West Ham 0-5 Manchester City: Citizens breeze past Hammers into Fourth round

Manchester City became the first side to advance to the FA Cup fourth round on Friday after comfortably disposing of West Ham, 5-0, at the London Stadium.
[ MORE: Premier League Power Rankings — Week 20 ]
A trio of first-half goals handed the Citizens a decisive halftime advantage before Sergio Aguero and John Stones added the final blows in the second stanza.
[ MORE: Full FA Cup Third round preview ]
Stones had the final say for the visitors after heading home a cross from Nolito with under 10 minutes remaining in the match.
The Argentine striker tapped home from close range five minutes into the second half after redirecting Yaya Toure’s goal-bound attempt.
The Citizens capped off the opening 45 minutes with the game’s third goal after David Silva calmly finished off a Raheem Sterling cross just just minutes after Havard Nordtveit‘s own goal in the 41st minute.
Toure opened the scoring for the visitors after the half hour mark when the Ivorian capitalized from the penalty spot. City defender Pablo Zabaleta previously won the spot kick after being dragged down by Angelo Ogbonna.
City will now await the remaining 62 clubs to fill out the remainder of the Fourth round, which will continue in late-January.
At this rate, we may see record spending broken on a week to week basis.
[ MORE: Mourinho updates on Rooney, transfer news ]
The Chinese Super League is at the center of global soccer news once more after another major star has been linked with the growing league from the east.
[ MORE: Bob Bradley reportedly offered Norway job ]
According to agent Cezary Kucharski, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski had the opportunity become the world’s highest-paid player in China but declined the offer in order to remain in the Bundesliga.
The offer was reportedly made by an unnamed club, according to Kucharski, and would have paid the attacker over $42 million annually.
“I was contacted by an agent who brings stars to China,” Kucharski told SportoweFakty. “The club name wasn’t mentioned.
“If Lewy had decided to move to China, his salary would have been significantly higher than €40m, which means more than Carlos Tevez earns.”
Argentine striker Carlos Tevez recently completed a record move to Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, earning the veteran roughly $37 million annually.
Chelsea’s reign at the top of the Premier League continues but the Blues have finally suffered a blemish after three months unbeaten under Antonio Conte.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]
Meanwhile, the battle at the bottom to stay up next season is heating up, with nine sides currently separated by 10 points.
[ ARCHIVE: All of PST’s Power Rankings ]
Check out the latest round of power rankings as the season reaches the second half.
|TEAM
|RANKING
|
|
|20 (20)
|
|Hull City: Mike Phelan has been shown the door and the Tigers are still searching for their first win since a November League Cup match against Newcastle.
|
|19 (18)
|
|
Sunderland: A surprising draw against Liverpool will have the Black Cats temporarily pleased, but any truth to the rumors of a Jermain Defoe exit could all but end the team’s tenure in the Premier League.
|
|18 (16)
|
|Crystal Palace: The Eagles have plummeted to 17th after dropping points in their last six fixtures.
|
|17 (19)
|
|Swansea City: The Swans ended their four-match winless streak with a solid road win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday, giving the side the slightest momentum as the club looks to rebuild.
|
|16 (15)
|
|Middlesbrough: The Boro remain teetering near the bottom but continue to remain above 18th due to their defensive resiliency.
|
|15 (12)
|
|Watford: Five straight matches without a win have the Hornets in a precarious position. If the league’s bottom sides can start to pick up points consistently Watford could be in a world of trouble.
|
|14 (17)
|
|Leicester City: After a decent display on New Year’s Eve against West Ham, the Foxes followed it up with a disappointing draw against Middlesbrough. Six points separates the reigning champs from the relegation zone.
|
|13 (13)
|
|Burnley: The side’s thrashing of Sunderland was following by a strong effort against Manchester City, giving Burnley optimism ahead of the second half of the campaign.
|
|12 (14)
|
|Stoke City: The Potters continue to ascend towards the top half of the table after early struggles this season.
|
|11 (9)
|
|Southampton: Claude Puel‘s men have lost three in a row and allowed nine in the process. The Saints face a rough portion of the schedule now, having to manage PL, League and FA Cup matches in January.
|
|10 (8)
|
|West Ham: The Hammers’ momentum has been halted, but matches against Palace and Boro upcoming could turn the tide once more for Slaven Bilic and co.
|
|9 (11)
|
|Bournemouth: Frustration was surely the emotion after their 3-3 effort against Arsenal, however, the Cherries have played better as of late.
|
|8 (10)
|
|West Bromwich Albion: Back-to-back wins have the Baggies up to eighth in the PL, and while the gap to top six is sizable, Tony Pulis and his team have much to be proud of.
|
|7 (7)
|
|Everton: The Toffees have found their groove recently although dreams of the top six are quickly fading. Everton will have to spend this month if they want to reel back the PL’s elite.
|
|6 (3)
|
|Manchester City: The league’s top three continue to outshine City to date but seven points are what separate Chelsea from the Etihad side.
|
|5 (4)
|
|Arsenal: It was a remarkable comeback to witness against Bournemouth but it’s those type of slip-ups that will cost the Gunners dearly if they want to seriously be considered title contenders.
|
|4 (5)
|
|Manchester United: Jose Mourinho’s side appears to be hitting perfect stride, and while Red Devils trail by 10 points as things stand United looks to firmly in the mix at the top.
|
|3 (2)
|
|Liverpool: The Reds have yet to lose in their last six, and with Tottenham’s win over Chelsea the gap at the top has been cut to five points.
|
|2 (6)
|
|Tottenham: Spurs have caught lightning in a bottle, and their latest win over Chelsea will surely give the side lifted title aspirations.
|
|1 (1)
|
|Chelsea: It had to end sometime but the Blues will be far from panicking following their first defeat in over three months.
This weekend should be plenty of fun.
West Ham United host Manchester City at the London Stadium in an all-Premier League clash to kick off the FA Cup third round festivities as one of the best weekends on the soccer calendar has arrived.
[ LIVE: West Ham-Man City ]
All 44 teams from England’s top two tiers have joined the FA Cup party at the third round stage and there are sure to be upsets galore.
West Ham ousting Pep Guardiola‘s Man City from the competition would certainly be a shock but neither team will really be making the FA Cup a priority this season as City aim to claw their way back into the title race and Slaven Bilic‘s Hammers are eager to push into the top half of the PL table.
Click above to follow the game live, while we will have reaction and analysis from the encounter in east London right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams.
With the busy festive schedule in the books and the Premier League on hiatus this weekend due to the FA Cup third round, now seems like a good time to release the latest PL player Power Rankings.
[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 4
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Down 1
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 5
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 1
- Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) – New entry
- Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Down 4
- David Silva (Man City) — Down 2
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 1
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – New entry
- Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Down 4
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 2
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 2
- Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 3
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
- Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) – New entry
- Danny Rose (Tottenham) – New entry
- Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – Down 1
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 4
- Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton) – Down 6