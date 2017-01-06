Terry expected to make Chelsea return in FA Cup

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Antonio Conte is set to get his captain back after missing out on time with a glute injury.

Chelsea captain John Terry is expected to return to the Blues lineup on Sunday when the team takes on Peterborough United in the FA Cup Third round.

The veteran defender has yet to play a match for the Blues since their EFL Cup defeat to West Ham back in October. Terry could potentially provide cover to centerback David Luiz, who will likely be rested after a long spell of matches.

“Yes he can play,” Conte said ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup match. “John is in a good shape and he’s ready to play. He’s doing great work on the pitch and outside the pitch. It’s important to underline this.”

While Conte wouldn’t admit that Terry would be a guaranteed starter on Sunday, the Italian manager did state that out-of-favor striker Michy Batshuayi and Kurt Zouma will both be in the XI against Peterborough.

“Now we [have named] two players: Michy and Zouma,” Conte added. “If we continue maybe you know exactly what our starting XI is!”