham will have to bid a lot higher for the left-footed attacker.

Staying with West Ham, Sunderland manager David Moyes confirmed on Friday that they have turned down an offer from the Hammers for Jermain Defoe.

Defoe, 34, scored twice for Sunderland against Liverpool on Jan. 2 in their 2-2 draw and has scored 11 times in 21 games in all competitions this season for the struggling Black Cats.

The former West Ham striker has been linked with a move to the London Stadium for many weeks but this is the first time Moyes has spoken about the move publicly.

“We have said Jermain is not for sale and he is not for sale. West Ham made a bid and we rejected it,” Moyes said.

West Ham’s model in the transfer window appears to be along the lines of biding for the star players of relegation threatened squads. Prediction time: bids for Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson and Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke coming up…

Conte wants January signings after Oscar, Mikel departures

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea reacts to his team scoring during the Premier League match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 6, 2017, 11:54 AM EST

Antonio Conte hopes he is a busy man in January.

Chelsea lead the Premier League by five points after 20 games of the season and ahead of their FA Cup third round clash against third-tier Peterborough on Sunday Conte revealed the Blues have several targets lined up for the transfer window.

After the departures of both Oscar and John Obi Mikel to the Chinese Super League — the latter confirmed his move to Tianjin TEDA on Friday, while Oscar’s $73 million move to Shanghai SIPG went through earlier this week week — Conte may have some money to spend this month.

“In January it is always difficult to buy great players because the other teams don’t want to sell,” Conte said. “To buy only to buy, I don’t like. Not closer, but we have some ideas about this. We are working around these ideas.”

With Conte also stating that he doesn’t believe he needs to strengthen in central defense, the main area where the Blues could strengthen is in midfield after losing both Oscar and Mikel.

Reports have linked Chelsea with a move for Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal who Conte worked with during his three seasons at Juventus. Any move for the Chilean international midfielder would be expensive (a potential transfer fee of $45 million has been reported) but it would certainly slot in with Conte’s ideology of having powerful destoryers in central midfield.

Thus far he’s largely played with N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in central midfield as two holding players to shield the three-man central defense with Cesc Fabregas the odd-man out but in the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Wednesday which snapped their 13-game winning streak, Chelsea’s midfield was somewhat overrun centrally.

Up front is another area where Chelsea could strengthen because if Diego Costa goes down injured, who else is there? Michy Batshuayi will get a run out against Peterborough this weekend but Conte could do with having a more experienced striking option to support Costa in the second half of the season and chip in with vital goals off the bench.