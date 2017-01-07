More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on March 16, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
FOLLOW LIVE: Premier League sides enter FA Cup

By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 7:30 AM EST

The FA Cup’s third round enters its second day averaging a whopping five goals a game.

Alright, so that was Manchester City’s 5-0 blowout of West Ham United, but it’s a fact nonetheless.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup third round ]

Saturday’s slate begins with Jaap Stam leading Reading into his own stamping grounds at Old Trafford, and ends with Arsenal’s trip to Preston North End.

Saturday’s matches
All times EDT

Manchester United vs. Reading — 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Leicester City — 10 a.m.
Ipswich Town vs. Lincoln City — 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Burnley — 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Crystal Palace — 10 a.m.
Norwich City vs. Southampton — 10 a.m.
Queens Park Rangers vs. Blackburn — 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Burton Albion — 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Derby County — 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Bournemouth — 10 a.m.
Birmingham City vs. Newcastle — 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Nottingham Forest — 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Fleetwood Town — 10 a.m.
Hull City vs. Swansea City — 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Barnsley — 10 a.m.
Stoke City vs. Wolves — 10 a.m.
Huddersfield Town vs. Port Vale — 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. MK Dons — 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Eastleigh — 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Luton Town — 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Stourbridge — 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Oxford United — 10 a.m.
Barrow vs Rochdale — 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon — 10 a.m.
Preston North End vs. Arsenal — 12:30 p.m. EDT

Coach Conte hopes Oscar, Mikel departures are the only ones

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Oscar and John Obi Mikel of Chelsea in action during a Chelsea Training Session & Press Conference ahead of the Uefa Champions League Group E match between Chelsea and Juventus at Stamford Bridge on September 18, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 7, 2017, 9:03 AM EST

LONDON (AP) Coach Antonio Conte hopes he has seen the last of the Chelsea exodus to the lucrative Chinese Super League.

Midfielder John Obi Mikel followed hot on the heels of Brazilian playmaker Oscar‘s big-money move to Shanghai SIPG when he joined Tianjin TEDA on Friday.

Although neither were key players in Conte’s squad this season, the Chelsea coach does not want any more of his players following them.

“I hope this offer from China finishes with Mikel and Oscar,” Conte said Friday. “I think that it’s important now to remain with this squad.”

The Italian, who took charge this season, hinted at bringing in reinforcements in the January transfer window but said the Premier League leader is “not close” to recruiting anyone yet.

He has, however, ruled out bringing in a center back with France defender Kurt Zouma available again following a long-term knee injury.

“I don’t think we need another central defender,” Conte said.

Zouma will start Sunday’s FA Cup third round match against third-tier Peterborough at Stamford Bridge, as will Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, who has been given limited opportunities since his move from Marseille in the summer.

“I have a good opportunity in this game to see Michy from the start,” Conte said. “I think it’s important. He’s working a lot. I’m seeing that he’s improving. Sunday for him, but also for other players, could be a good opportunity to show me that he deserves to play more.”

Chelsea’s run of 13 consecutive league wins ended with a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Wednesday and Italian Conte wants a quick response.

“One defeat is enough for us now. In every game our mentality must be that we have to try to win every game,” he said. “FA Cup or league (it) doesn’t change. I want always the same mentality, the right mentality, a winning mentality.”

Rooney matches Manchester United goals record

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United celebrates as he scores his first sides first goal during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 8:05 AM EST

With Bobby Charlton watching, Wayne Rooney matches his mark.

Manchester United is all over Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday, up 2-0 within 15 minutes of their FA Cup third round kickoff.

And Rooney scored his 249th United goal, doing his best Zlatan impression to chop an 8-yard chance into the Reading goal in the 7th minute.

The match is Rooney’s 543 for United, ninth all-time. Charlton is second with 758, while Ryan Giggs leads the way with 963. It’s hard to believe Rooney will catch either, but he’ll edge Charlton on goals soon.

Watch below, as our fake lip reading indicates Charlton says, “But that’s mine” (kidding).

Harkes, Buchanan named top players in NCAA Soccer

@MacStLouis
@MacStLouis
By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2017, 7:00 AM EST

The MAC Hermann Trophy winners were revealed Friday, with a very familiar surname claiming the men’s honors.

The awards, given to the players adjudged to be the best in NCAA Division I soccer, were handed out in St. Louis.

Wake Forest midfielder Ian Harkes won the men’s award, joining West Virginia women’s star Kadeisha Buchanan on the podium.

Harkes also joins his father and the first father-son combo to win the award.

Buchanan beat out USC midfielder Morgan Andrews and Stanford mid Andi Sullivan, while Harkes topped Maryland’s Gordon Wild and Florida Gulf Coast’s Albert Ruiz.

Past winners on the men’s side include a who’s who of USMNT stars like Claudio Reyna, Brad Friedel, Alexi Lalas, Tony Meola, Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, and Jay Heaps among them.

For the women, Mia Hamm, Tisha Venturini, Kristine Lilly, Christine Sinclair, Kelley O’Hara, Christen Press, and Crystal Dunn dot the list.

Radamel Falcao scores again as Monaco advances in French Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Bernardo Silva of Monaco (10) celebrates with Radamel Falcao Garcia and Joao Moutinho as he scores their first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and AS Monaco FC at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 6, 2017, 10:25 PM EST

MONACO (AP) Radamel Falcao scored his seventh goal in the past five games as Monaco beat second-division Ajaccio 2-1 to reach the fourth round of the French Cup on Friday.

The Colombia striker made a sharp run to the near post to turn in an excellent cross from 18-year-old French winger Kylian Mbappe in the 19th minute.

The 30-year-old Falcao has netted 16 times in all competitions this season, continuing his strong return to form following a career-threatening knee injury.

It was while playing in the early rounds of the French Cup three years ago that Falcao sustained the injury, ruling him out of the 2014 World Cup.

He is thriving now after two complicated seasons on loan in the English Premier League at Manchester United and Chelsea, where his scoring deserted him as he tried to recover the strength and mobility that once made him among the world’s most feared strikers.

Falcao, with a header, and Mbappe, with a curling shot, hit the crossbar within quick succession early in the second half.

Ajaccio punished Monaco for those misses when veteran midfielder Johan Cavalli equalized from the penalty spot in the 65th.

But the lead lasted little more than one minute as substitute striker Valere Germain headed in from a free kick.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is in action on Saturday when it hosts another Corsican side, Bastia.

French League leader Nice, Marseille and Lyon all play on Sunday.