FOLLOW LIVE: Premier League sides enter FA Cup

The FA Cup’s third round enters its second day averaging a whopping five goals a game.
Alright, so that was Manchester City’s 5-0 blowout of West Ham United, but it’s a fact nonetheless.
[ FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup third round ]
Saturday’s slate begins with Jaap Stam leading Reading into his own stamping grounds at Old Trafford, and ends with Arsenal’s trip to Preston North End.
Saturday’s matches
All times EDT
Manchester United vs. Reading — 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Leicester City — 10 a.m.
Ipswich Town vs. Lincoln City — 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Burnley — 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Crystal Palace — 10 a.m.
Norwich City vs. Southampton — 10 a.m.
Queens Park Rangers vs. Blackburn — 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Burton Albion — 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Derby County — 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Bournemouth — 10 a.m.
Birmingham City vs. Newcastle — 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Nottingham Forest — 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Fleetwood Town — 10 a.m.
Hull City vs. Swansea City — 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Barnsley — 10 a.m.
Stoke City vs. Wolves — 10 a.m.
Huddersfield Town vs. Port Vale — 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. MK Dons — 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Eastleigh — 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Luton Town — 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Stourbridge — 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Oxford United — 10 a.m.
Barrow vs Rochdale — 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon — 10 a.m.
Preston North End vs. Arsenal — 12:30 p.m. EDT