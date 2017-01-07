Harkes, Buchanan named top players in NCAA Soccer

The MAC Hermann Trophy winners were revealed Friday, with a very familiar surname claiming the men’s honors.
The awards, given to the players adjudged to be the best in NCAA Division I soccer, were handed out in St. Louis.
Wake Forest midfielder Ian Harkes won the men’s award, joining West Virginia women’s star Kadeisha Buchanan on the podium.
Harkes also joins his father and the first father-son combo to win the award.
Buchanan beat out USC midfielder Morgan Andrews and Stanford mid Andi Sullivan, while Harkes topped Maryland’s Gordon Wild and Florida Gulf Coast’s Albert Ruiz.
Past winners on the men’s side include a who’s who of USMNT stars like Claudio Reyna, Brad Friedel, Alexi Lalas, Tony Meola, Jordan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, and Jay Heaps among them.
For the women, Mia Hamm, Tisha Venturini, Kristine Lilly, Christine Sinclair, Kelley O’Hara, Christen Press, and Crystal Dunn dot the list.